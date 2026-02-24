HERITAGE EXPANDS WITH OPENING OF FLORIDA FULL SERVICE PRODUCTION FACILITY

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERITAGE, a national leader in full-service event production and general contracting, is excited to announce the launch of its newest production facility in Florida. Strategically located to serve the Tampa Convention Center, Orange County Convention Center, Miami Beach Convention Center, and the broader Florida market, this expansion enhances HERITAGE's nationwide infrastructure and deepens its footprint in one of the country's most vibrant and continually-growing event destinations.

This expansion represents HERITAGE's long-term strategic vision to further elevate its national operational capabilities while reinforcing the competitive strengths that set the company apart: delivering locally driven, client-centric solutions. The Central Florida facility will support national partners producing events across the state, while also providing regional meeting planners and convention teams with a responsive, innovative, and cost-efficient event production partner grounded in reliability, accountability, and service excellence.

"The continued expansion of our existing presence into Florida marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Ryan Yemm, President of HERITAGE. "Florida continues to be a major center for the business events industry, and growing our presence here allows us to bring our H Hour service commitment, transparent pricing, and operational expertise directly to the region. We're proud to continue our tradition of reinvesting in the communities we serve and building upon our unprecedented and sustained growth throughout the Florida market."

The new, state-of-the-art, full-service event production facility will deliver HERITAGE's complete portfolio of exposition and event solutions, including environmental design, floor plan development and layout services, graphic and print production, carpet and furnishings, logistics management, technology integration, and comprehensive on-site operations.

Strategically situated in the heart of Central Florida, the facility offers expanded warehouse capacity and enhanced rapid-deployment capabilities, further strengthening HERITAGE's ability to efficiently support events throughout Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Fort Myers, and the greater Florida corridor.

"Florida is an incredibly dynamic and growing market," said John Bettag, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "This new facility enhances our ability to serve both our longstanding national partners and emerging regional clients with the creativity, operational efficiency, and client-first mindset that define the HERITAGE brand. We're excited to expand our full-service capabilities in the region and continue delivering best-in-class experiences and measurable success for our clients and their stakeholders."

The Central Florida production facility reinforces HERITAGE's commitment to operational excellence, superior customer service, and continuous investment in regional markets with growing demand for high-quality, full-service event solutions.

HERITAGE is a nationwide general service contractor and event production partner known for creating innovative environments that bring people together. Since 1963, we've supported clients nationwide with a steadfast commitment to excellence and memorable, brand-defining experiences.

As a proud employee-owned company, every team member has a stake in the work we deliver. Our people-first approach combines superior customer service, operational excellence, and transparent pricing with ongoing investment in our team, our clients, and the future of the industry - ensuring every event is produced with precision, creativity, and genuine care.

