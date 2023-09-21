HERITAGE FINANCIAL A BARRON'S TOP 100 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services, a Boston-based, independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families, is excited to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country.

Chuck Bean commented, "It is an incredible honor to once again be recognized on Barron's prestigious list of Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in the nation. Our independence allows our highly credentialed Wealth Managers to partner with best-in-class attorneys, accountants, and consultants across the country to collaboratively meet, and exceed, the needs of our clients. I am very proud to share this honor with the entire Heritage team and am deeply grateful to our clients for their continued loyalty to our firm."

This is the 13th consecutive year and 14th year overall making this prestigious list of advisors. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Awarded September 15, 2023 based on data as of June 30, 2023.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

