HERITAGE FINANCIAL A BARRON'S TOP 100 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services, a Boston-based, independent wealth management firm, is excited to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country.

It is an incredible honor for our team to once again be recognized by Barron's as one of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in the country," says Chuck Bean. "Our independence allows us to be nimble, quickly adapting to industry changes and exceeding the evolving wealth management needs of our clients for nearly 30 years. I sincerely appreciate the exceptional work of the entire Heritage team and am deeply grateful to our clients and professional colleagues for their continued loyalty and partnership."

This is the 14th consecutive year and 15th year overall making this prestigious list of advisors. And this is the first year we cracked the top 50, ranking #42 in the nation! The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Awarded September 13, 2024 based on data as of June 30, 2024.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

