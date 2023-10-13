HERITAGE FINANCIAL A FORBES TOP RIA FIRM 2023

WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is proud to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top RIA Firms. Forbes/SHOOK Research received more than 42,600 nominations and Heritage Financial is thrilled to rank #81 out of 250 firms.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as a leader in the wealth management industry", says Sammy Azzouz, President & CEO. "This is the second year Forbes has published this prestigious list of firms committed to putting a client's best interest first. The fact that Heritage has not only been recognized, but also ranked in the top 100 both years, underscores our team's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, comprehensive wealth management services to our clients."

Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms 2023 awarded October 10, 2023 based on data as of March 31, 2023. The full list and award methodology can be found at https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/.

About Heritage Financial Services

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. The firm manages approximately $2.4 billion in assets. For more information about Heritage Financial Services, please visit www.heritagefinancial.net.

