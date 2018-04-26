Heritage Financial Announces First Quarter 2018 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Brian L. Vance, President and CEO, commented, "During the first quarter, we closed the Puget Sound Merger and also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Premier Community Bank in the Portland, Oregon metro market. Both of these bank mergers are consistent with our stated desires to continue our growth in these two largest and important markets for Heritage Bank in the Pacific Northwest."

"We are very pleased with the positive integration efforts taking place at both organizations. We are finding what we anticipated, which was very consistent cultures to our legacy culture at Heritage Bank."

"As a result, our financial performance was understandably impacted during the quarter from anticipated expenses associated with these two mergers. We look forward to future integration and successes of these two teams of experienced and committed bankers in these important markets of Seattle/Bellevue and Portland."

Acquisition of Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc.

On January 16, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Puget Sound Bancorp, Inc. ("Puget Sound"), the holding company for Puget Sound Bank, both of Bellevue, Washington ("Puget Sound Merger"). As of the acquisition date, Puget Sound merged into Heritage and Puget Sound Bank merged into Heritage Bank. The Puget Sound Merger was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, Heritage's cost to acquire Puget Sound was allocated to the assets (including identifiable intangible assets) and the liabilities of Puget Sound at their respective estimated fair values as of the acquisition date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was allocated to goodwill. Fair values on the acquisition date are preliminary and represent management's best estimates based on available information and facts and circumstances in existence on the acquisition date. Fair values are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information regarding the closing date fair values becomes available.

Puget Sound shareholders received 1.1688 shares of Heritage common stock per share of Puget Sound stock. Heritage issued an aggregate of 4,112,258 shares of its common stock and $3,000 of cash paid for fractional shares in the transaction for total consideration paid of $130.8 million.

The following table provides the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed at January 16, 2018 (in thousands):





Puget Sound

Merger Total merger consideration

$ 130,773





Assets



Cash on hand and in banks

$ 25,889 Interest earning deposits

54,247 Investment securities available for sale

80,353 Loans receivable

388,462 Premises and equipment, net

732 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

623 Bank owned life insurance

6,264 Accrued interest receivable

1,448 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,354 Other intangible assets

11,270 Total assets

$ 570,642





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Deposits

$ 505,885 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,504 Total liabilities

$ 508,389





Fair value of net assets acquired

$ 62,253 Goodwill acquired

$ 68,520

Proposed Acquisition of Premier Commercial Bancorp, Inc.

On March 8, 2018, Heritage entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Premier Commercial Bancorp, of Hillsboro, Oregon ("Premier Commercial"), pursuant to which Premier Commercial will be merged with and into Heritage (the "Premier Merger"), and immediately thereafter Premier Commercial's bank subsidiary, Premier Community Bank, will be merged with and into Heritage's subsidiary bank, Heritage Bank.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Premier Commercial shareholders will receive 0.4863 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Premier Commercial common stock. Based on the closing price of Heritage common stock of $31.10 on March 8, 2018, the consideration value per share of Premier Commercial was $15.12, or approximately $88.6 million in aggregate, including the value of outstanding shares of Premier Commercial restricted stock. The value of the merger consideration will fluctuate until closing based on the value of Heritage's stock price.

In the event the Agreement is terminated under certain specified circumstances in connection with a competing transaction, Premier Commercial will be required to pay Heritage a termination fee of $3.45 million in cash.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the Agreement by the shareholders of Premier Commercial, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. All of the directors and executive officers of Premier Commercial have agreed to vote their shares of Premier Commercial common stock in favor of approval of the Agreement.

Balance Sheet

The Company's total assets increased $563.0 million, or 13.7%, to $4.68 billion at March 31, 2018 from $4.11 billion at December 31, 2017. The Puget Sound Merger resulted in an increase of total assets, including goodwill, of $639.2 million at merger date.

Investment securities increased $11.2 million, or 1.4%, to $821.7 million at March 31, 2018 from $810.5 million at December 31, 2017 primarily as a result of investment purchases, offset partially by maturities, calls and payments of investment securities. The investment securities acquired in the Puget Sound Merger were sold shortly after the merger.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $431.7 million, or 15.3%, to $3.25 billion at March 31, 2018 from $2.82 billion at December 31, 2017 primarily due to the loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger. Total loans receivable, excluding loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger, increased $43.2 million during the current quarter. The increase in loans receivable includes increases in commercial and industrial loans of $166.5 million, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $146.8 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans of $80.2 million and real estate construction and land development loans of $21.9 million.

Total deposits increased $511.7 million, or 15.1%, to $3.90 billion at March 31, 2018 from $3.39 billion at December 31, 2017 primarily due to deposits acquired in the Puget Sound Merger. Deposits, excluding those acquired in the Puget Sound Merger, increased $5.8 million during the current quarter. The increase in deposits includes increases in noninterest bearing demand deposits of $233.4 million, or 24.7%, money market accounts of $193.3 million, or 38.7%, interest bearing demand deposit accounts of $48.1 million, or 4.6%, and certificates of deposit of $24.0 million, or 6.0%. Non-maturity deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 89.2% as of March 31, 2018 from 88.3% as of December 31, 2017 due to higher proportional increases of total non-maturity deposits compared to increases in certificates of deposit accounts.

Total stockholders' equity increased $126.4 million, or 24.9%, to $634.7 million at March 31, 2018 from $508.3 million at December 31, 2017. Changes in stockholders' equity during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 508,305 Common stock issued in the Puget Sound Merger 130,770 Net income 9,087 Dividends paid (5,117) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,543) Other (769) Balance, end of period $ 634,733

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The Company had common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 leverage, Tier 1 risk-based and total risk-based capital ratios of 11.3%, 10.4%, 11.8% and 12.7%, respectively, at March 31, 2018, compared to 11.3%, 10.2%, 11.8% and 12.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses increased $1.2 million, or 3.7%, to $33.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from $32.1 million for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to provision for loan losses of $1.2 million primarily as a result of loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable, net, increased to 0.48% at March 31, 2018 from 0.38% at December 31, 2017 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $5.0 million, or 46.9%, to $15.7 million at March 31, 2018 from $10.7 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was due substantially to one agricultural loan relationship in the amount of $3.1 million that was classified as nonaccrual during the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Changes in nonaccrual loans during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2018 Nonaccrual loans

Balance, beginning of period $ 10,703 Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 4,066 Addition of previously classified potential problem loans 2,324 Charge-offs — Net principal payments (1,365) Balance, end of period $ 15,728

The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 211.48% at March 31, 2018 compared to 299.79% at the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets, comprised entirely of nonperforming loans at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, increased to 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.26% of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Potential problem loans increased $9.7 million, or 11.6%, to $93.3 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $83.5 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to the addition of $6.1 million of loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger. Changes in potential problem loans during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2018 Potential problem loans

Balance, beginning of period $ 83,543 Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 25,126 Upgrades to pass graded loan status (3,636) Transfers of loan to nonaccrual and troubled debt restructured status (2,403) Charge-offs (145) Net principal payments (9,232) Balance, end of period $ 93,253

The allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, net, decreased to 1.01% at March 31, 2018 from 1.13% at December 31, 2017 primarily as a result of an increase in loans from the Puget Sound Merger. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on loans purchased in mergers and acquisitions which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The carrying value of the loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger was $392.7 million and the related fair value discount was $4.2 million, or 1.07% of loans acquired. The Company believes that its allowance for loan losses is appropriate to provide for probable incurred credit losses based on an evaluation of known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at March 31, 2018. The remaining net discount on purchased loans, including the related fair value discount acquired in the Puget Sound Merger, was $12.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $10.1 million at December 31, 2017.

Net recoveries were $23,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to net charge-offs of $356,000 for the same quarter in 2017 and net charge-offs of $652,000 for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in net charge-offs compared to the linked-quarter was due primarily to smaller charge-off balances on a large volume of consumer loans offset partially by a $324,000 recovery on a commercial and industrial loan.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $7.8 million, or 23.4%, to $40.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $33.1 million for the same period in 2017 and increased $3.7 million, or 9.9%, from $37.2 million for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increases in net interest income for all periods noted were primarily due to increases in average interest earning assets primarily as a result of the Puget Sound Merger and to a lesser extent organic growth. In addition, the yield on interest earning assets increased 28 basis points to 4.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 4.09% for the comparable period in 2017 and increased nine basis points to 4.28% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Heritage's net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 23 basis points to 4.12% from 3.89% for the same period in 2017 and increased 10 basis points from 4.02% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 due primarily to the increase in net interest income as discussed above. The increase in net interest margin was also partly due to a decrease in the use of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances compared to the prior periods.

The loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, increased 18 basis points to 4.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and increased 15 basis points from 4.55% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increases in loan yields from both prior periods was due to a combination of higher contractual loan rates as a result of the increasing interest rate environment as well as an increase in loan yields from the loans acquired in the Puget Sound merger as compared to legacy Heritage loans.

The impact on loan yield from incremental accretion on purchased loans increased three basis points to 0.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 0.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 primarily due to the accretion of the loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger totaling approximately $479,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company does not anticipate this same level of incremental accretion for loans acquired in the Puget Sound Merger as nearly $316,000 of the accretion during the current quarter was the result of unanticipated pay-offs of three significant loans. The impact on loan yield from incremental accretion on purchased loans decreased 17 basis points from 0.38% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 primarily due to two significant nonperforming purchased credit impaired loans which paid in full resulting in $1.8 million of additional incremental accretion on purchased loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The incremental accretion and the impact to loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans continues to decrease.

The following table presents the net interest margin, loan yield and the effect of the incremental accretion on purchased loans on these ratios for the periods presented below:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017

(Dollars in thousands) Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans (1) 3.96 %

3.74 %

3.75 % Impact on net interest margin from incremental accretion on purchased loans (1) 0.16 %

0.28 %

0.14 % Net interest margin 4.12 %

4.02 %

3.89 %











Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans (1) 4.70 %

4.55 %

4.52 % Impact on loan yield from incremental accretion on purchased loans (1) 0.21 %

0.38 %

0.18 % Loan yield 4.91 %

4.93 %

4.70 %











Incremental accretion on purchased loans (1) $ 1,632



$ 2,634



$ 1,170



























(1) As of the dates of the completion of each of the merger and acquisition transactions, purchased loans were recorded at their estimated fair value, including our estimate of future expected cash flows until the ultimate resolution of these credits. The difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value represents the purchased discount. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the estimated remaining life of the loan or pool of loans, based upon results of the quarterly cash flow re-estimation. The incremental accretion income represents the amount of income recorded on the purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes.

Donald J. Hinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continue to experience overall benefits to the pre-accretion loan yield from an upwardly shifting yield curve. The weighted average note rate on new loans originated during quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased to 5.00% from 4.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and from 4.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The improvement in pre-accretion loan yield was a major contributing factor to the increase in pre-accretion net interest margin from prior periods."

In addition to loan yields, also impacting net interest margin were increases in the yields on investment securities in 2018 as compared to the 2017 periods. The yield on the aggregate investment portfolio increased 18 basis points to 2.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 2.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and increased 11 basis points from 2.29% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily reflecting the effect of the rise in interest rates on our adjustable rate investment securities.

The average balance and cost of interest bearing liabilities additionally has impacted net interest margin. Most significantly, the Company used the cash and deposits acquired in the Puget Sound Merger to reduce the average balance of FHLB advances to $35.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to an average balance of $101.1 million during the same period in 2017 and $103.0 million during the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The cost of total interest bearing liabilities increased seven basis points to 0.35% during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 0.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 primarily as a result of the rise in interest rates and the increase in the average balance of total interest bearing liabilities. The cost of total interest bearing liabilities decreased two basis points from 0.37% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 primarily as a result of the previously mentioned decrease in FHLB advances. The cost of total deposits increased slightly to 0.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 0.20% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 0.16% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses increased $285,000, or 32.9%, to $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $867,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and decreased $186,000, or 13.9%, from the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The amount of provision for loan losses was necessary to increase the allowance for loan losses to an amount that management determined to be appropriate at March 31, 2018 based on the use of a consistent methodology. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily as a result of organic loan growth.

Noninterest income increased $118,000, or 1.6%, to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $7.3 million for the same period in 2017 due primarily to an increase in service charges and other fees of $330,000, and a $156,000 increase in other noninterest income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans of $321,000. Noninterest income decreased $1.5 million, or 17.1%, from $9.0 million for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 due primarily to the net gain on sale of two branches held for sale of $682,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and a decrease in the recoveries on zero balance purchased loan notes, which were charged-off prior to the consummation of the related acquisition.

Noninterest expense increased $9.5 million, or 35.0%, to $36.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $27.2 million for the same period in 2017 and increased $9.2 million, or 33.2%, from $27.6 million for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase from both periods in 2017 was primarily due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits primarily as a result of additional employees and acquisition-related expenses from the Puget Sound Merger. Average full time equivalent employees increased to 796 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 761 for the same period in 2017 and 736 for the linked-quarter.

Acquisition-related expenses incurred as a result of the Puget Sound Merger and Premier Merger during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were approximately $4.7 million compared to $423,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2017. Acquisition costs are primarily included in compensation and employee benefits, professional services and data processing expenses.

Noninterest expense also increased for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to both periods in 2017 as a result of amortization of intangible assets of $513,000 recorded during the quarter due to the amortization of core deposit intangibles acquired in the Puget Sound Merger and as a result of an increase in the occupancy and equipment expense related to the rent expense for the new Bellevue branch obtained in the Puget Sound Merger.

The ratio of noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) was 3.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 2.85% for the same period in 2017 and 2.66% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase from the prior periods was due primarily to acquisition-related expenses.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and $7.3 million for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The effective tax rate was 13.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 24.9% for the comparable quarter in 2017 and 42.0% for the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was due primarily to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 31, 2017 which lowered the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. The decrease in the income tax expense and the effective tax rate as compared to the linked-quarter ended December 31, 2017 was also attributed to the recognition of $2.6 million revaluation of the net deferred tax assets as a result of the enacted law which was recorded as income tax expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Bank, commented, "We look forward to completing the Puget Sound core system conversion in early May. The integration process has gone quite well and we are benefiting from the best practices of both companies. We are also enjoying our collaboration efforts with Premier Commercial and look forward to integrating that team early in the third quarter. We quickly found common ground with both teams and the cultural consistencies tend to make the entire integration process go more smoothly. We are fortunate to be joining forces with two very capable teams who are extremely knowledgeable about their respective markets."

Dividends

On April 25, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 24, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2018.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on April 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (800) 230-1059 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through May 10, 2018, by dialing (800) 475-6701 -- access code 446902.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 60 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Central Valley Bank name in the Yakima and Kittitas counties of Washington and under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets. Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital reflected in the current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 634,733



$ 508,305

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 204,112



125,117

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 430,621



$ 383,188









Total assets $ 4,676,275



$ 4,113,270

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 204,112



125,117

Tangible assets $ 4,472,163



$ 3,988,153



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include the expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from the Puget Sound Merger and the proposed Premier Merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to, customer and employee retention might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares)













March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets







Cash on hand and in banks

$ 86,608



$ 78,293

Interest earning deposits

43,701



24,722

Cash and cash equivalents

130,309



103,015

Investment securities available for sale

821,729



810,530

Loans held for sale

2,669



2,288

Loans receivable, net

3,281,915



2,849,071

Allowance for loan losses

(33,261)



(32,086)

Total loans receivable, net

3,248,654



2,816,985

Premises and equipment, net

62,147



60,325

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

6,824



8,347

Bank owned life insurance

81,700



75,091

Accrued interest receivable

13,602



12,244

Prepaid expenses and other assets

104,529



99,328

Other intangible assets, net

16,563



6,088

Goodwill

187,549



119,029

Total assets

$ 4,676,275



$ 4,113,270











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits

$ 3,904,741



$ 3,393,060

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

30,700



92,500

Junior subordinated debentures

20,083



20,009

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

26,100



31,821

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

59,918



67,575

Total liabilities

4,041,542



3,604,965











Common stock

490,566



360,590

Retained earnings

153,101



149,013

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(8,934)



(1,298)

Total stockholders' equity

634,733



508,305

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,676,275



$ 4,113,270











Common stock, shares outstanding

34,018,280



29,927,746



HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans $ 38,159



$ 34,633



$ 30,485

Taxable interest on investment securities 3,529



3,381



3,049

Nontaxable interest on investment securities 1,341



1,343



1,268

Interest and dividends on other interest earning assets 299



249



61

Total interest income 43,328



39,606



34,863

Interest expense:









Deposits 1,960



1,748



1,266

Junior subordinated debentures 283



266



238

Other borrowings 167



375



213

Total interest expense 2,410



2,389



1,717

Net interest income 40,918



37,217



33,146

Provision for loan losses 1,152



1,338



867

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,766



35,879



32,279

Noninterest income:









Service charges and other fees 4,543



4,596



4,213

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net 35



(155)



—

Gain on sale of loans, net 874



1,134



1,195

Interest rate swap fees 51



302



133

Other income 1,964



3,125



1,808

Total noninterest income 7,467



9,002



7,349

Noninterest expense:









Compensation and employee benefits 21,367



16,149



16,024

Occupancy and equipment 4,627



3,789



3,810

Data processing 2,605



2,169



1,915

Marketing 808



398



807

Professional services 2,837



1,262



1,009

State and local taxes 688



633



549

Federal deposit insurance premium 355



345



300

Other real estate owned, net —



(34)



31

Amortization of intangible assets 795



320



324

Other expense 2,665



2,557



2,454

Total noninterest expense 36,747



27,588



27,223

Income before income taxes 10,486



17,293



12,405

Income tax expense 1,399



7,270



3,089

Net income $ 9,087



$ 10,023



$ 9,316













Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.33



$ 0.31

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.33



$ 0.31

Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15



$ 0.23



$ 0.12













Average number of basic common shares outstanding 33,205,546



29,786,691



29,703,904

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 33,348,102



29,894,494



29,752,989



HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Performance Ratios:









Efficiency ratio 75.95 %

59.69 %

67.23 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 3.27 %

2.66 %

2.85 % Return on average assets, annualized 0.81 %

0.97 %

0.97 % Return on average equity, annualized 5.99 %

7.79 %

7.78 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 8.70 %

10.32 %

10.51 % Net charge-offs on loans to average loans, annualized — %

0.09 %

0.05 %



As of Period End

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Financial Measures:





Book value per common share $ 18.66



$ 16.98

Tangible book value per common share $ 12.66



$ 12.80

Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.6 %

12.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.6 %

9.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.3 %

11.3 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets 10.4 %

10.2 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.8 %

11.8 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.7 %

12.8 % Loans to deposits ratio (1) 84.0 %

84.0 % Deposits per branch $ 65,079



$ 57,509







(1) Loans receivable, net of deferred costs divided by deposits



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Allowance for Loan Losses:









Balance, beginning of period $ 32,086



$ 31,400



$ 31,083

Provision for loan losses 1,152



1,338



867

Net recoveries (charge-offs):









Commercial business 420



(385)



70

One-to-four family residential —



(14)



—

Real estate construction and land development —



1



10

Consumer (397)



(254)



(436)

Total net recoveries (charge-offs) 23



(652)



(356)

Balance, end of period $ 33,261



$ 32,086



$ 31,594









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Other Real Estate Owned:









Balance, beginning of period $ —



$ 523



$ 754

Additions —



—



32

Proceeds from dispositions —



(556)



—

Gain on sales, net —



33



—

Balance, end of period $ —



$ —



$ 786









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Gain on Sale of Loans, net:









Mortgage loans $ 652



$ 897



$ 909

SBA loans 222



237



286

Total gain on sale of loans, net $ 874



$ 1,134



$ 1,195









As of Period End

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Nonperforming Assets:





Nonaccrual loans by type:





Commercial business $ 14,356



$ 9,098

One-to-four family residential 80



81

Real estate construction and land development 1,147



1,247

Consumer 145



277

Total nonaccrual loans(1) 15,728



10,703

Other real estate owned —



—

Nonperforming assets $ 15,728



$ 10,703









Restructured performing loans $ 26,187



$ 26,757

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more —



—

Potential problem loans(2) 93,253



83,543

Allowance for loan losses to:





Loans receivable, net 1.01 %

1.13 % Nonperforming loans 211.48 %

299.79 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable, net 0.48 %

0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 %

0.26 %





(1) At March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, $8.2 million and $5.2 million of nonaccrual loans were also considered troubled debt restructured loans, respectively. (2) Potential problem loans are those loans that are currently accruing interest and are not considered impaired, but which are being monitored because the financial information of the borrower causes the Company concern as to their ability to comply with their loan repayment terms.







As of Period End

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total Loan Composition





















Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 811,944



24.7 %

$ 645,396



22.7 %

$ 636,286



23.9 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 702,356



21.4



622,150



21.8



569,316



21.4

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,133,394



34.6



986,594



34.6



874,218



32.8

Total commercial business 2,647,694



80.7



2,254,140



79.1



2,079,820



78.1

One-to-four family residential 89,180



2.7



86,997



3.1



78,509



2.9

Real estate construction and land development:





















One-to-four family residential 73,029



2.2



51,985



1.8



52,134



2.0

Five or more family residential and commercial properties 98,387



3.0



97,499



3.4



125,784



4.7

Total real estate construction and land development 171,416



5.2



149,484



5.2



177,918



6.7

Consumer 370,275



11.3



355,091



12.5



324,767



12.2

Gross loans receivable 3,278,565



99.9



2,845,712



99.9



2,661,014



99.9

Deferred loan costs, net 3,350



0.1



3,359



0.1



2,690



0.1

Loans receivable, net $ 3,281,915



100.0 %

$ 2,849,071



100.0 %

$ 2,663,704



100.0 %







As of Period End

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total Deposit Composition





















Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,178,202



30.2 %

$ 944,791



27.8 %

$ 880,998



27.2 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,099,855



28.2



1,051,752



31.1



989,693



30.5

Money market accounts 692,931



17.7



499,618



14.7



519,491



16.0

Savings accounts 511,377



13.1



498,501



14.7



509,126



15.7

Total non-maturity deposits 3,482,365



89.2



2,994,662



88.3



2,899,308



89.4

Certificates of deposit 422,376



10.8



398,398



11.7



344,107



10.6

Total deposits $ 3,904,741



100.0 %

$ 3,393,060



100.0 %

$ 3,243,415



100.0 %







Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Total loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 3,150,869



$ 38,159



4.91 %

$ 2,786,370



$ 34,633



4.93 %

$ 2,631,816



$ 30,485



4.70 % Taxable securities 599,165



3,529



2.39



587,116



3,381



2.28



567,318



3,049



2.18

Nontaxable securities (3) 223,631



1,341



2.43



230,942



1,343



2.31



222,266



1,268



2.31

Other interest earning assets 51,973



299



2.33



65,762



249



1.50



31,721



61



0.78

Total interest earning assets 4,025,638



43,328



4.37 %

3,670,190



39,606



4.28 %

3,453,121



34,863



4.09 % Noninterest earning assets 527,947











442,326











426,777









Total assets $ 4,553,585











$ 4,112,516











$ 3,879,898









Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 423,569



$ 760



0.73 %

$ 402,735



$ 717



0.71 %

$ 351,300



$ 416



0.48 % Savings accounts 506,158



416



0.33



499,677



370



0.29



506,159



264



0.21

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 1,745,795



784



0.18



1,526,717



661



0.17



1,483,168



586



0.16

Total interest bearing deposits 2,675,522



1,960



0.30



2,429,129



1,748



0.29



2,340,627



1,266



0.22

Junior subordinated debentures 20,035



283



5.73



19,967



266



5.29



19,750



238



4.89

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 30,265



17



0.23



30,697



18



0.23



19,019



10



0.21

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 35,733



150



1.70



102,954



357



1.38



101,130



203



0.81

Total interest bearing liabilities 2,761,555



2,410



0.35 %

2,582,747



2,389



0.37 %

2,480,526



1,717



0.28 % Demand and other noninterest bearing deposits 1,113,286











953,902











866,469









Other noninterest bearing liabilities 63,770











65,286











47,213









Stockholders' equity 614,974











510,581











485,690









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,553,585











$ 4,112,516











$ 3,879,898









Net interest income



$ 40,918











$ 37,217











$ 33,146





Net interest spread







4.02 %









3.91 %









3.81 % Net interest margin







4.12 %









4.02 %









3.89 %





(1) Annualized. (2) The average loan balances presented in the table are net of allowances for loan losses. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 40,918



$ 37,217



$ 34,991



$ 34,180



$ 33,146

Provision for loan losses 1,152



1,338



884



1,131



867

Noninterest income 7,467



9,002



8,394



10,663



7,349

Noninterest expense 36,747



27,588



27,955



27,809



27,223

Net income 9,087



10,023



10,624



11,828



9,316

Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.33



$ 0.35



$ 0.40



$ 0.31

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.33



$ 0.35



$ 0.39



$ 0.31

Average Balances:

















Total loans receivable, net $ 3,150,869



$ 2,786,370



$ 2,737,535



$ 2,657,946



$ 2,631,816

Investment securities 822,796



818,058



791,939



791,785



789,584

Total interest earning assets 4,025,638



3,670,190



3,602,117



3,498,066



3,453,121

Total assets 4,553,585



4,112,516



4,020,217



3,909,792



3,879,898

Total interest bearing deposits 2,675,522



2,429,129



2,388,670



2,344,853



2,340,627

Demand and other noninterest bearing deposits 1,113,286



953,902



916,074



873,314



866,469

Stockholders' equity 614,974



510,581



505,262



497,237



485,690

Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets, annualized 0.81 %

0.97 %

1.05 %

1.21 %

0.97 % Return on average equity, annualized 5.99 %

7.79 %

8.34 %

9.54 %

7.78 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 8.70 %

10.32 %

11.10 %

12.78 %

10.51 % Efficiency ratio 75.95 %

59.69 %

64.43 %

62.01 %

67.23 % Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized 3.27 %

2.66 %

2.76 %

2.85 %

2.85 % Net interest margin 4.12 %

4.02 %

3.85 %

3.92 %

3.89 % Net interest spread 4.02 %

3.91 %

3.75 %

3.83 %

3.81 %







As of Period End or for the Three Month Periods Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 4,676,275



$ 4,113,270



$ 4,050,056



$ 3,990,954



$ 3,885,613

Total loans receivable, net 3,248,654



2,816,985



2,766,113



2,716,756



2,632,110

Investment securities 821,729



810,530



800,060



790,594



783,021

Deposits 3,904,741



3,393,060



3,320,818



3,291,250



3,243,415

Noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,178,202



944,791



916,265



919,576



880,998

Stockholders' equity 634,733



508,305



507,608



500,048



489,196

Financial Measures:

















Book value per common share $ 18.66



$ 16.98



$ 16.96



$ 16.71



$ 16.34

Tangible book value per common share 12.66



12.80



12.77



12.51



12.13

Stockholders' equity to assets 13.6 %

12.4 %

12.5 %

12.5 %

12.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.6



9.6



9.7



9.7



9.7

Loans to deposits ratio 84.0



84.0



84.2



83.5



82.1

Credit Quality Metrics:

















Allowance for loan losses to:

















Loans receivable, net 1.01 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.19 % Nonperforming loans 211.48



299.79



286.71



298.47



290.47

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable, net 0.48



0.38



0.39



0.40



0.41

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34



0.26



0.28



0.29



0.30

Net charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable, net —



0.09



0.32



—



0.05

Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 60



59



59



59



59

Average number of full-time equivalent employees 796



736



747



753



761

Deposits per branch $ 65,079



$ 57,509



$ 56,285



$ 55,784



$ 54,973

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 5,720



$ 5,587



$ 5,382



$ 5,190



$ 5,095



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-and-declares-regular-cash-dividend-300637010.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hf-wa.com

