HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2021 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.55 compared to $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended 2021 totaled $98.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $46.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted share for 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "While we continue to be challenged by the COVID-environment and the related uncertainty, we begin 2022 on solid ground. We are well-positioned to take advantage of a rising rate environment and we continue to benefit from the strong economic climate in the region.

Further, we are pleased with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. In the fourth quarter, we partnered with Sabin Community Development Corporation, providing $13.4 million of construction financing and $11.7 million of permanent funding through our Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment to build affordable housing units for both families and seniors allowing people of color who are at risk of gentrification to live in the heart of Portland's historically African-American community in North / Northeast Portland."

Financial Higlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 23,882 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 19,282

$ 22,440

$ 25,178 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.66 Return on average assets (2) 1.04 %

1.13 %

1.42 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2) 1.03 %

1.23 %

1.50 % Return on average common equity (2) 9.06 %

9.55 %

11.74 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 13.27 %

13.93 %

17.62 % Net interest margin (2) 2.85 %

3.15 %

3.53 % Cost of total deposits (2) 0.09 %

0.09 %

0.14 % Efficiency ratio 66.61 %

62.35 %

60.50 % Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.06 %

2.04 %

2.30 % Total assets $ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 6,615,318 Loans receivable, net $ 3,773,301

$ 3,905,567

$ 4,398,462 Total deposits $ 6,381,337

$ 6,215,558

$ 5,597,990 Loan to deposit ratio (3) 59.8 %

63.6 %

79.8 % Book value per share $ 24.34

$ 24.13

$ 22.85 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.19

$ 16.97

$ 15.77

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the SBA PPP activity as of and for the period indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020













(In thousands) Net deferred fees recognized during the period $ 4,399

$ 7,030

$ 6,623 Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end 4,936

9,335

15,392 Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness

payments from the SBA 125,455

284,385

159,284 Amortized cost as of period end 145,840

266,896

715,121

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $205.1 million, or 19.1%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Change

Balance

%

of Total

Balance

%

of Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 621,567

16.3 %

$ 652,776

16.5 %

$ (31,209)

(4.8) % SBA PPP 145,840

3.8

266,896

6.8

(121,056)

(45.4) Owner-occupied CRE 931,150

24.4

907,568

23.0

23,582

2.6 Non-owner occupied CRE 1,493,099

39.2

1,459,795

36.8

33,304

2.3 Total commercial business 3,191,656

83.7

3,287,035

83.1

(95,379)

(2.9) Residential real estate 164,582

4.3

125,697

3.2

38,885

30.9 Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 85,547

2.2

90,081

2.3

(4,534)

(5.0) Commercial and multifamily 141,336

3.7

205,516

5.2

(64,180)

(31.2) Total real estate construction and land development 226,883

5.9

295,597

7.5

(68,714)

(23.2) Consumer 232,541

6.1

245,555

6.2

(13,014)

(5.3) Loans receivable 3,815,662

100.0 %

3,953,884

100.0 %

(138,222)

(3.5) Allowance for credit losses on loans (42,361)





(48,317)





5,956

(12.3) Loans receivable, net $ 3,773,301





$ 3,905,567





$ (132,266)

(3.4) %

The Company generated strong loan production with outstanding balances of $222.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $195.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan repayments for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, were $242.9 million and $164.5 million, respectively, with an overall decline in outstanding balances of $138.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans included the transfer of several completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans.

Total deposits increased at an annualized rate of 10.6% from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

Amount

%

























(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 2,330,956

36.5 %

$ 2,299,248

37.0 %

$ 31,708

1.4 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,946,605

30.5

1,870,618

30.1

75,987

4.1 Money market accounts 1,120,174

17.6

1,072,427

17.3

47,747

4.5 Savings accounts 640,763

10.0

617,469

9.9

23,294

3.8 Total non-maturity deposits 6,038,498

94.6

5,859,762

94.3

178,736

3.1 Certificates of deposit 342,839

5.4

355,796

5.7

(12,957)

(3.6) Total deposits $ 6,381,337

100.0 %

$ 6,215,558

100.0 %

$ 165,779

2.7 %

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $1.5 million, or 63,884 shares of its common stock, under the current repurchase plan, at a weighted average price per share of $23.02, as compared to the repurchase of $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54 during the third quarter of 2021. Repurchases under the current repurchase plan for the year ended 2021 totaled $22.1 million, or 904,972 shares of common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.43 and represented approximately 2.5% of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were 738,304 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

Change Capital Ratios:









Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.5%

11.7%

(0.2)% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.4

8.5

(0.1) Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.5

13.3

0.2 Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2) 8.7

8.8

(0.1) Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.9

13.8

0.1 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.8

14.8

—

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total





































(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 48,317

$ 2,154

$ 50,471

$ 51,562

$ 2,451

$ 54,013

$ 73,340

$ 5,022

$ 78,362 (Reversal of) provision

for credit losses (5,490)

453

(5,037)

(2,852)

(297)

(3,149)

(2,792)

(341)

(3,133) Net charge-offs (466)

—

(466)

(393)

—

(393)

(363)

—

(363) Balance, end of period $ 42,361

$ 2,607

$ 44,968

$ 48,317

$ 2,154

$ 50,471

$ 70,185

$ 4,681

$ 74,866

The ACL on loans decreased compared to September 30, 2021 due primarily to continued improvement in forecasted economic indicators used to calculate credit losses as well as changes in the loan mix.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020





(In thousands)



Balance, beginning of period $ 25,894

$ 35,341

$ 52,604 Additions to nonaccrual loan classification 333

293

8,345 Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (1,435)

(8,139)

(2,186) Payoffs (540)

(911)

(82) Charge-offs (498)

(690)

(589) Balance, end of period $ 23,754

$ 25,894

$ 58,092

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.8%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans.

Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 8.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 also due to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized as well as lower loan yield. The decrease in net interest income was offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable securities and other interest earning deposits in addition to a lower cost of deposits reflecting a continued decrease in rates on deposit accounts due to the ongoing low-rate environment.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Loan yield (GAAP) 4.42 %

4.64 %

4.39 % Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans (0.29)



(0.38)



0.02

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans (0.05)



(0.07)



(0.07)

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1) 4.08 %

4.19 %

4.34 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.15% for the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower loan yield and an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Service charges and other fees $ 4,609

$ 4,566

$ 4,213

$ 43

0.9 %

$ 396

9.4 % Gain on sale of investment

securities, net —

—

55

—

—

(55)

(100.0) Gain on sale of loans, net 506

765

1,919

(259)

(33.9)

(1,413)

(73.6) Interest rate swap fees 174

126

230

48

38.1

(56)

(24.3) Bank owned life insurance

income 500

647

1,880

(147)

(22.7)

(1,380)

(73.4) Gain on sale of other assets, net 2,717

942

921

1,775

188.4

1,796

195.0 Other income 1,333

1,182

2,067

151

12.8

(734)

(35.5) Total noninterest income $ 9,839

$ 8,228

$ 11,285

$ 1,611

19.6 %

$ (1,446)

(12.8) %

Noninterest income increased during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a gain of $2.7 million related to the sale and leaseback of the Company's headquarters in Olympia, WA included in gain on sale of other assets.

Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and less bank owned life insurance income and other income as the fourth quarter of 2020 included the recognition of a death benefit of $1.2 million and a termination fee of $651,000 from the divestiture of our trust department. The decrease in noninterest income was offset partially by an increase in gain on sale of other assets due to the gain on sale of the Company's headquarters discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Compensation and employee

benefits $ 23,155

$ 22,176

$ 22,257

$ 979

4.4 %

$ 898

4.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,325

4,373

4,364

(48)

(1.1)

(39)

(0.9) Data processing 4,694

4,029

3,714

665

16.5

980

26.4 Marketing 703

775

783

(72)

(9.3)

(80)

(10.2) Professional services 816

816

1,289

—

—

(473)

(36.7) State/municipal business and

use tax 850

1,071

1,128

(221)

(20.6)

(278)

(24.6) Federal deposit insurance premium 628

550

703

78

14.2

(75)

(10.7) Amortization of intangible assets 759

758

859

1

0.1

(100)

(11.6) Other expense 2,535

2,618

3,465

(83)

(3.2)

(930)

(26.8) Total noninterest expense $ 38,465

$ 37,166

$ 38,562

$ 1,299

3.5 %

$ (97)

(0.3) %

Noninterest expense increased from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of severance payments following a strategic reduction in force and an increase in accrual for incentive payments. Additionally, data processing increased as the Bank continues to invest in technology.

Noninterest expense remained relatively constant compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. However, there was a decrease in expenses related to branch consolidations recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020, predominately within other expense, offset partially by increases in compensation and employee benefits and data processing for the same reasons discussed above.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Change

%

Change

Change

%

Change





























(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Income before income taxes $ 24,319

$ 25,589

$ 28,311

$ (1,270)

(5.0) %

$ (3,992)

(14.1) % Income tax expense $ 4,922

$ 4,997

$ 4,429

$ (75)

(1.5) %

$ 493

11.1 % Effective income tax rate 20.2 %

19.5 %

15.6 %

0.7 %

3.6 %

4.6 %

29.5 %

Income tax expense decreased for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. Additionally, the effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Dividend

On January 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 61,377

$ 86,954

$ 91,918 Interest earning deposits 1,661,915

1,547,785

651,404 Cash and cash equivalents 1,723,292

1,634,739

743,322 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$883,832, $744,336 and $770,195, respectively) 894,335

761,526

802,163 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$376,330, $307,330 and $0, respectively) 383,393

311,074

— Total investment securities 1,277,728

1,072,600

802,163 Loans held for sale 1,476

2,636

4,932 Loans receivable 3,815,662

3,953,884

4,468,647 Allowance for credit losses on loans (42,361)

(48,317)

(70,185) Loans receivable, net 3,773,301

3,905,567

4,398,462 Other real estate owned —

—

— Premises and equipment, net 79,370

79,958

85,452 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 7,933

7,933

6,661 Bank owned life insurance 120,196

109,634

107,580 Accrued interest receivable 14,657

14,802

19,418 Prepaid expenses and other assets 183,543

179,494

193,301 Other intangible assets, net 9,977

10,736

13,088 Goodwill 240,939

240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 6,615,318











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Deposits $ 6,381,337

$ 6,215,558

$ 5,597,990 Junior subordinated debentures 21,180

21,107

20,887 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 50,839

44,096

35,683 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 124,624

129,873

140,319 Total liabilities 6,577,980

6,410,634

5,794,879











Common stock 551,798

552,385

571,021 Retained earnings 293,238

281,285

224,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 9,396

14,734

25,018 Total stockholders' equity 854,432

848,404

820,439 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 6,615,318











Shares outstanding 35,105,779

35,166,599

35,912,243

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 42,695

$ 46,863

$ 50,089

$ 189,832

$ 192,417 Taxable interest on investment securities 5,197

4,711

3,473

17,492

17,541 Nontaxable interest on investment

securities 1,063

931

973

3,899

3,659 Interest on interest earning deposits 633

537

142

1,608

703 Total interest income 49,588

53,042

54,677

212,831

214,320 Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,464

1,444

1,993

6,160

12,265 Junior subordinated debentures 185

184

191

742

890 Other borrowings 31

36

38

140

168 Total interest expense 1,680

1,664

2,222

7,042

13,323 Net interest income 47,908

51,378

52,455

205,789

200,997 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (5,037)

(3,149)

(3,133)

(29,372)

36,106 Net interest income after (reversal

of) provision for credit losses 52,945

54,527

55,588

235,161

164,891 Noninterest Income

















Service charges and other fees 4,609

4,566

4,213

17,597

16,228 Gain on sale of investment securities,

net —

—

55

29

1,518 Gain on sale of loans, net 506

765

1,919

3,644

5,044 Interest rate swap fees 174

126

230

661

1,691 Bank owned life insurance income 500

647

1,880

2,520

4,319 Gain on sale of other assets, net 2,717

942

921

4,405

955 Other income 1,333

1,182

2,067

5,759

7,474 Total noninterest income 9,839

8,228

11,285

34,615

37,229 Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 23,155

22,176

22,257

89,880

88,106 Occupancy and equipment 4,325

4,373

4,364

17,243

17,611 Data processing 4,694

4,029

3,714

16,533

14,449 Marketing 703

775

783

3,039

3,100 Professional services 816

816

1,289

4,065

5,921 State/municipal business and use taxes 850

1,071

1,128

3,884

3,754 Federal deposit insurance premium 628

550

703

2,106

1,789 Other real estate owned, net —

—

—

—

(145) Amortization of intangible assets 759

758

859

3,111

3,525 Other expense 2,535

2,618

3,465

9,408

10,830 Total noninterest expense 38,465

37,166

38,562

149,269

148,940 Income before income taxes 24,319

25,589

28,311

120,507

53,180 Income tax expense 4,922

4,997

4,429

22,472

6,610 Net income $ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 23,882

$ 98,035

$ 46,570



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.58

$ 0.66

$ 2.75

$ 1.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.66

$ 2.73

$ 1.29 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.81

$ 0.80 Average shares outstanding - basic 35,154,382

35,644,192

35,910,430

35,677,851

36,014,445 Average shares outstanding - diluted 35,439,998

35,929,518

36,188,579

35,973,386

36,170,066

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Balance, beginning of period $ 48,317



$ 51,562



$ 73,340



$ 70,185



$ 36,171

Impact of CECL adoption —



—



—



—



1,822

Adjusted balance, beginning of period 48,317



51,562



73,340



70,185



37,993

(Reversal of) provision for credit

losses on loans (5,490)



(2,852)



(2,792)



(27,298)



35,433

Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (519)



(743)



(198)



(1,276)



(3,751)

Real estate construction and land

development —



—



(417)



(1)



(417)

Consumer (160)



(204)



(313)



(669)



(1,454)

Total charge-offs (679)



(947)



(928)



(1,946)



(5,622)

Recoveries:

















Commercial business 81



385



310



816



1,530

Residential real estate —



—



—



—



3

Real estate construction and land

development 4



8



118



32



278

Consumer 128



161



137



572



570

Total recoveries 213



554



565



1,420



2,381

Net charge-offs (466)



(393)



(363)



(526)



(3,241)

Balance, end of period $ 42,361



$ 48,317



$ 70,185



$ 42,361



$ 70,185

Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans, annualized 0.05 %

0.04%



0.03%



0.01%



0.07%





December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 23,107



$ 25,243



$ 56,786

Residential real estate 47



51



184

Real estate construction and land development 571



571



1,022

Consumer 29



29



100

Total nonaccrual loans 23,754



25,894



58,092

Other real estate owned —



—



—

Nonperforming assets $ 23,754



$ 25,894



$ 58,092

















Restructured performing loans $ 59,110



$ 60,684



$ 52,872

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 293



—



—

ACL on loans to:











Loans receivable 1.11%



1.22%



1.57%

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1) 1.15%



1.31%



1.87%

Nonaccrual loans 178.33%



186.60%



120.82%

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.62%



0.65%



1.30%

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32%



0.36%



0.88%



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2)(3) $ 3,836,029

$ 42,695

4.42 %

$ 4,005,585

$ 46,863

4.64 %

$ 4,540,962

$ 50,089

4.39 % Taxable securities 1,016,629

5,197

2.03



893,374

4,711

2.09



649,287

3,473

2.13

Nontaxable securities (3) 153,686

1,063

2.74



157,907

931

2.34



164,025

973

2.36

Interest earning deposits 1,665,640

633

0.15



1,417,661

537

0.15



559,491

142

0.10

Total interest earning assets 6,671,984

49,588

2.95 %

6,474,527

53,042

3.25 %

5,913,765

54,677

3.68 % Noninterest earning assets 731,613









740,433









761,712







Total assets $ 7,403,597









$ 7,214,960









6,675,477







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 349,708

$ 364

0.41 %

$ 365,278

$ 407

0.44 %

$ 421,633

$ 720

0.68 % Savings accounts 631,531

93

0.06



609,818

90

0.06



532,301

106

0.08

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,996,482

1,007

0.13



2,881,567

947

0.13



2,680,084

1,167

0.17

Total interest bearing deposits 3,977,721

1,464

0.15



3,856,663

1,444

0.15



3,634,018

1,993

0.22

Junior subordinated debentures 21,140

185

3.47



21,060

184

3.47



20,840

191

3.65

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 46,942

31

0.26



52,197

36

0.27



35,278

38

0.43

Total interest bearing liabilities 4,045,803

1,680

0.16 %

3,929,920

1,664

0.17 %

3,690,136

2,222

0.24 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,383,651









2,300,795









2,034,425







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 124,760









128,537









141,917







Stockholders' equity 849,383









855,708









808,999







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,403,597









$ 7,214,960









$ 6,675,477







Net interest and spread



$ 47,908

2.79 %





$ 51,378

3.08 %





$ 52,455

3.44 % Net interest margin







2.85 %









3.15 %









3.53 %

(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest

earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $5.2 million, $7.8 million and $6.9 million for

the fourth quarter of 2021, third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 4,181,464

$ 189,832

4.54 %

$ 4,335,564

$ 192,417

4.44 % Taxable securities 846,892

17,492

2.07



731,378

17,541

2.40

Nontaxable securities (3) 158,968

3,899

2.45



152,447

3,659

2.40

Interest earning deposits 1,193,724

1,608

0.13



315,847

703

0.22

Total interest earning assets 6,381,048

212,831

3.34 %

5,535,236

214,320

3.87 % Noninterest earning assets 745,202









758,386







Total assets $ 7,126,250









$ 6,293,622







Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 372,279

$ 1,811

0.49 %

$ 482,316

$ 5,675

1.18 % Savings accounts 598,492

367

0.06



489,471

526

0.11

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,862,504

3,982

0.14



2,491,477

6,064

0.24

Total interest bearing deposits 3,833,275

6,160

0.16



3,463,264

12,265

0.35

Junior subordinated debentures 21,025

742

3.53



20,730

890

4.29

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 45,655

140

0.31



27,805

160

0.58

FHLB advances and other borrowings —

—

—



1,466

8

0.55

Total interest bearing liabilities 3,899,955

7,042

0.18 %

3,513,265

13,323

0.38 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,256,608









1,835,165







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 127,620









139,612







Stockholders' equity 842,067









805,580







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,126,250









$ 6,293,622







Net interest income and spread



$ 205,789

3.16 %





$ 200,997

3.49 % Net interest margin







3.23 %









3.63 %

(1) Average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest

earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $28.4 million and $14.4 million for the years

ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Earnings:



















Net interest income $ 47,908

$ 51,378

$ 54,265

$ 52,238

$ 52,455

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (5,037)

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199)

(3,133)

Noninterest income 9,839

8,228

8,297

8,251

11,285

Noninterest expense 38,465

37,166

36,396

37,242

38,562

Net income 19,397

20,592

32,702

25,344

23,882

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3) 19,282

22,440

26,166

23,247

25,178

Basic earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.58

$ 0.91

$ 0.70

$ 0.66

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 0.90

$ 0.70

$ 0.66

Average Balances:



















Loans receivable, net (1) $ 3,836,029

$ 4,005,585

$ 4,402,868

$ 4,490,499

$ 4,540,962

Total investment securities 1,170,315

1,051,281

959,512

838,182

813,312

Total interest earning assets 6,671,984

6,474,527

6,327,171

6,042,566

5,913,765

Total assets 7,403,597

7,214,960

7,079,205

6,799,625

6,675,477

Total interest bearing deposits 3,977,721

3,856,663

3,809,750

3,685,496

3,634,018

Total noninterest demand deposits 2,383,651

2,300,795

2,246,929

2,091,359

2,034,425

Stockholders' equity 849,383

855,708

835,761

827,021

808,999

Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (2) 1.04 %

1.13 %

1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (2)(3) 1.03

1.23

1.48

1.39

1.50

Return on average common equity (2) 9.06

9.55

15.69

12.43

11.74

Return on average tangible common

equity (2) (3) 13.27

13.93

22.94

18.37

17.62

Efficiency ratio 66.61

62.35

58.18

61.57

60.50

Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 2.06

2.04

2.06

2.22

2.30

Net interest margin (2) 2.85

3.15

3.44

3.51

3.53

Net interest spread (2) 2.79

3.08

3.37

3.43

3.44



(1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. (2) Annualized. (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 7,105,672

$ 7,028,392

$ 6,615,318 Loans receivable, net 3,773,301

3,905,567

4,155,968

4,531,644

4,398,462 Total investment securities 1,277,728

1,072,600

1,049,524

893,558

802,163 Deposits 6,381,337

6,215,558

6,061,706

6,019,698

5,597,990 Noninterest demand deposits 2,330,956

2,299,248

2,256,341

2,205,562

1,980,531 Stockholders' equity 854,432

848,404

855,984

827,151

820,439 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 24.34

$ 24.13

$ 23.77

$ 22.99

$ 22.85 Tangible book value per share (1) 17.19

16.97

16.76

15.95

15.77 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.5 %

11.7 %

12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 8.4

8.5

8.8

8.5

8.9 Loans to deposits ratio 59.8

63.6

69.4

76.3

79.8 Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-

weighted assets(2) 13.5 %

13.3 %

13.6 %

12.8 %

12.3 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2) 8.7 %

8.8 %

9.1 %

9.1 %

9.0 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 13.9 %

13.8 %

14.0 %

13.2 %

12.8 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 14.8 %

14.8 %

15.1 %

14.5 %

14.0 % Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.11 %

1.22 %

1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA

PPP loans (1) 1.15

1.31

1.41

1.73

1.87 Nonperforming loans 178.33

186.60

145.90

121.48

120.82 Nonperforming loans to loans

receivable 0.62

0.65

0.84

1.15

1.30 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32

0.36

0.50

0.75

0.88 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable 0.05

0.04

(0.01)

(0.02)

0.03 Criticized Loans by Credit Quality

Rating:

















Special mention $ 71,020

$ 90,554

$ 100,317

$ 108,975

$ 132,036 Substandard 112,450

126,964

135,374

160,461

158,515 Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 49

53

53

53

61 Average number of full-time equivalent

employees 782

813

822

840

848 Deposits per branch $ 130,231

$ 117,275

$ 114,372

$ 113,579

$ 91,770 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 9,469

8,877

8,607

8,098

7,873

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these

non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information

to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period

results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have

inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as

a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to

similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are

presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful

measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 854,432

$ 848,404

$ 855,984

$ 827,151

$ 820,439 Exclude intangible assets (250,916)

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230)

(254,027) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 603,516

$ 596,729

$ 603,551

$ 573,921

$ 566,412



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,432,412

$ 7,259,038

$ 7,105,672

$ 7,028,392

$ 6,615,318 Exclude intangible assets (250,916)

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230)

(254,027) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,181,496

$ 7,007,363

$ 6,853,239

$ 6,775,162

$ 6,361,291



















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.5 %

11.7 %

12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.4 %

8.5 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

8.9 %



















Shares outstanding 35,105,779

35,166,599

36,006,560

35,981,317

35,912,243



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.34

$ 24.13

$ 23.77

$ 22.99

$ 22.85 Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP) $ 17.19

$ 16.97

$ 16.76

$ 15.95

$ 15.77

The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 42,361

$ 48,317

$ 51,562

$ 64,225

$ 70,185



















Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 3,815,662

$ 3,953,884

$ 4,207,530

$ 4,595,869

$ 4,468,647 Exclude SBA PPP loans (145,840)

(266,896)

(544,250)

(886,761)

(715,121) Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP

loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,669,822

$ 3,686,988

$ 3,663,280

$ 3,709,108

$ 3,753,526



















ACL on loans to loans receivable

(GAAP) 1.11 %

1.22 %

1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 % ACL on loans to loans receivable,

excluding SBA PPP loans (non-

GAAP) 1.15 %

1.31 %

1.41 %

1.73 %

1.87 %

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 32,702

$ 25,344

$ 23,882 Add amortization of intangible assets 759

758

797

797

859 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (159)

(159)

(167)

(167)

(180) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 19,997

$ 21,191

$ 33,332

$ 25,974

$ 24,561



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 849,383

$ 855,708

$ 835,761

$ 827,021

$ 808,999 Exclude average intangible assets (251,331)

(252,159)

(252,956)

(253,747)

(254,587) Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 598,052

$ 603,549

$ 582,805

$ 573,274

$ 554,412



















Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP) 9.06 %

9.55 %

15.69 %

12.43 %

11.74 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 13.27 %

13.93 %

22.94 %

18.37 %

17.62 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,397

$ 20,592

$ 32,702

$ 25,344

$ 23,882 Add income tax expense 4,922

4,997

7,451

5,102

4,429 Add (reversal of) provision for

credit losses (5,037)

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199)

(3,133) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-

GAAP) $ 19,282

$ 22,440

$ 26,166

$ 23,247

$ 25,178



















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,403,597

$ 7,214,960

$ 7,079,205

$ 6,799,625

$ 6,675,477



















Return on average assets, annualized

(GAAP) 1.04 %

1.13 %

1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 %

1.23 %

1.48 %

1.39 %

1.50 %

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease within a short time frame.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized: Interest and fees on loans (GAAP) $ 42,695



$ 46,863



$ 50,089

Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans (4,928)



(8,042)



(8,739)

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans (387)



(681)



(795)

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP) $ 37,380



$ 38,140



$ 40,555

















Average loans receivable, net (GAAP) $ 3,836,029



$ 4,005,585



$ 4,540,962

Exclude average SBA PPP loans (204,436)



(392,570)



(822,460)

Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP) $ 3,631,593



$ 3,613,015



$ 3,718,502















Loan yield, annualized (GAAP) 4.42 %

4.64 %

4.39 % Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP) 4.08 %

4.19 %

4.34 %

