Heritage Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $32.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $25.3 million for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a net loss of $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $0.90 compared to $0.70 for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a loss per share of $0.17 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are appreciative the Governors of Washington and Oregon, where our branches are located, allowed us to open up the region at the end of June. Most of our remote employees will return to the office over the summer and substantially all of our employees will have settled into their go-forward working environment by Labor Day.

We are also very pleased with our financial performance this quarter. We continue to effectively manage risk while reducing the expense base and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.

Further, we are gratified with the success of our ongoing efforts to have a positive impact on housing in our local communities. Recently, we were selected by Mercy Housing Northwest to provide $14 million of construction financing and a $16 million equity investment in a new affordable housing development. The project located in Bellingham, Washington consists of 77 units of family housing as well as an Early Learning Center and will be known as Barkley Family Housing."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ (6,139)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 26,166



$ 23,247



$ 21,488

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90



$ 0.70



$ (0.17)

Return on average assets (2) 1.85 %

1.51 %

(0.39)

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2) 1.48 %

1.39 %

1.37

Return on average common equity (2) 15.69 %

12.43 %

(3.06)

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 22.94 %

18.37 %

(3.96)

Net interest margin (2) 3.44 %

3.51 %

3.64

Cost of total deposits (2) 0.10 %

0.12 %

0.26

Efficiency ratio 58.18 %

61.57 %

63.31

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.06 %

2.22 %

2.36

Total assets $ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,562,359

Loans receivable, net $ 4,155,968



$ 4,531,644



$ 4,594,832

Total deposits $ 6,061,706



$ 6,019,698



$ 5,567,733

Loan to deposit ratio (3) 69.4 %

76.3 %

83.8

Book value per share $ 23.77



$ 22.99



$ 22.10

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.76



$ 15.95



$ 14.98





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended ("PPP2"). PPP1 and PPP2 ended on August 8, 2020 and May 31, 2021, respectively.

The following are key statistics of the Company's PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:



As of June 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total PPP

(Dollars in thousands) Total number of funded loans 4,642



2,542



7,184

Total amount funded $ 897,353



$ 380,014



$ 1,277,367

Average funded loan size $ 193



$ 149



$ 178

Total net fees deferred at funding $ 28,805



$ 16,041



$ 44,846



The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches of the SBA's PPP as of and for the period indicated:



As of or for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total PPP

(In thousands) Net deferred fees recognized during the period $ 6,353



$ 1,674



$ 8,027

Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end 2,555



13,810



16,365

Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness payments from the SBA 357,257



18,392



375,649

Amortized cost as of period end 196,437



347,813



544,250



Balance Sheet

Investment securities available for sale increased $156.0 million, or 17.5%, to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 from $893.6 million at March 31, 2021 primarily as a result of purchases to deploy excess cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets.

Loans receivable decreased compared to March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Amount

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 651,915



15.5 %

$ 693,539



15.1 %

$ (41,624)



(6.0) % SBA PPP 544,250



12.9



886,761



19.3



(342,511)



(38.6)

Owner-occupied CRE 865,662



20.6



881,168



19.2



(15,506)



(1.8)

Non-owner occupied CRE 1,425,238



33.8



1,427,953



31.1



(2,715)



(0.2)

Total commercial business 3,487,065



82.8



3,889,421



84.7



(402,356)



(10.3)

Residential real estate 120,148



2.9



114,856



2.5



5,292



4.6

Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 88,601



2.1



79,878



1.7



8,723



10.9

Commercial and multifamily 239,979



5.7



217,815



4.7



22,164



10.2

Total real estate construction and land development 328,580



7.8



297,693



6.4



30,887



10.4

Consumer 271,737



6.5



293,899



6.4



(22,162)



(7.5)

Loans receivable 4,207,530



100.0 %

4,595,869



100.0 %

(388,339)



(8.4)

Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,562)







(64,225)







12,663



19.7

Loans receivable, net $ 4,155,968







$ 4,531,644







$ (375,676)



(8.3) %

Total deposits increased slightly from March 31, 2021 with growth concentrated in noninterest demand deposits. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Amount

%

(Dollars in thousands)





Noninterest demand deposits $ 2,256,341



37.2 %

$ 2,205,562



36.6 %

$ 50,779



2.3 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,807,033



29.8



1,796,949



29.9



10,084



0.6

Money market accounts 1,030,164



17.0



1,046,202



17.4



(16,038)



(1.5)

Savings accounts 593,269



9.8



584,582



9.7



8,687



1.5

Total non-maturity deposits 5,686,807



93.8



5,633,295



93.6



53,512



0.9

Certificates of deposit 374,899



6.2



386,403



6.4



(11,504)



(3.0)

Total deposits $ 6,061,706



100.0 %

$ 6,019,698



100.0 %

$ 42,008



0.7 %

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

Change Capital Ratios:









Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.0 %

11.8 %

0.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.8



8.5



0.3

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.6



12.8



0.8

Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2) 9.1



9.1



—

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.0



13.2



0.8

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 15.1



14.5



0.6





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased $12.7 million to $51.6 million at June 30, 2021 due primarily to a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $12.8 million during the quarter following continued improvements in the economic forecast as compared to the forecast for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.2 million was also due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

ACL on Loans

ACL on Unfunded

Total

ACL on Loans

ACL on Unfunded

Total

ACL on Loans

ACL on Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 64,225



$ 3,617



$ 67,842



$ 70,185



$ 4,681



$ 74,866



$ 47,540



$ 1,990



$ 49,530

(Reversal of) provision

for credit losses (12,821)



(1,166)



(13,987)



(6,135)



(1,064)



(7,199)



25,941



2,622



28,563

Net recoveries (charge-

offs) 158



—



158



175



—



175



(1,980)



—



(1,980)

Balance, end of period $ 51,562



$ 2,451



$ 54,013



$ 64,225



$ 3,617



$ 67,842



$ 71,501



$ 4,612



$ 76,113



Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.75% of total assets at March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $17.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

(In thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 52,868



$ 58,092



$ 34,163

Additions to nonaccrual loan classification 401



468



993

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (2,093)



(3,119)



(891)

Payoffs (15,835)



(2,571)



(608)

Charge-offs —



(2)



(29)

Balance, end of period $ 35,341



$ 52,868



$ 33,628



The decrease in nonaccrual loans was due primarily to payoffs, including a payoff of an agricultural business relationship of $10.7 million which was initially classified as nonaccrual during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company also recovered $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to this payoff.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in the loan yield. Loan yield benefited from the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness, which prompted the recognition of the remaining net deferred fees outstanding for the underlying forgiven SBA PPP loans, and recoveries of $2.0 million of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual, including $1.5 million related to the full payoff of the agricultural business relationship discussed above.

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to the increases in loan yield discussed above and secondarily due to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.51% for the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of average interest earning deposits yielding 11 basis points, and the impact to yields in a persistent, low-rate environment, offset partially by the benefit to loan yield from SBA PPP loan forgiveness and recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual discussed above.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.64% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including a significant increase in average interest earning deposits to 15.2% of total earning assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 3.3% at June 30, 2020, and decreases in yields on interest earning assets over the past year following decreases in short-term market rates during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in net interest margin was offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing deposits reflecting the decreases in short-term market rates.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impacts of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020 Non-GAAP Measure: (1) Loan yield (GAAP) 4.62 %

4.47 %

4.38 % Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans (0.12)



0.01



0.24

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2) (0.05)



(0.12)



(0.06)

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans (non-GAAP) 4.45 %

4.36 %

4.56 %









(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

(2) Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was 18 and five basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

Change

% Change

Change

% Change

(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Service charges and other fees $ 4,422



$ 4,000



$ 3,600



$ 422



10.6 %

$ 822



22.8 % Gain on sale of investment securities, net —



29



409



(29)



(100.0)



(409)



(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net 1,003



1,370



1,135



(367)



(26.8)



(132)



(11.6)

Interest rate swap fees 209



152



769



57



37.5



(560)



(72.8)

Bank owned life insurance income 717



656



645



61



9.3



72



11.2

Other income 1,946



2,044



1,690



(98)



(4.8)



256



15.1

Total noninterest income $ 8,297



$ 8,251



$ 8,248



$ 46



0.6 %

$ 49



0.6 %

Noninterest income increased from the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume.

Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in service charges and other fees also due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by fewer executions of interest rate swap contracts and a reduced gain on sale of investment securities due to fewer sales.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

Change

% Change

Change

% Change

(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Compensation and employee benefits $ 22,088



$ 22,461



$ 21,927



$ (373)



(1.7) %

$ 161



0.7 % Occupancy and equipment 4,091



4,454



4,335



(363)



(8.1)



(244)



(5.6)

Data processing 3,998



3,812



3,517



186



4.9



481



13.7

Marketing 892



669



696



223



33.3



196



28.2

Professional services 1,102



1,331



2,169



(229)



(17.2)



(1,067)



(49.2)

State/municipal business and use tax 991



972



905



19



2.0



86



9.5

Federal deposit insurance premium 339



589



238



(250)



(42.4)



101



42.4

Other real estate owned, net —



—



(170)



—



—



170



100.0

Amortization of intangible assets 797



797



903



—



—



(106)



(11.7)

Other expense 2,098



2,157



2,553



(59)



(2.7)



(455)



(17.8)

Total noninterest expense $ 36,396



$ 37,242



$ 37,073



$ (846)



(2.3) %

$ (677)



(1.8) %

Noninterest expense decreased from the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense primarily as a result of branch closings during the quarter ended March 31, 2021; lower federal deposit insurance premium expense as a result of a decrease in the quarterly assessment rate; and a decrease in professional services expense which was elevated during the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to our participation in SBA PPP2.

Noninterest expense decreased compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to a decrease in professional services expense due to costs incurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 related to the launch of the new mobile and online commercial banking platform, "Heritage Direct". The decrease in noninterest expense was offset partially by an increase in data processing as the Bank continues to invest in technology.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

Change

% Change

Change

% Change

(Dollar amounts in thousands)















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40,153



$ 30,446



$ (7,075)



$ 9,707



31.9 %

$ 47,228



667.5 % Income tax expense (benefit) $ 7,451



$ 5,102



$ (936)



$ 2,349



46.0 %

$ 8,387



896.0 % Effective income tax rate 18.6 %

16.8 %

(13.2) %

1.8 %

10.7 %

31.8 %

240.9 %

Income tax expense and the effective income tax rate both increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance, and low-income housing tax credits.

Income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate both increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to income before income taxes recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a loss before income taxes recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Dividend

On July 21, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 291-6362 -- access code 1137604 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through August 5, 2021 by dialing (866) 207-1041 -- access code 4937664.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 94,179



$ 93,306



$ 91,918

Interest earning deposits 1,170,754



841,010



651,404

Cash and cash equivalents 1,264,933



934,316



743,322

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value, net (amortized cost of $1,029,001, $876,357 and $770,195, respectively) 1,049,524



893,558



802,163

Loans held for sale 2,739



6,801



4,932

Loans receivable 4,207,530



4,595,869



4,468,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,562)



(64,225)



(70,185)

Loans receivable, net 4,155,968



4,531,644



4,398,462

Other real estate owned —



—



—

Premises and equipment, net 82,835



84,533



85,452

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 7,933



7,933



6,661

Bank owned life insurance 108,988



108,341



107,580

Accrued interest receivable 17,113



19,447



19,418

Prepaid expenses and other assets 163,206



188,589



193,301

Other intangible assets, net 11,494



12,291



13,088

Goodwill 240,939



240,939



240,939

Total assets $ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Deposits $ 6,061,706



$ 6,019,698



$ 5,597,990

Junior subordinated debentures 21,034



20,960



20,887

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 46,429



36,503



35,683

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 120,519



124,080



140,319

Total liabilities 6,249,688



6,201,241



5,794,879













Common stock 572,060



571,204



571,021

Retained earnings 267,863



242,486



224,400

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 16,061



13,461



25,018

Total stockholders' equity 855,984



827,151



820,439

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318













Shares outstanding 36,006,560



35,981,317



35,912,243



HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 50,750



$ 49,524



$ 48,404



$ 100,274



$ 94,681

Taxable interest on investment securities 4,050



3,534



4,570



7,584



10,203

Nontaxable interest on investment securities 947



958



977



1,905



1,733

Interest on interest earning deposits 263



175



43



438



463

Total interest income 56,010



54,191



53,994



110,201



107,080

Interest expense

















Deposits 1,524



1,728



3,417



3,252



7,633

Junior subordinated debentures 186



187



218



373



503

Other borrowings 35



38



46



73



80

Total interest expense 1,745



1,953



3,681



3,698



8,216

Net interest income 54,265



52,238



50,313



106,503



98,864

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (13,987)



(7,199)



28,563



(21,186)



36,509

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 68,252



59,437



21,750



127,689



62,355

Noninterest income

















Service charges and other fees 4,422



4,000



3,600



8,422



7,976

Gain on sale of investment securities, net —



29



409



29



1,423

Gain on sale of loans, net 1,003



1,370



1,135



2,373



1,682

Interest rate swap fees 209



152



769



361



1,065

Bank owned life insurance income 717



656



645



1,373



1,530

Other income 1,946



2,044



1,690



3,990



4,058

Total noninterest income 8,297



8,251



8,248



16,548



17,734

Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 22,088



22,461



21,927



44,549



44,433

Occupancy and equipment 4,091



4,454



4,335



8,545



8,899

Data processing 3,998



3,812



3,517



7,810



7,044

Marketing 892



669



696



1,561



1,562

Professional services 1,102



1,331



2,169



2,433



3,546

State/municipal business and use taxes 991



972



905



1,963



1,662

Federal deposit insurance premium 339



589



238



928



238

Other real estate owned, net —



—



(170)



—



(145)

Amortization of intangible assets 797



797



903



1,594



1,806

Other expense 2,098



2,157



2,553



4,255



5,288

Total noninterest expense 36,396



37,242



37,073



73,638



74,333

Income (loss) before income taxes 40,153



30,446



(7,075)



70,599



5,756

Income tax expense (benefit) 7,451



5,102



(936)



12,553



(296)

Net income (loss) $ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ (6,139)



$ 58,046



$ 6,052





















Basic earnings (losses) per share $ 0.91



$ 0.70



$ (0.17)



$ 1.61



$ 0.17

Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.90



$ 0.70



$ (0.17)



$ 1.60



$ 0.17

Dividends declared per share $ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period $ 64,225



$ 70,185



$ 47,540



$ 70,185



$ 36,171

Impact of CECL adoption —



—



—



—



1,822

Adjusted balance, beginning of period 64,225



70,185



47,540



70,185



37,993

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (12,821)



(6,135)



25,941



(18,956)



35,905

Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (13)



(1)



(1,824)



(14)



(3,046)

Real estate construction and land development —



(1)



—



(1)



—

Consumer (120)



(185)



(431)



(305)



(806)

Total charge-offs (133)



(187)



(2,255)



(320)



(3,852)

Recoveries:

















Commercial business 143



207



71



350



1,140

Residential real estate —



—



—



—



3

Real estate construction and land development 4



16



7



20



21

Consumer 144



139



197



283



291

Total recoveries 291



362



275



653



1,455

Net recoveries (charge-offs) 158



175



(1,980)



333



(2,397)

Balance, end of period $ 51,562



$ 64,225



$ 71,501



$ 51,562



$ 71,501

Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans to average loans, annualized 0.01 %

0.02 %

(0.18) %

0.02 %

(0.12) %



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 34,209



$ 51,755



$ 56,786

Residential real estate 60



66



184

Real estate construction and land development 1,014



1,021



1,022

Consumer 58



26



100

Total nonaccrual loans 35,341



52,868



58,092

Other real estate owned —



—



—

Nonperforming assets $ 35,341



$ 52,868



$ 58,092













Restructured performing loans $ 55,391



$ 55,691



$ 52,872

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 286



—



—

Potential problem loans (1) 148,823



163,813



182,342

ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (2) 1.41 %

1.73 %

1.87 % Nonaccrual loans 145.90 %

121.48 %

120.82 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.84 %

1.15 %

1.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50 %

0.75 %

0.88 %





(1) Potential problem loans are loans classified as Special Mention or worse that are not classified as a troubled debt restructuring or nonaccrual loan and are not individually evaluated for credit loss, but which management is closely monitoring because the financial information of the borrower causes concern as to their ability to meet their loan repayment terms. (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 4,402,868



$ 50,750



4.62 %

$ 4,490,499



$ 49,524



4.47 %

$ 4,442,108



$ 48,404



4.38 % Taxable securities 799,023



4,050



2.03



674,268



3,534



2.13



764,691



4,570



2.40

Nontaxable securities (3) 160,489



947



2.37



163,914



958



2.37



160,296



977



2.45

Interest earning deposits 964,791



263



0.11



713,885



175



0.10



185,399



43



0.09

Total interest earning assets 6,327,171



56,010



3.55 %

6,042,566



54,191



3.64 %

5,552,494



53,994



3.91 % Noninterest earning assets 752,034











757,059











757,530









Total assets $ 7,079,205











$ 6,799,625











6,310,024









Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 381,417



$ 481



0.51 %

$ 393,268



$ 559



0.58 %

$ 513,539



$ 1,810



1.42 % Savings accounts 591,616



89



0.06



560,094



95



0.07



476,312



115



0.10

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,836,717



954



0.13



2,732,134



1,074



0.16



2,440,691



1,492



0.25

Total interest bearing deposits 3,809,750



1,524



0.16



3,685,496



1,728



0.19



3,430,542



3,417



0.40

Junior subordinated debentures 20,986



186



3.55



20,913



187



3.63



20,693



218



4.24

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 43,259



35



0.32



40,074



38



0.38



23,702



39



0.66

FHLB advances and other borrowings —



—



—



—



—



—



4,909



7



0.57

Total interest bearing liabilities 3,873,995



1,745



0.18 %

3,746,483



1,953



0.21 %

3,479,846



3,681



0.43 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,246,929











2,091,359











1,883,227









Other noninterest bearing liabilities 122,520











134,762











139,412









Stockholders' equity 835,761











827,021











807,539









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,079,205











$ 6,799,625











$ 6,310,024









Net interest income



$ 54,265











$ 52,238











$ 50,313





Net interest spread







3.37 %









3.43 %









3.48 % Net interest margin







3.44 %









3.51 %









3.64 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities







163.32 %









161.29 %









159.56 %





(1) Annualized. (2) The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average Yield/ Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average Yield/ Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable, net (2) (3) $ 4,446,442



$ 100,274



4.55 %

$ 4,095,340



$ 94,681



4.65 % Taxable securities 736,990



7,584



2.08



790,189



10,203



2.60

Nontaxable securities (3) 162,192



1,905



2.37



141,224



1,733



2.47

Interest earning deposits 840,030



438



0.11



155,379



463



0.60

Total interest earning assets 6,185,654



110,201



3.59 %

5,182,132



107,080



4.16 % Noninterest earning assets 754,533











752,986









Total assets $ 6,940,187











$ 5,935,118









Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 387,310



$ 1,040



0.54 %

$ 520,774



$ 3,822



1.48 % Savings accounts 575,942



184



0.06



455,386



303



0.13

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,784,714



2,028



0.15



2,321,305



3,508



0.30

Total interest bearing deposits 3,747,966



3,252



0.17



3,297,465



7,633



0.47

Junior subordinated debentures 20,950



373



3.59



20,657



503



4.90

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 41,676



73



0.35



21,474



72



0.67

FHLB advances and other borrowings —



—



—



2,949



8



0.55

Total interest bearing liabilities 3,810,592



3,698



0.20 %

3,342,545



8,216



0.49 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,169,574











1,651,737









Other noninterest bearing liabilities 128,606











134,031









Stockholders' equity 831,415











806,805









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,940,187











$ 5,935,118









Net interest income



$ 106,503











$ 98,864





Net interest spread







3.39 %









3.67 % Net interest margin







3.47 %









3.84 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities







162.33 %









155.04 %





(1) Annualized. (2) The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 54,265



$ 52,238



$ 52,455



$ 49,678



$ 50,313

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730



28,563

Noninterest income 8,297



8,251



11,285



8,210



8,248

Noninterest expense 36,396



37,242



38,562



36,045



37,073

Net income (loss) 32,702



25,344



23,882



16,363



(6,139)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3) 26,166



23,247



25,178



21,843



21,488

Basic earnings (losses) per share $ 0.91



$ 0.70



$ 0.66



$ 0.46



$ (0.17)

Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.90



$ 0.70



$ 0.66



$ 0.46



$ (0.17)

Average Balances:

















Loans receivable, net (1) $ 4,402,868



$ 4,490,499



$ 4,540,962



$ 4,605,389



$ 4,442,108

Investment securities 959,512



838,182



813,312



860,198



924,987

Total interest earning assets 6,327,171



6,042,566



5,913,765



5,855,240



5,552,494

Total assets 7,079,205



6,799,625



6,675,477



6,620,980



6,310,024

Total interest bearing deposits 3,809,750



3,685,496



3,634,018



3,620,503



3,430,542

Total noninterest demand deposits 2,246,929



2,091,359



2,034,425



1,998,772



1,883,227

Stockholders' equity 835,761



827,021



808,999



799,738



807,539

Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.00 %

(0.39) % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3) 1.48



1.39



1.50



1.31



1.37

Return on average common equity (2) 15.69



12.43



11.74



8.28



(3.06)

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3) 22.94



18.37



17.62



12.66



(3.96)

Efficiency ratio 58.18



61.57



60.50



62.27



63.31

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2) 2.06



2.22



2.30



2.17



2.36

Net interest margin (2) 3.44



3.51



3.53



3.38



3.64

Net interest spread (2) 3.37



3.43



3.44



3.26



3.48







(1) The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. (2) Annualized. (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318



$ 6,685,889



$ 6,562,359

Loans receivable, net 4,155,968



4,531,644



4,398,462



4,593,390



4,594,832

Investment securities 1,049,524



893,558



802,163



834,492



879,927

Deposits 6,061,706



6,019,698



5,597,990



5,689,048



5,567,733

Noninterest demand deposits 2,256,341



2,205,562



1,980,531



1,989,247



1,999,754

Stockholders' equity 855,984



827,151



820,439



803,129



793,652

Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 23.77



$ 22.99



$ 22.85



$ 22.36



$ 22.10

Tangible book value per share (1) 16.76



15.95



15.77



15.27



14.98

Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 %

12.0 %

12.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.8



8.5



8.9



8.5



8.5

Loans to deposits ratio 69.4



76.3



79.8



82.0



83.8

Regulatory Capital Ratios:

















Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 13.6 %

12.8 %

12.3 %

11.7 %

11.4 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2) 9.1 %

9.1 %

9.0 %

8.8 %

9.1 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 14.0 %

13.2 %

12.8 %

12.2 %

11.8 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2) 15.1 %

14.5 %

14.0 %

13.4 %

13.1 % Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 %

1.57 %

1.53 % Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1) 1.41



1.73



1.87



1.93



1.88

Nonperforming loans 145.90



121.48



120.82



139.42



212.62

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.84



1.15



1.30



1.13



0.72

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50



0.75



0.88



0.79



0.51

Net recoveries (charge-offs) on loans to average loans receivable 0.01



0.02



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.18)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

















Special Mention $ 100,317



$ 108,975



$ 132,036



$ 104,781



$ 60,498

Substandard 135,374



160,461



158,515



123,570



90,552

Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 53



53



61



62



62

Average number of full-time equivalent employees 822



840



848



857



877

Deposits per branch $ 114,372



$ 113,579



$ 91,770



$ 91,759



$ 89,802

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee 8,607



8,098



7,873



7,727



7,195







(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 855,984



$ 827,151



$ 820,439



$ 803,129



$ 793,652

Exclude intangible assets (252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)



(255,746)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 603,551



$ 573,921



$ 566,412



$ 548,243



$ 537,906





















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,105,672



$ 7,028,392



$ 6,615,318



$ 6,685,889



$ 6,562,359

Exclude intangible assets (252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)



(255,746)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,853,239



$ 6,775,162



$ 6,361,291



$ 6,431,003



$ 6,306,613





















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.0 %

11.8 %

12.4 %

12.0 %

12.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.8 %

8.5 %

8.9 %

8.5 %

8.5 %



















Shares outstanding 36,006,560



35,981,317



35,912,243



35,910,300



35,908,908

Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.77



$ 22.99



$ 22.85



$ 22.36



$ 22.10

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.76



$ 15.95



$ 15.77



$ 15.27



$ 14.98



The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio, however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 51,562



$ 64,225



$ 70,185



$ 73,340



$ 71,501





















Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 4,207,530



$ 4,595,869



$ 4,468,647



$ 4,666,730



$ 4,666,333

Exclude SBA PPP loans (544,250)



(886,761)



(715,121)



(867,782)



(856,490)

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,663,280



$ 3,709,108



$ 3,753,526



$ 3,798,948



$ 3,809,843





















ACL on loans to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.23 %

1.40 %

1.57 %

1.57 %

1.53 % ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.41 %

1.73 %

1.87 %

1.93 %

1.88 %

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Return on average tangible common equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ 23,882



$ 16,636



$ (6,139)

Add amortization of intangible assets 797



797



859



860



903

Exclude tax effect of adjustment (167)



(167)



(180)



(181)



(190)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 33,332



$ 25,974



$ 24,561



$ 17,315



$ (5,426)





















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 835,761



$ 827,021



$ 808,999



$ 799,738



$ 807,539

Exclude average intangible assets (252,956)



(253,747)



(254,587)



(255,453)



(256,338)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 582,805



$ 573,274



$ 554,412



$ 544,285



$ 551,201





















Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP) 15.69 %

12.43 %

11.74 %

8.28 %

(3.06) % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 22.94 %

18.37 %

17.62 %

12.66 %

(3.96) %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer CECL methodology required by ASU 2016-13.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized: Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 32,702



$ 25,344



$ 23,882



$ 16,636



$ (6,139)

Add income tax expense 7,451



5,102



4,429



2,477



(936)

Add (reversal of) provision for credit losses (13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730



28,563

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 26,166



$ 23,247



$ 25,178



$ 21,843



$ 21,488





















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,079,205



$ 6,799,625



$ 6,675,477



$ 6,620,980



$ 6,310,024





















Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP) 1.85 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.00 %

(0.39) % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.48 %

1.39 %

1.50 %

1.31 %

1.37 %

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Interest and fees on loans (GAAP) $ 50,750



$ 49,524



$ 48,404

Exclude SBA PPP loans interest and fees (10,003)



(9,136)



(4,923)

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans (495)



(1,075)



(696)

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP) $ 40,252



$ 39,313



$ 42,785













Average loans receivable, net (GAAP) $ 4,402,868



$ 4,490,499



$ 4,442,108

Exclude average SBA PPP loans (777,156)



(832,148)



(667,390)

Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP) $ 3,625,712



$ 3,658,351



$ 3,774,718













Loan yield, annualized (GAAP) 4.62 %

4.47 %

4.38 % Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP) 4.45 %

4.36 %

4.56 %

