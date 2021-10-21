Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

- Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

- Reversal of provision for credit losses was $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $14.0 million for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a provision for credit loss of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

- The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2021 and 0.88% at December 31, 2020.

- Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, was 2.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.06% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

- Capital remains strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.8% at September 30, 2021.

- Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on October 20, 2021, an increase of 5.0% from the $0.20 regular cash dividend per common share declared during the prior quarter.

- Repurchased 841,088 shares at a weighted average price of $24.54 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

News provided by

Heritage Financial Corporation

Oct 21, 2021, 09:00 ET

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $20.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $32.7 million for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 compared to $0.90 for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Given the ongoing challenging environment resulting from COVID-19 and its related variants, we are pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Credit quality continues to improve and while loan growth was slow over the summer following the reopening of businesses in Oregon and Washington at the end of June, we are gratified to see the hard work of our team resulting in a growing pipeline with closed loan volume continuing to ramp-up as we head into the fall. We also continue to focus on expense management and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance our customer's banking experience.

Further, we are delighted with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. Recently, we were selected by Catholic Housing Services to provide $13 million of construction financing for a new affordable housing development. The project is located in Mount Vernon, Washington and consists of 70 units of permanent supportive housing. It is the first supportive housing project to be built in Skagit County.

We are also proud to announce the formation of the Heritage Bank Community Development Entity ("HBCDE"), a subsidiary certified by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the United States Department of Treasury as a Community Development Entity to provide loans, investments and services to low-income communities which has been funded with a $50 million investment from Heritage Bank."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:

As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$

20,592

$

32,702

$

16,636

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$

22,440

$

26,166

$

21,843

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.90

$

0.46

Return on average assets (2)

1.13

%

1.85

%

1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)

1.23

%

1.48

%

1.31

%

Return on average common equity (2)

9.55

%

15.69

%

8.28

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

13.93

%

22.94

%

12.66

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.15

%

3.44

%

3.38

%

Cost of total deposits (2)

0.09

%

0.10

%

0.19

%

Efficiency ratio

62.35

%

58.18

%

62.27

%

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.04

%

2.06

%

2.17

%

Total assets

$

7,259,038

$

7,105,672

$

6,685,889

Loans receivable, net

$

3,905,567

$

4,155,968

$

4,593,390

Total deposits

$

6,215,558

$

6,061,706

$

5,689,048

Loan to deposit ratio (3)

63.6

%

69.4

%

82.0

%

Book value per share

$

24.13

$

23.77

$

22.36

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

16.97

$

16.76

$

15.27

                        (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                        (2) Annualized.

                        (3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its SBA PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended, ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of SBA PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended, ("PPP2"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following are key statistics of the Company's SBA PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:


As of September 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total SBA PPP







(Dollars in thousands)

Total number of funded loans

4,642

2,542

7,184

Total amount funded

$

897,353

$

380,014

$

1,277,367

Average funded loan size

$

193

$

149

$

178

Total net fees deferred at funding

$

28,805

$

16,041

$

44,846


The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches as of and for the period indicated:


As of or for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

PPP1

PPP2

Total SBA PPP







(In thousands)

Net deferred fees recognized during the period

$

2,276

$

4,754

$

7,030

Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end

280

9,055

9,335

Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness
   payments from the SBA

179,030

105,355

284,385

Amortized cost as of period end

19,683

247,213

266,896

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $23.1 million, or 2.2%, to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets. Additionally, the Bank transferred investment securities classified as available for sale with a fair value of $244.8 million to investment securities classified as held to maturity during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Loans receivable decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans which includes the transfer of completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

Amount

%













(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:










Commercial and industrial

$

652,776

16.5

%

$

651,915

15.5

%

$

861

0.1

%

SBA PPP

266,896

6.8

544,250

12.9

(277,354)

(51.0)

Owner-occupied CRE

907,568

23.0

865,662

20.6

41,906

4.8

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,459,795

36.8

1,425,238

33.8

34,557

2.4

Total commercial business

3,287,035

83.1

3,487,065

82.8

(200,030)

(5.7)

Residential real estate

125,697

3.2

120,148

2.9

5,549

4.6

Real estate construction and land development:










Residential

90,081

2.3

88,601

2.1

1,480

1.7

Commercial and multifamily

205,516

5.2

239,979

5.7

(34,463)

(14.4)

Total real estate construction and land
   development

295,597

7.5

328,580

7.8

(32,983)

(10.0)

Consumer

245,555

6.2

271,737

6.5

(26,182)

(9.6)

Loans receivable

3,953,884

100.0

%

4,207,530

100.0

%

(253,646)

(6.0)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,317)



(51,562)



3,245

(6.3)

Loans receivable, net

$

3,905,567



$

4,155,968



$

(250,401)

(6.0)

%

Total deposits increased slightly from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

Amount

%













(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$

2,299,248

37.0

%

$

2,256,341

37.2

%

$

42,907

1.9

%

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,870,618

30.1

1,807,033

29.8

63,585

3.5

Money market accounts

1,072,427

17.3

1,030,164

17.0

42,263

4.1

Savings accounts

617,469

9.9

593,269

9.8

24,200

4.1

Total non-maturity deposits

5,859,762

94.3

5,686,807

93.8

172,955

3.0

Certificates of deposit

355,796

5.7

374,899

6.2

(19,103)

(5.1)

Total deposits

$

6,215,558

100.0

%

$

6,061,706

100.0

%

$

153,852

2.5

%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54. This represents approximately 2.3% of common stock outstanding at June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were 802,188 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Change

Capital Ratios:




Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.7

%

12.0

%

(0.3)

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.5

8.8

(0.3)

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.3

13.6

(0.3)

Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)

8.8

9.1

(0.3)

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.8

14.0

(0.2)

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.8

15.1

(0.3)

                        (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                        (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended

As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total



















(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
   period

$

51,562

$

2,451

$

54,013

$

64,225

$

3,617

$

67,842

$

71,501

$

4,612

$

76,113

(Reversal of) provision
   for credit losses

(2,852)

(297)

(3,149)

(12,821)

(1,166)

(13,987)

2,320

410

2,730

Net (charge-offs)
   recoveries

(393)



(393)

158



158

(481)



(481)

Balance, end of period

$

48,317

$

2,154

$

50,471

$

51,562

$

2,451

$

54,013

$

73,340

$

5,022

$

78,362

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to the reduction of the ACL on nonaccrual loans of $2.0 million following a decrease in nonaccrual loan balances of $9.4 million discussed below as well as changes in the loan mix as compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.3 million was due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 due primarily to the return to accrual status of an owner-occupied CRE relationship of $7.0 million, which had related ACL on loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020







(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$

35,341

$

52,868

$

33,628

Additions to nonaccrual loan classification

293

401

20,852

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(8,139)

(2,093)

(882)

Payoffs

(911)

(15,835)

(547)

Charge-offs

(690)



(447)

Balance, end of period

$

25,894

$

35,341

$

52,604

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 5.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans. Additionally, interest income was higher during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the recognition of $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to the full payoff of a nonaccrual loan relationship.

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.44% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.38% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing liabilities.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Non-GAAP Measure:(1)

Loan yield (GAAP)

4.64

%

4.62

%

4.12

%

Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans

(0.38)

(0.12)

0.33

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.07)

(0.05)

(0.10)

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
   purchased loans (non-GAAP)

4.19

%

4.45

%

4.35

%






(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.


(2)

Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.




The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was two and 18 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter
Change

Prior Year Quarter
Change

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Change

%
Change

Change

%
Change















(Dollar amounts in thousands)







Service charges and other fees

$

4,566

$

4,422

$

4,039

$

144

3.3

%

$

527

13.0

%

Gain on sale of investment
   securities, net





40





(40)

(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net

765

1,003

1,443

(238)

(23.7)

(678)

(47.0)

Interest rate swap fees

126

209

396

(83)

(39.7)

(270)

(68.2)

Bank owned life insurance
   income

647

717

909

(70)

(9.8)

(262)

(28.8)

Other income

2,124

1,946

1,383

178

9.1

741

53.6

Total noninterest income

$

8,228

$

8,297

$

8,210

$

(69)

(0.8)

%

$

18

0.2

%

Noninterest income remained relatively stable during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in other income as a result of gain on sale of branches held for sale and an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans. Included in other income were gains on sale of $0.9 million and $0.7 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30 ,2021, respectively, from branches classified as held for sale as part of the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Change

%
Change

Change

%
Change















(Dollar amounts in thousands)







Compensation and employee
   benefits

$

22,176

$

22,088

$

21,416

$

88

0.4

%

$

760

3.5

%

Occupancy and equipment

4,373

4,091

4,348

282

6.9

25

0.6

Data processing

4,029

3,998

3,691

31

0.8

338

9.2

Marketing

775

892

755

(117)

(13.1)

20

2.6

Professional services

816

1,102

1,086

(286)

(26.0)

(270)

(24.9)

State/municipal business and
   use tax

1,071

991

964

80

8.1

107

11.1

Federal deposit insurance
   premium

550

339

848

211

62.2

(298)

(35.1)

Amortization of intangible assets

758

797

860

(39)

(4.9)

(102)

(11.9)

Other expense

2,618

2,098

2,077

520

24.8

541

26.0

Total noninterest expense

$

37,166

$

36,396

$

36,045

$

770

2.1

%

$

1,121

3.1

%

Noninterest expense increased slightly from the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in occupancy and equipment expense related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below as well as an increase in repairs and maintenance expense. Additionally, other expense increased primarily due to $0.2 million of lease impairment expense also related to the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest expense increased compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits from upward market pressure on salaries and wages and an increase in other expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Linked-quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Change

%
Change

Change

%
Change















(Dollar amounts in thousands)







Income before income taxes

$

25,589

$

40,153

$

19,113

$

(14,564)

(36.3)

%

$

6,476

33.9

%

Income tax expense

$

4,997

$

7,451

$

2,477

$

(2,454)

(32.9)

%

$

2,520

101.7

%

Effective income tax rate

19.5

%

18.6

%

13.0

%

0.9

%

4.8

%

6.5

%

50.0

%

Income tax expense decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. The effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in the estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Branch Consolidation Plan

Heritage previously announced the plan to close and consolidate four branches. The branches will close on October 29, 2021, bringing the total branch count to 49, a reduction of 21% from 62 branches at September 30, 2020, including the consolidation of eight branches completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will integrate these locations into other branches within its network. These actions are a result of the Company's increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased customer usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology. All significant expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan for branches that will close on October 29, 2021 have been included in results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Dividend

On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 212793 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 28, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 056393.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets




Cash on hand and in banks

$

86,954

$

94,179

$

91,918

Interest earning deposits

1,547,785

1,170,754

651,404

Cash and cash equivalents

1,634,739

1,264,933

743,322

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
   $744,336, $1,029,001 and $770,195, respectively)

761,526

1,049,524

802,163

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
   $307,330, $0, and $0, respectively)

311,074




Total investment securities

1,072,600

1,049,524

802,163

Loans held for sale

2,636

2,739

4,932

Loans receivable

3,953,884

4,207,530

4,468,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,317)

(51,562)

(70,185)

Loans receivable, net

3,905,567

4,155,968

4,398,462

Other real estate owned






Premises and equipment, net

79,958

82,835

85,452

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

7,933

7,933

6,661

Bank owned life insurance

109,634

108,988

107,580

Accrued interest receivable

14,802

17,113

19,418

Prepaid expenses and other assets

179,494

163,206

193,301

Other intangible assets, net

10,736

11,494

13,088

Goodwill

240,939

240,939

240,939

Total assets

$

7,259,038

$

7,105,672

$

6,615,318






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits

$

6,215,558

$

6,061,706

$

5,597,990

Junior subordinated debentures

21,107

21,034

20,887

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

44,096

46,429

35,683

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

129,873

120,519

140,319

Total liabilities

6,410,634

6,249,688

5,794,879






Common stock

552,385

572,060

571,021

Retained earnings

281,285

267,863

224,400

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

14,734

16,061

25,018

Total stockholders' equity

848,404

855,984

820,439

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,259,038

$

7,105,672

$

6,615,318






Shares outstanding

35,166,599

36,006,560

35,912,243

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$

46,863

$

50,750

$

47,647

$

147,137

$

142,328

Taxable interest on investment securities

4,711

4,050

3,865

12,295

14,068

Nontaxable interest on investment
   securities

931

947

953

2,836

2,686

Interest on interest earning deposits

537

263

98

975

561

Total interest income

53,042

56,010

52,563

163,243

159,643

Interest expense








Deposits

1,444

1,524

2,639

4,696

10,272

Junior subordinated debentures

184

186

196

557

699

Other borrowings

36

35

50

109

130

Total interest expense

1,664

1,745

2,885

5,362

11,101

Net interest income

51,378

54,265

49,678

157,881

148,542

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(3,149)

(13,987)

2,730

(24,335)

39,239

Net interest income after (reversal
   of) provision for credit losses

54,527

68,252

46,948

182,216

109,303

Noninterest income








Service charges and other fees

4,566

4,422

4,039

12,988

12,015

Gain on sale of investment securities, net





40

29

1,463

Gain on sale of loans, net

765

1,003

1,443

3,138

3,125

Interest rate swap fees

126

209

396

487

1,461

Bank owned life insurance income

647

717

909

2,020

2,439

Other income

2,124

1,946

1,383

6,114

5,441

Total noninterest income

8,228

8,297

8,210

24,776

25,944

Noninterest expense








Compensation and employee benefits

22,176

22,088

21,416

66,725

65,849

Occupancy and equipment

4,373

4,091

4,348

12,918

13,247

Data processing

4,029

3,998

3,691

11,839

10,735

Marketing

775

892

755

2,336

2,317

Professional services

816

1,102

1,086

3,249

4,632

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,071

991

964

3,034

2,626

Federal deposit insurance premium

550

339

848

1,478

1,086

Other real estate owned, net









(145)

Amortization of intangible assets

758

797

860

2,352

2,666

Other expense

2,618

2,098

2,077

6,873

7,365

Total noninterest expense

37,166

36,396

36,045

110,804

110,378

Income before income taxes

25,589

40,153

19,113

96,188

24,869

Income tax expense

4,997

7,451

2,477

17,550

2,181

Net income

$

20,592

$

32,702

$

16,636

$

78,638

$

22,688










Basic earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.91

$

0.46

$

2.19

$

0.63

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.90

$

0.46

$

2.18

$

0.63

Dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.60

$

0.60

Average shares outstanding - basic

35,644,192

35,994,740

35,908,845

35,854,258

36,049,369

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,929,518

36,289,464

35,988,734

36,152,052

36,193,615

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:

Balance, beginning of period

$

51,562

$

64,225

$

71,501

$

70,185

$

36,171

Impact of CECL adoption









1,822

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

51,562

64,225

71,501

70,185

37,993

(Reversal of) provision for credit
   losses on loans

(2,852)

(12,821)

2,320

(21,808)

38,225

Charge-offs:








Commercial business

(743)

(13)

(507)

(757)

(3,553)

Real estate construction and land
   development







(1)


Consumer

(204)

(120)

(335)

(509)

(1,141)

Total charge-offs

(947)

(133)

(842)

(1,267)

(4,694)

Recoveries:








Commercial business

385

143

80

735

1,220

Residential real estate









3

Real estate construction and land
   development

8

4

139

28

160

Consumer

161

144

142

444

433

Total recoveries

554

291

361

1,207

1,816

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(393)

158

(481)

(60)

(2,878)

Balance, end of period

$

48,317

$

51,562

$

73,340

$

48,317

$

73,340

Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
   to average loans, annualized

(0.04)

%

0.01

%

(0.04)

%

%

(0.09)

%

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Nonperforming Assets:




Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$

25,243

$

34,209

$

56,786

Residential real estate

51

60

184

Real estate construction and land development

571

1,014

1,022

Consumer

29

58

100

Total nonaccrual loans

25,894

35,341

58,092

Other real estate owned






Nonperforming assets

$

25,894

$

35,341

$

58,092






Restructured performing loans

$

60,684

$

55,391

$

52,872

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



286


ACL on loans to:




Loans receivable

1.22

%

1.23

%

1.57

%

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)

1.31

%

1.41

%

1.87

%

Nonaccrual loans

186.60

%

145.90

%

120.82

%

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.65

%

0.84

%

1.30

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36

%

0.50

%

0.88

%

               (1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:
















Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$

4,005,585

$

46,863

4.64

%

$

4,402,868

$

50,750

4.62

%

$

4,605,389

$

47,647

4.12

%

Taxable securities

893,374

4,711

2.09

799,023

4,050

2.03

697,128

3,865

2.21

Nontaxable securities (3)

157,907

931

2.34

160,489

947

2.37

163,070

953

2.32

Interest earning deposits

1,417,661

537

0.15

964,791

263

0.11

389,653

98

0.10

Total interest earning assets

6,474,527

53,042

3.25

%

6,327,171

56,010

3.55

%

5,855,240

52,563

3.57

%

Noninterest earning assets

740,433





752,034





765,740




Total assets

$

7,214,960





$

7,079,205





6,620,980




Interest Bearing Liabilities:
















Certificates of deposit

$

365,278

$

407

0.44

%

$

381,417

$

481

0.51

%

$

466,920

$

1,133

0.97

%

Savings accounts

609,818

90

0.06

591,616

89

0.06

514,072

117

0.09

Interest bearing demand and
   money market accounts

2,881,567

947

0.13

2,836,717

954

0.13

2,639,511

1,389

0.21

Total interest bearing deposits

3,856,663

1,444

0.15

3,809,750

1,524

0.16

3,620,503

2,639

0.29

Junior subordinated debentures

21,060

184

3.47

20,986

186

3.55

20,766

196

3.75

Securities sold under
   agreement to repurchase

52,197

36

0.27

43,259

35

0.32

32,856

50

0.61

Total interest bearing
   liabilities

3,929,920

1,664

0.17

%

3,873,996

1,745

0.18

%

3,674,125

2,885

0.31

%

Noninterest demand deposits

2,300,795





2,246,929





1,998,772




Other noninterest bearing
   liabilities

128,537





122,520





148,345




Stockholders' equity

855,708





835,761





799,738




Total liabilities and
   stockholders' equity

$

7,214,960





$

7,079,205





$

6,620,980




Net interest income

$

51,378





$

54,265





$

49,678


Net interest spread



3.08

%




3.37

%




3.26

%

Net interest margin



3.15

%




3.44

%




3.38

%

Average interest earning assets
   to average interest
   bearing liabilities



164.75

%




163.32

%




159.36

%






(1)

Annualized.


(2)

The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.


(3)

Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:










Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$

4,297,875

$

147,137

4.58

%

$

4,266,598

$

142,328

4.46

%

Taxable securities

789,691

12,295

2.08

758,941

14,068

2.48

Nontaxable securities (3)

160,748

2,836

2.36

148,560

2,686

2.42

Interest earning deposits

1,034,690

975

0.13

234,040

561

0.32

Total interest earning assets

6,283,004

163,243

3.47

%

5,408,139

159,643

3.94

%

Noninterest earning assets

749,781





757,269




Total assets

$

7,032,785





$

6,165,408




Interest Bearing Liabilities:










Certificates of deposit

$

379,885

$

1,447

0.51

%

$

502,691

$

4,955

1.32

%

Savings accounts

587,358

274

0.06

475,091

420

0.12

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,817,353

2,975

0.14

2,428,148

4,897

0.27

Total interest bearing deposits

3,784,596

4,696

0.17

3,405,930

10,272

0.40

Junior subordinated debentures

20,987

557

3.55

20,693

699

4.51

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

45,221

109

0.32

25,296

122

0.64

FHLB advances and other borrowings







1,959

8

0.55

Total interest bearing liabilities

3,850,804

5,362

0.19

%

3,453,878

11,101

0.43

%

Noninterest demand deposits

2,213,795





1,768,260




Other noninterest bearing liabilities

128,584





138,837




Stockholders' equity

839,602





804,433




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,032,785





$

6,165,408




Net interest income

$

157,881





$

148,542


Net interest spread



3.29

%




3.51

%

Net interest margin



3.36

%




3.67

%

Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing
   liabilities



163.16

%




156.58

%






(1)

Annualized.


(2)

The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.


(3)

Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Earnings:








Net interest income

$

51,378

$

54,265

$

52,238

$

52,455

$

49,678

(Reversal of) provision for credit
   losses

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199)

(3,133)

2,730

Noninterest income

8,228

8,297

8,251

11,285

8,210

Noninterest expense

37,166

36,396

37,242

38,562

36,045

Net income

20,592

32,702

25,344

23,882

16,636

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

22,440

26,166

23,247

25,178

21,843

Basic earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.91

$

0.70

$

0.66

$

0.46

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.90

$

0.70

$

0.66

$

0.46

Average Balances:








Loans receivable, net (1)

$

4,005,585

$

4,402,868

$

4,490,499

$

4,540,962

$

4,605,389

Investment securities

1,051,281

959,512

838,182

813,312

860,198

Total interest earning assets

6,474,527

6,327,171

6,042,566

5,913,765

5,855,240

Total assets

7,214,960

7,079,205

6,799,625

6,675,477

6,620,980

Total interest bearing deposits

3,856,663

3,809,750

3,685,496

3,634,018

3,620,503

Total noninterest demand deposits

2,300,795

2,246,929

2,091,359

2,034,425

1,998,772

Stockholders' equity

855,708

835,761

827,021

808,999

799,738

Financial Ratios:








Return on average assets (2)

1.13

%

1.85

%

1.51

%

1.42

%

1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
   average assets (2)(3)

1.23

1.48

1.39

1.50

1.31

Return on average common equity (2)

9.55

15.69

12.43

11.74

8.28

Return on average tangible common
   equity (2) (3)

13.93

22.94

18.37

17.62

12.66

Efficiency ratio

62.35

58.18

61.57

60.50

62.27

Noninterest expense to average total
   assets (2)

2.04

2.06

2.22

2.30

2.17

Net interest margin (2)

3.15

3.44

3.51

3.53

3.38

Net interest spread (2)

3.08

3.37

3.43

3.44

3.26






(1)

The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale.


(2)

Annualized.


(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Select Balance Sheet:








Total assets

$

7,259,038

$

7,105,672

$

7,028,392

$

6,615,318

$

6,685,889

Loans receivable, net

3,905,567

4,155,968

4,531,644

4,398,462

4,593,390

Investment securities

1,072,600

1,049,524

893,558

802,163

834,492

Deposits

6,215,558

6,061,706

6,019,698

5,597,990

5,689,048

Noninterest demand deposits

2,299,248

2,256,341

2,205,562

1,980,531

1,989,247

Stockholders' equity

848,404

855,984

827,151

820,439

803,129

Financial Measures:








Book value per share

$

24.13

$

23.77

$

22.99

$

22.85

$

22.36

Tangible book value per share (1)

16.97

16.76

15.95

15.77

15.27

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.7

%

12.0

%

11.8

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (1)

8.5

8.8

8.5

8.9

8.5

Loans to deposits ratio

63.6

69.4

76.3

79.8

82.0

Regulatory Capital Ratios:








Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-
   weighted assets(2)

13.3

%

13.6

%

12.8

%

12.3

%

11.7

%

Tier 1 leverage capital to average
   assets(2)

8.8

%

9.1

%

9.1

%

9.0

%

8.8

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

13.8

%

14.0

%

13.2

%

12.8

%

12.2

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

14.8

%

15.1

%

14.5

%

14.0

%

13.4

%

Credit Quality Metrics:








ACL on loans to:








Loans receivable

1.22

%

1.23

%

1.40

%

1.57

%

1.57

%

Loans receivable, excluding SBA
   PPP loans (1)

1.31

1.41

1.73

1.87

1.93

Nonperforming loans

186.60

145.90

121.48

120.82

139.42

Nonperforming loans to loans
   receivable

0.65

0.84

1.15

1.30

1.13

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36

0.50

0.75

0.88

0.79

Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
   to average loans receivable

(0.04)

0.01

0.02

(0.03)

(0.04)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality
   Rating:








Special Mention

$

90,554

$

100,317

$

108,975

$

132,036

$

104,781

Substandard

126,694

135,374

160,461

158,515

123,570

Other Metrics:








Number of banking offices

53

53

53

61

62

Average number of full-time
   equivalent employees

813

822

840

848

857

Deposits per branch

$

117,275

$

114,372

$

113,579

$

91,770

$

91,759

Average assets per full-time
   equivalent employee

8,877

8,607

8,098

7,873

7,727






(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.


(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

848,404

$

855,984

$

827,151

$

820,439

$

803,129

Exclude intangible assets

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230)

(254,027)

(254,886)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

596,729

$

603,551

$

573,921

$

566,412

$

548,243










Total assets (GAAP)

$

7,259,038

$

7,105,672

$

7,028,392

$

6,615,318

$

6,685,889

Exclude intangible assets

(251,675)

(252,433)

(253,230)

(254,027)

(254,886)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

7,007,363

$

6,853,239

$

6,775,162

$

6,361,291

$

6,431,003










Stockholders' equity to total assets
   (GAAP)

11.7

%

12.0

%

11.8

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (non-GAAP)

8.5

%

8.8

%

8.5

%

8.9

%

8.5

%










Shares outstanding

35,166,599

36,006,560

35,981,317

35,912,243

35,910,300










Book value per share (GAAP)

$

24.13

$

23.77

$

22.99

$

22.85

$

22.36

Tangible book value per share (non-
   GAAP)

$

16.97

$

16.76

$

15.95

$

15.77

$

15.27

The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans:

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

48,317

$

51,562

$

64,225

$

70,185

$

73,340










Loans receivable (GAAP)

$

3,953,884

$

4,207,530

$

4,595,869

$

4,468,647

$

4,666,730

Exclude SBA PPP loans

(266,896)

(544,250)

(886,761)

(715,121)

(867,782)

Loans receivable, excluding SBA
   PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$

3,686,988

$

3,663,280

$

3,709,108

$

3,753,526

$

3,798,948










ACL on loans to loans receivable
   (GAAP)

1.22

%

1.23

%

1.40

%

1.57

%

1.57

%

ACL on loans to loans receivable,
   excluding SBA PPP loans (non-
   GAAP)

1.31

%

1.41

%

1.73

%

1.87

%

1.93

%

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$

20,592

$

32,702

$

25,344

$

23,882

$

16,636

Add amortization of intangible
   assets

758

797

797

859

860

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(159)

(167)

(167)

(180)

(181)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$

21,191

$

33,332

$

25,974

$

24,561

$

17,315










Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

855,708

$

835,761

$

827,021

$

808,999

$

799,738

Exclude average intangible
   assets

(252,159)

(252,956)

(253,747)

(254,587)

(255,453)

Average tangible common
   stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

603,549

$

582,805

$

573,274

$

554,412

$

544,285










Return on average common equity,
   annualized (GAAP)

9.55

%

15.69

%

12.43

%

11.74

%

8.28

%

Return on average tangible common
   equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

13.93

%

22.94

%

18.37

%

17.62

%

12.66

%

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$

20,592

$

32,702

$

25,344

$

23,882

$

16,636

Add income tax expense

4,997

7,451

5,102

4,429

2,477

Add (reversal of) provision for
   credit losses

(3,149)

(13,987)

(7,199)

(3,133)

2,730

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
   GAAP)

$

22,440

$

26,166

$

23,247

$

25,178

$

21,843










Average total assets (GAAP)

$

7,214,960

$

7,079,205

$

6,799,625

$

6,675,477

$

6,620,980










Return on average assets,
   annualized (GAAP)

1.13

%

1.85

%

1.51

%

1.42

%

1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
   average assets (non-GAAP)

1.23

%

1.48

%

1.39

%

1.50

%

1.31

%

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$

46,863

$

50,750

$

47,647

Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans

(8,042)

(10,003)

(5,810)

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

(681)

(495)

(944)

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$

38,140

$

40,252

$

40,893






Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$

4,005,585

$

4,402,868

$

4,605,389

Exclude average SBA PPP loans

(392,570)

(777,156)

(863,127)

Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)

$

3,613,015

$

3,625,712

$

3,742,262






Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

4.64

%

4.62

%

4.12

%

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
   purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.19

%

4.45

%

4.35

%

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference ...

Heritage Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results And...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics