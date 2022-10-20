HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

Oct 20, 2022, 08:00 ET
- Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $20.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Loans receivable grew $127.2 million, or 3.3% (13.0% annualized), in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 18.5%, to $59.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.15% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Cost of total deposits was unchanged at 0.09% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.09% for both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.
- The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.09% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.14% at June 30, 2022 and 0.36% at September 30, 2021.
- Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on October 19, 2022.
OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.59 compared to $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Results for the third quarter showcase the strengths of our business model which includes a strong balance sheet, prudent risk management and a foundation of stable core deposits. Compared to second quarter of 2022, our net interest income grew 18.5% and net interest margin expanded by 53 basis points as we benefit from higher interest rates on growing earning assets, while our cost of total deposits was unchanged at 0.09%.
Despite a challenging operating environment, we continue to see attractive growth as reflected in the $206.7 million in loans funded and the banking teams we hired in Portland MSA and Eugene markets during the second quarter. We believe Heritage is well positioned to continue to take advantage of opportunities and navigate the economic environment in future periods.
We are proud that Heritage Bank is partnering with Low Income Housing Institute ("LIHI") in constructing 85 new affordable units in Seattle's Central District, to be known as Good Shepherd Housing, as it is being built in partnership with the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Heritage is providing $17.9 million of construction financing and $19.9 million of low income housing tax credit equity investment. LIHI focuses on permanent supportive housing and services for formerly homeless households and this project will continue to support this mission."
|
Financial Highlights
|
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net income
|
$ 20,990
|
$ 18,584
|
$ 20,592
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
|
$ 27,592
|
$ 21,357
|
$ 22,440
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
Return on average assets (2)
|
1.13 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.13 %
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)
|
1.49 %
|
1.16 %
|
1.23 %
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
10.27 %
|
9.19 %
|
9.55 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
|
15.20 %
|
13.68 %
|
13.93 %
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.57 %
|
3.04 %
|
3.15 %
|
Cost of total deposits (2)
|
0.09 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.09 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.66 %
|
62.57 %
|
62.35 %
|
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
|
2.11 %
|
1.94 %
|
2.04 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,200,312
|
$ 7,316,467
|
$ 7,259,038
|
Loans receivable, net
|
$ 3,959,206
|
$ 3,834,368
|
$ 3,905,567
|
Total deposits
|
$ 6,237,735
|
$ 6,330,190
|
$ 6,229,017
|
Loan to deposit ratio (3)
|
64.1 %
|
61.2 %
|
63.5 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 22.13
|
$ 22.94
|
$ 24.13
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
$ 15.04
|
$ 15.83
|
$ 16.97
|
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (4)
|
$ 18.03
|
$ 17.59
|
$ 16.55
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
|
(2)
|
Annualized.
|
(3)
|
Loans receivable divided by total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income or loss ("AOCI").
Cash and cash equivalents decreased $586.7 million, or 59.0%, to $407.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $994.1 million at June 30, 2022 due primarily to increases in investment securities and loans receivable and a decrease in deposits.
The following table provides information regarding our investment securities at the dates indicated:
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
Balance
|
% of
Total
|
Balance
|
% of
Total
|
Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:
|
U.S. government and agency securities
|
$ 63,749
|
3.0 %
|
$ 65,668
|
3.6 %
|
$ (1,919)
|
(2.9) %
|
Municipal securities
|
185,713
|
8.7
|
200,010
|
11.1 %
|
(14,297)
|
(7.1)
|
Residential CMO and MBS
|
438,370
|
20.6
|
398,156
|
22.1 %
|
40,214
|
10.1
|
Commercial CMO and MBS
|
639,441
|
30.0
|
493,620
|
27.4 %
|
145,821
|
29.5
|
Corporate obligations
|
5,834
|
0.3
|
5,978
|
0.3 %
|
(144)
|
(2.4)
|
Other asset-backed securities
|
23,035
|
1.1
|
24,156
|
1.3 %
|
(1,121)
|
(4.6)
|
Total
|
$ 1,356,142
|
63.7 %
|
$ 1,187,588
|
65.8 %
|
$ 168,554
|
14.2 %
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:
|
U.S. government and agency securities
|
$ 150,948
|
7.1 %
|
$ 150,960
|
8.4 %
|
$ (12)
|
— %
|
Residential CMO and MBS
|
296,432
|
13.9
|
159,007
|
8.8 %
|
137,425
|
86.4
|
Commercial CMO and MBS
|
325,939
|
15.3
|
305,686
|
17.0 %
|
20,253
|
6.6
|
Total
|
$ 773,319
|
36.3 %
|
$ 615,653
|
34.2 %
|
$ 157,666
|
25.6 %
|
Total investment securities
|
$ 2,129,461
|
100.0 %
|
$ 1,803,241
|
100.0 %
|
$ 326,220
|
18.1 %
Total investment securities increased $326.2 million, or 18.1%, to $2.13 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.80 billion at June 30, 2022 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding, longer duration assets. Purchases were partially offset by a $55.2 million decrease in the fair value of investment securities available for sale as a result of an increase in market interest rates during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
Change
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Amount
|
%
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Commercial business:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 735,028
|
18.4 %
|
$ 698,828
|
18.0 %
|
$ 36,200
|
5.2 %
|
SBA PPP
|
3,593
|
0.1
|
11,334
|
0.3
|
(7,741)
|
(68.3)
|
Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")
|
959,486
|
24.0
|
950,699
|
24.6
|
8,787
|
0.9
|
Non-owner occupied CRE
|
1,547,114
|
38.6
|
1,515,796
|
39.1
|
31,318
|
2.1
|
Total commercial business
|
3,245,221
|
81.1
|
3,176,657
|
82.0
|
68,564
|
2.2
|
Residential real estate
|
296,019
|
7.4
|
265,382
|
6.9
|
30,637
|
11.5
|
Real estate construction and land development:
|
Residential
|
92,297
|
2.3
|
90,546
|
2.3
|
1,751
|
1.9
|
Commercial and multifamily
|
160,723
|
4.0
|
128,060
|
3.3
|
32,663
|
25.5
|
Total real estate construction and land development
|
253,020
|
6.3
|
218,606
|
5.6
|
34,414
|
15.7
|
Consumer
|
207,035
|
5.2
|
213,419
|
5.5
|
(6,384)
|
(3.0)
|
Loans receivable
|
4,001,295
|
100.0 %
|
3,874,064
|
100.0 %
|
127,231
|
3.3
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(42,089)
|
(39,696)
|
(2,393)
|
6.0
|
Loans receivable, net
|
$ 3,959,206
|
$ 3,834,368
|
$ 124,838
|
3.3 %
Loans receivable grew $127.2 million, or 3.3% (13.0% annualized), in the third quarter of 2022. New loans funded during the third and second quarter of 2022 were $206.7 million and $242.4 million, respectively, including purchased residential real estate loans of $29.0 million and $27.3 million, respectively. Line of credit utilization increased during the third quarter and loan repayments were lower at $71.6 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $136.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, exclusive of SBA PPP loan repayments, net deferred fees, and net acquired discounts.
The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
Change
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Amount
|
%
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Noninterest demand deposits
|
$ 2,308,583
|
37.0 %
|
$ 2,325,139
|
36.7 %
|
$ (16,556)
|
(0.7) %
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
1,997,989
|
32.0
|
1,977,527
|
31.3
|
20,462
|
1.0
|
Money market accounts
|
996,214
|
16.0
|
1,062,178
|
16.8
|
(65,964)
|
(6.2)
|
Savings accounts
|
647,526
|
10.4
|
654,577
|
10.3
|
(7,051)
|
(1.1)
|
Total non-maturity deposits
|
5,950,312
|
95.4
|
6,019,421
|
95.1
|
(69,109)
|
(1.1)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
287,423
|
4.6
|
310,769
|
4.9
|
(23,346)
|
(7.5)
|
Total deposits
|
$ 6,237,735
|
100.0 %
|
$ 6,330,190
|
100.0 %
|
$ (92,455)
|
(1.5) %
Total deposits decreased $92.5 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease was due primarily to competitive pricing pressures and customers moving excess funds to alternative higher yielding investments.
Total stockholders' equity decreased $28.7 million during the third quarter of 2022 due to an increased loss in AOCI of $43.2 million following an increase in market interest rates during the quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of our investment securities available for sale portfolio at September 30, 2022. AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the Company opted to exclude it from our common equity Tier 1 capital calculations.
The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
10.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.6
|
7.9
|
(0.3)
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
|
9.0
|
8.7
|
0.3
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|
12.8
|
13.2
|
(0.4)
|
Leverage ratio (2)
|
9.2
|
8.9
|
0.3
|
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|
13.3
|
13.6
|
(0.3)
|
Total capital ratio (2)
|
14.0
|
14.4
|
(0.4)
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
|
(2)
|
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
ACL on Loans
|
ACL on Unfunded
|
Total
|
ACL on Loans
|
ACL on Unfunded
|
Total
|
ACL on Loans
|
ACL on Unfunded
|
Total
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 39,696
|
$ 997
|
$ 40,693
|
$ 40,333
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 41,885
|
$ 51,562
|
$ 2,451
|
$ 54,013
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
1,919
|
26
|
1,945
|
(649)
|
(555)
|
(1,204)
|
(2,852)
|
(297)
|
(3,149)
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
474
|
—
|
474
|
12
|
—
|
12
|
(393)
|
—
|
(393)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 42,089
|
$ 1,023
|
$ 43,112
|
$ 39,696
|
$ 997
|
$ 40,693
|
$ 48,317
|
$ 2,154
|
$ 50,471
The ACL on loans increased compared to June 30, 2022 due primarily to an increase related to the growth in loans receivable offset partially by a reduction related to loans individually evaluated for losses.
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 10,475
|
$ 16,527
|
$ 35,341
|
Additions
|
—
|
720
|
293
|
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
|
(4,016)
|
(5,964)
|
(8,139)
|
Payoffs
|
(225)
|
(691)
|
(911)
|
Charge-offs
|
—
|
(117)
|
(690)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 6,234
|
$ 10,475
|
$ 25,894
Nonaccrual loans declined during the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to the transfer of one owner occupied CRE loan relationship totaling $3.4 million back to accrual status.
Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 18.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $7.9 million, or 15.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 3.68% as compared to 3.14% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.25% in the third quarter of 2021. SBA PPP interest and fee income decreased $1.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 and decreased $7.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Loan yield (GAAP)
|
4.51 %
|
4.30 %
|
4.64 %
|
Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans
|
(0.02)
|
(0.15)
|
(0.38)
|
Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans
|
(0.05)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.07)
|
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1)
|
4.44 %
|
4.12 %
|
4.19 %
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
Net interest margin increased to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.15% for the third quarter of 2021 due to a shift into higher yielding interest earning assets as well as higher average yields on all interest earning assets excluding the impact from SBA PPP loans.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Over Quarter Change
|
Prior Year Quarter Change
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Service charges and other fees
|
$ 2,688
|
$ 2,577
|
$ 2,400
|
$ 111
|
4.3 %
|
$ 288
|
12.0 %
|
Card revenue
|
2,365
|
2,146
|
2,150
|
219
|
10.2
|
215
|
10.0
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
133
|
219
|
765
|
(86)
|
(39.3)
|
(632)
|
(82.6)
|
Interest rate swap fees
|
78
|
26
|
126
|
52
|
200.0
|
(48)
|
(38.1)
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
723
|
764
|
647
|
(41)
|
(5.4)
|
76
|
11.7
|
Gain on sale of other assets, net
|
265
|
—
|
942
|
265
|
—
|
(677)
|
(71.9)
|
Other income
|
1,201
|
1,284
|
1,198
|
(83)
|
(6.5)
|
3
|
0.3
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 7,453
|
$ 7,016
|
$ 8,228
|
$ 437
|
6.2 %
|
$ (775)
|
(9.4) %
Noninterest income increased from the second quarter of 2022 due mostly to gain on sale of branches held for sale as well as increased card revenue.
Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and secondarily due to a higher gain on sale of branches held for sale recognized during the third quarter of 2021.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Over Quarter Change
|
Prior Year Quarter Change
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
$ 24,206
|
$ 21,778
|
$ 21,963
|
$ 2,428
|
11.1 %
|
$ 2,243
|
10.2 %
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
4,422
|
4,171
|
4,373
|
251
|
6.0
|
49
|
1.1
|
Data processing
|
4,185
|
4,185
|
4,029
|
—
|
—
|
156
|
3.9
|
Marketing
|
358
|
344
|
486
|
14
|
4.1
|
(128)
|
(26.3)
|
Professional services
|
639
|
529
|
776
|
110
|
20.8
|
(137)
|
(17.7)
|
State/municipal business and use tax
|
963
|
867
|
1,071
|
96
|
11.1
|
(108)
|
(10.1)
|
Federal deposit insurance premium
|
500
|
425
|
550
|
75
|
17.6
|
(50)
|
(9.1)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
671
|
704
|
758
|
(33)
|
(4.7)
|
(87)
|
(11.5)
|
Other expense
|
3,203
|
2,704
|
3,160
|
499
|
18.5
|
43
|
1.4
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 39,147
|
$ 35,707
|
$ 37,166
|
$ 3,440
|
9.6 %
|
$ 1,981
|
5.3 %
Noninterest expense increased from the second quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2021 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees including the addition of commercial and relationship banking teams in the second quarter of 2022, an increase in salaries and wages effective July 1, 2022 due to upward market pressure and an increase in accrual for incentive compensation.
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Over Quarter Change
|
Prior Year Quarter Change
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 25,647
|
$ 22,561
|
$ 25,589
|
$ 3,086
|
13.7 %
|
$ 58
|
0.2 %
|
Income tax expense
|
$ 4,657
|
$ 3,977
|
$ 4,997
|
$ 680
|
17.1 %
|
$ (340)
|
(6.8) %
|
Effective income tax rate
|
18.2 %
|
17.6 %
|
19.5 %
|
0.6 %
|
3.4 %
|
(1.3) %
|
(6.7) %
Income tax expense increased compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a higher effective income tax rate during the third quarter of 2022 following an increase in estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2022, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.
Income tax expense decreased compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a lower effective tax rate due to higher estimated pre-tax income for the year ended 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.
On October 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2022.
The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 481365 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 27, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 989637.
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following:changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, including as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.
|
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Cash on hand and in banks
|
$ 100,428
|
$ 93,675
|
$ 61,377
|
Interest earning deposits
|
306,896
|
900,380
|
1,661,915
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
407,324
|
994,055
|
1,723,292
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,491,440, $1,267,715 and $883,832, respectively)
|
1,356,142
|
1,187,588
|
894,335
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $677,335, $559,312 and $376,331, respectively)
|
773,319
|
615,653
|
383,393
|
Total investment securities
|
2,129,461
|
1,803,241
|
1,277,728
|
Loans held for sale
|
—
|
1,311
|
1,476
|
Loans receivable
|
4,001,295
|
3,874,064
|
3,815,662
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(42,089)
|
(39,696)
|
(42,361)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
3,959,206
|
3,834,368
|
3,773,301
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
76,683
|
77,164
|
79,370
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
8,916
|
8,916
|
7,933
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
121,369
|
120,646
|
120,196
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
17,812
|
15,908
|
14,657
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
230,704
|
211,350
|
183,543
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
7,898
|
8,569
|
9,977
|
Goodwill
|
240,939
|
240,939
|
240,939
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,200,312
|
$ 7,316,467
|
$ 7,432,412
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
$ 6,237,735
|
$ 6,330,190
|
$ 6,394,290
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
21,399
|
21,326
|
21,180
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
40,449
|
41,827
|
50,839
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
124,027
|
117,758
|
111,671
|
Total liabilities
|
6,423,610
|
6,511,101
|
6,577,980
|
Common stock
|
551,419
|
550,417
|
551,798
|
Retained earnings
|
330,284
|
316,732
|
293,238
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|
(105,001)
|
(61,783)
|
9,396
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
776,702
|
805,366
|
854,432
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,200,312
|
$ 7,316,467
|
$ 7,432,412
|
Shares outstanding
|
35,104,248
|
35,103,929
|
35,105,779
|
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Quarter Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest Income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 43,847
|
$ 40,890
|
$ 46,863
|
$ 125,762
|
$ 147,137
|
Taxable interest on investment securities
|
12,362
|
7,607
|
4,711
|
25,972
|
12,295
|
Nontaxable interest on investment securities
|
892
|
893
|
931
|
2,645
|
2,836
|
Interest on interest earning deposits
|
4,009
|
2,342
|
537
|
7,057
|
975
|
Total interest income
|
61,110
|
51,732
|
53,042
|
161,436
|
163,243
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
1,478
|
1,413
|
1,444
|
4,314
|
4,696
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
312
|
239
|
184
|
745
|
557
|
Other borrowings
|
34
|
32
|
36
|
98
|
109
|
Total interest expense
|
1,824
|
1,684
|
1,664
|
5,157
|
5,362
|
Net interest income
|
59,286
|
50,048
|
51,378
|
156,279
|
157,881
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
1,945
|
(1,204)
|
(3,149)
|
(2,836)
|
(24,335)
|
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
57,341
|
51,252
|
54,527
|
159,115
|
182,216
|
Noninterest Income
|
Service charges and other fees
|
2,688
|
2,577
|
2,400
|
7,739
|
6,728
|
Card revenue
|
2,365
|
2,146
|
2,150
|
6,773
|
6,216
|
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
133
|
219
|
765
|
593
|
3,138
|
Interest rate swap fees
|
78
|
26
|
126
|
383
|
487
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
723
|
764
|
647
|
3,182
|
2,020
|
Gain on sale of other assets, net
|
265
|
—
|
942
|
469
|
1,688
|
Other income
|
1,201
|
1,284
|
1,198
|
3,866
|
4,470
|
Total noninterest income
|
7,453
|
7,016
|
8,228
|
23,005
|
24,776
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
24,206
|
21,778
|
21,963
|
67,236
|
65,967
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
4,422
|
4,171
|
4,373
|
12,924
|
12,918
|
Data processing
|
4,185
|
4,185
|
4,029
|
12,431
|
11,839
|
Marketing
|
358
|
344
|
486
|
968
|
1,566
|
Professional services
|
639
|
529
|
776
|
1,866
|
3,083
|
State/municipal business and use taxes
|
963
|
867
|
1,071
|
2,627
|
3,034
|
Federal deposit insurance premium
|
500
|
425
|
550
|
1,525
|
1,478
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
671
|
704
|
758
|
2,079
|
2,352
|
Other expense
|
3,203
|
2,704
|
3,160
|
8,918
|
8,567
|
Total noninterest expense
|
39,147
|
35,707
|
37,166
|
110,574
|
110,804
|
Income before income taxes
|
25,647
|
22,561
|
25,589
|
71,546
|
96,188
|
Income tax expense
|
4,657
|
3,977
|
4,997
|
12,216
|
17,550
|
Net income
|
$ 20,990
|
$ 18,584
|
$ 20,592
|
$ 59,330
|
$ 78,638
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 1.69
|
$ 2.19
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 1.67
|
$ 2.18
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.60
|
Average shares outstanding - basic
|
35,103,984
|
35,110,334
|
35,644,192
|
35,103,048
|
35,854,258
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
35,468,890
|
35,409,524
|
35,929,518
|
35,438,672
|
36,152,052
|
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 39,696
|
$ 40,333
|
$ 51,562
|
$ 42,361
|
$ 70,185
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans
|
1,919
|
(649)
|
(2,852)
|
(1,252)
|
(21,808)
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial business
|
—
|
(117)
|
(743)
|
(316)
|
(757)
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(30)
|
—
|
Real estate construction and land development
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Consumer
|
(138)
|
(132)
|
(204)
|
(396)
|
(509)
|
Total charge-offs
|
(138)
|
(249)
|
(947)
|
(742)
|
(1,267)
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial business
|
455
|
149
|
385
|
876
|
735
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
Real estate construction and land development
|
107
|
59
|
8
|
174
|
28
|
Consumer
|
50
|
53
|
161
|
669
|
444
|
Total recoveries
|
612
|
261
|
554
|
1,722
|
1,207
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
474
|
12
|
(393)
|
980
|
(60)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 42,089
|
$ 39,696
|
$ 48,317
|
$ 42,089
|
$ 48,317
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans, annualized
|
(0.05) %
|
— %
|
0.04 %
|
(0.03) %
|
— %
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Nonaccrual loans:
|
Commercial business
|
$ 6,234
|
$ 10,475
|
$ 23,107
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
47
|
Real estate construction and land development
|
—
|
—
|
571
|
Consumer
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
6,234
|
10,475
|
23,754
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Nonperforming assets
|
$ 6,234
|
$ 10,475
|
$ 23,754
|
Restructured performing loans
|
$ 71,863
|
$ 63,694
|
$ 59,110
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
20
|
2,036
|
293
|
ACL on loans to:
|
Loans receivable
|
1.05 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.11 %
|
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
|
1.05 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.15 %
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
675.15 %
|
378.96 %
|
178.33 %
|
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
|
0.16 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.62 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.09 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.32 %
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
|
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Average
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)
|
$ 3,859,839
|
$ 43,847
|
4.51 %
|
$ 3,812,045
|
$ 40,890
|
4.30 %
|
$ 4,005,585
|
$ 46,863
|
4.64 %
|
Taxable securities
|
1,868,900
|
12,362
|
2.62
|
1,450,328
|
7,607
|
2.10
|
893,374
|
4,711
|
2.09
|
Nontaxable securities (3)
|
133,022
|
892
|
2.66
|
137,429
|
893
|
2.61
|
157,907
|
931
|
2.34
|
Interest earning deposits
|
730,600
|
4,009
|
2.18
|
1,213,156
|
2,342
|
0.77
|
1,417,661
|
537
|
0.15
|
Total interest earning assets
|
6,592,361
|
61,110
|
3.68 %
|
6,612,958
|
51,732
|
3.14 %
|
6,474,527
|
53,042
|
3.25 %
|
Noninterest earning assets
|
775,375
|
772,658
|
740,433
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,367,736
|
$ 7,385,616
|
7,214,960
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Certificates of deposit
|
$ 297,786
|
$ 290
|
0.39 %
|
$ 321,926
|
$ 324
|
0.40 %
|
$ 365,278
|
$ 407
|
0.44 %
|
Savings accounts
|
654,697
|
99
|
0.06
|
652,407
|
88
|
0.05
|
609,818
|
90
|
0.06
|
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
|
3,065,007
|
1,089
|
0.14
|
3,067,373
|
1,001
|
0.13
|
2,881,567
|
947
|
0.13
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
4,017,490
|
1,478
|
0.15
|
4,041,706
|
1,413
|
0.14
|
3,856,663
|
1,444
|
0.15
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
21,356
|
312
|
5.80
|
21,287
|
239
|
4.50
|
21,060
|
184
|
3.47
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
42,959
|
34
|
0.31
|
48,272
|
32
|
0.27
|
52,197
|
36
|
0.27
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,081,805
|
1,824
|
0.18 %
|
4,111,265
|
1,684
|
0.16 %
|
3,929,920
|
1,664
|
0.17 %
|
Noninterest demand deposits
|
2,356,688
|
2,349,746
|
2,313,145
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
118,191
|
113,644
|
116,187
|
Stockholders' equity
|
811,052
|
810,961
|
855,708
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,367,736
|
$ 7,385,616
|
$ 7,214,960
|
Net interest income and spread
|
$ 59,286
|
3.50 %
|
$ 50,048
|
2.98 %
|
$ 51,378
|
3.08 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.57 %
|
3.04 %
|
3.15 %
|
(1)
|
Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.
|
(2)
|
Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $0.9 million, $2.4 million and $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Average
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Paid
|
Average
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
|
$ 3,815,387
|
$ 125,762
|
4.41 %
|
$ 4,297,875
|
$ 147,137
|
4.58 %
|
Taxable securities
|
1,532,450
|
25,972
|
2.27
|
789,691
|
12,295
|
2.08
|
Nontaxable securities (3)
|
138,904
|
2,645
|
2.55
|
160,748
|
2,836
|
2.36
|
Interest earning deposits
|
1,146,183
|
7,057
|
0.82
|
1,034,690
|
975
|
0.13
|
Total interest earning assets
|
6,632,924
|
161,436
|
3.25 %
|
6,283,004
|
163,243
|
3.47 %
|
Noninterest earning assets
|
762,877
|
749,781
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,395,801
|
$ 7,032,785
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Certificates of deposit
|
$ 318,547
|
$ 952
|
0.40 %
|
$ 379,885
|
$ 1,447
|
0.51 %
|
Savings accounts
|
651,292
|
273
|
0.06
|
587,358
|
274
|
0.06
|
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
|
3,066,229
|
3,089
|
0.13
|
2,817,353
|
2,975
|
0.14
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
4,036,068
|
4,314
|
0.14
|
3,784,596
|
4,696
|
0.17
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
21,286
|
745
|
4.68
|
20,987
|
557
|
3.55
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
47,057
|
98
|
0.28
|
45,221
|
109
|
0.32
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,104,411
|
5,157
|
0.17 %
|
3,850,804
|
5,362
|
0.19 %
|
Noninterest demand deposits
|
2,355,285
|
2,227,281
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
113,534
|
115,098
|
Stockholders' equity
|
822,571
|
839,602
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 7,395,801
|
$ 7,032,785
|
Net interest income and spread
|
$ 156,279
|
3.08 %
|
$ 157,881
|
3.28 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.15 %
|
3.36 %
|
(1)
|
Average balances are calculated using daily balances.
|
(2)
|
Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $6.7 million and $23.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
|
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 59,286
|
$ 50,048
|
$ 46,944
|
$ 47,908
|
$ 51,378
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
1,945
|
(1,204)
|
(3,577)
|
(5,037)
|
(3,149)
|
Noninterest income
|
7,453
|
7,016
|
8,538
|
9,839
|
8,228
|
Noninterest expense
|
39,147
|
35,707
|
35,720
|
38,465
|
37,166
|
Net income
|
20,990
|
18,584
|
19,757
|
19,397
|
20,592
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
|
27,592
|
21,357
|
19,762
|
19,282
|
22,440
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.58
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.58
|
Average Balances:
|
Loans receivable, net (1)
|
$ 3,859,839
|
$ 3,812,045
|
$ 3,773,325
|
$ 3,836,029
|
$ 4,005,585
|
Total investment securities
|
2,001,922
|
1,587,757
|
1,417,966
|
1,170,315
|
1,051,281
|
Total interest earning assets
|
6,592,361
|
6,612,958
|
6,694,578
|
6,671,984
|
6,474,527
|
Total assets
|
7,367,736
|
7,385,616
|
7,434,787
|
7,403,597
|
7,214,960
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
4,017,490
|
4,041,706
|
4,049,357
|
3,977,721
|
3,856,663
|
Total noninterest demand deposits
|
2,356,688
|
2,349,746
|
2,359,451
|
2,396,452
|
2,313,145
|
Stockholders' equity
|
811,052
|
810,961
|
846,085
|
849,383
|
855,708
|
Financial Ratios:
|
Return on average assets (2)
|
1.13 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.04 %
|
1.13 %
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)
|
1.49
|
1.16
|
1.08
|
1.03
|
1.23
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
10.27
|
9.19
|
9.47
|
9.06
|
9.55
|
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)
|
15.20
|
13.68
|
13.83
|
13.27
|
13.93
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.66
|
62.57
|
64.38
|
66.61
|
62.35
|
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
|
2.11
|
1.94
|
1.95
|
2.06
|
2.04
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
3.50
|
2.98
|
2.78
|
2.79
|
3.08
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.57
|
3.04
|
2.84
|
2.85
|
3.15
|
(1)
|
Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale.
|
(2)
|
Annualized.
|
(3)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Select Balance Sheet:
|
Total assets
|
$ 7,200,312
|
$ 7,316,467
|
$ 7,483,814
|
$ 7,432,412
|
$ 7,259,038
|
Loans receivable, net
|
3,959,206
|
3,834,368
|
3,780,845
|
3,773,301
|
3,905,567
|
Total investment securities
|
2,129,461
|
1,803,241
|
1,462,137
|
1,277,728
|
1,072,600
|
Deposits
|
6,237,735
|
6,330,190
|
6,491,500
|
6,394,290
|
6,229,017
|
Noninterest demand deposits
|
2,308,583
|
2,325,139
|
2,393,972
|
2,343,909
|
2,312,707
|
Stockholders' equity
|
776,702
|
805,366
|
821,449
|
854,432
|
848,404
|
Financial Measures:
|
Book value per share
|
$ 22.13
|
$ 22.94
|
$ 23.40
|
$ 24.34
|
$ 24.13
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
15.04
|
15.83
|
16.27
|
17.19
|
16.97
|
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1)
|
18.03
|
17.59
|
17.25
|
16.92
|
16.55
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
10.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
11.7 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.6
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
8.4
|
8.5
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
|
9.0
|
8.7
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
Loans to deposits ratio
|
64.1
|
61.2
|
58.9
|
59.7
|
63.5
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|
12.8 %
|
13.2 %
|
13.4 %
|
13.5 %
|
13.3 %
|
Leverage ratio(2)
|
9.2 %
|
8.9 %
|
8.8 %
|
8.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|
13.3 %
|
13.6 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.9 %
|
13.8 %
|
Total capital ratio(2)
|
14.0 %
|
14.4 %
|
14.7 %
|
14.8 %
|
14.8 %
|
Credit Quality Metrics:
|
ACL on loans to:
|
Loans receivable
|
1.05 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.22 %
|
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
1.07
|
1.15
|
1.31
|
Nonperforming loans
|
675.15
|
378.96
|
244.04
|
178.33
|
186.60
|
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
|
0.16
|
0.27
|
0.43
|
0.62
|
0.65
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.09
|
0.14
|
0.22
|
0.32
|
0.36
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable
|
—
|
—
|
(0.05)
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:
|
Special mention
|
$ 84,439
|
$ 72,062
|
$ 63,269
|
$ 71,020
|
$ 90,554
|
Substandard
|
66,376
|
94,419
|
111,300
|
112,450
|
126,694
|
Other Metrics:
|
Number of banking offices
|
50
|
49
|
49
|
49
|
53
|
Average number of full-time equivalent employees
|
790
|
765
|
751
|
782
|
813
|
Deposits per branch
|
$ 124,755
|
$ 129,188
|
$ 132,480
|
$ 130,496
|
$ 117,529
|
Average assets per full-time equivalent employee
|
9,326
|
9,654
|
9,900
|
9,468
|
8,874
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
|
(2)
|
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels. Additionally, recent changes in market interest rates introduced significant volatility in the unrealized gain or loss of investment securities available for sale ("UGL") and the related AOCI. Management excluded UGL and AOCI from tangible assets and tangible common equity, respectively, to improve comparability of capital levels as UGL and AOCI are excluded from the calculation of regulatory capital ratios.
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 776,702
|
$ 805,366
|
$ 821,449
|
$ 854,432
|
$ 848,404
|
Exclude intangible assets
|
(248,837)
|
(249,508)
|
(250,212)
|
(250,916)
|
(251,675)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 527,865
|
$ 555,858
|
$ 571,237
|
$ 603,516
|
$ 596,729
|
Exclude AOCI
|
105,001
|
61,783
|
34,228
|
(9,396)
|
(14,734)
|
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|
$ 632,866
|
$ 617,641
|
$ 605,465
|
$ 594,120
|
$ 581,995
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$ 7,200,312
|
$ 7,316,467
|
$ 7,483,814
|
$ 7,432,412
|
$ 7,259,038
|
Exclude intangible assets
|
(248,837)
|
(249,508)
|
(250,212)
|
(250,916)
|
(251,675)
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$ 6,951,475
|
$ 7,066,959
|
$ 7,233,602
|
$ 7,181,496
|
$ 7,007,363
|
Exclude UGL, net of tax
|
105,001
|
61,783
|
34,228
|
(9,396)
|
(14,734)
|
Tangible assets, excluding UGL, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|
$ 7,056,476
|
$ 7,128,742
|
$ 7,267,830
|
$ 7,172,100
|
$ 6,992,629
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
|
10.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
11.7 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
7.6 %
|
7.9 %
|
7.9 %
|
8.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|
9.0 %
|
8.7 %
|
8.3 %
|
8.3 %
|
8.3 %
|
Shares outstanding
|
35,104,248
|
35,103,929
|
35,102,372
|
35,105,779
|
35,166,599
|
Book value per share (GAAP)
|
$ 22.13
|
$ 22.94
|
$ 23.40
|
$ 24.34
|
$ 24.13
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 15.04
|
$ 15.83
|
$ 16.27
|
$ 17.19
|
$ 16.97
|
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
|
$ 18.03
|
$ 17.59
|
$ 17.25
|
$ 16.92
|
$ 16.55
The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans:
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
$ 42,089
|
$ 39,696
|
$ 40,333
|
$ 42,361
|
$ 48,317
|
Loans receivable (GAAP)
|
$ 4,001,295
|
$ 3,874,064
|
$ 3,821,178
|
$ 3,815,662
|
$ 3,953,884
|
Exclude SBA PPP loans
|
(3,593)
|
(11,334)
|
(64,962)
|
(145,840)
|
(266,896)
|
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,997,702
|
$ 3,862,730
|
$ 3,756,216
|
$ 3,669,822
|
$ 3,686,988
|
ACL on loans to loans receivable (GAAP)
|
1.05 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.22 %
|
ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|
1.05 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.07 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.31 %
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 20,990
|
$ 18,584
|
$ 19,757
|
$ 19,397
|
$ 20,592
|
Add amortization of intangible assets
|
671
|
704
|
704
|
759
|
758
|
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
|
(141)
|
(148)
|
(148)
|
(159)
|
(159)
|
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 21,520
|
$ 19,140
|
$ 20,313
|
$ 19,997
|
$ 21,191
|
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 811,052
|
$ 810,961
|
$ 846,085
|
$ 849,383
|
$ 855,708
|
Exclude average intangible assets
|
(249,245)
|
(249,890)
|
(250,593)
|
(251,331)
|
(252,159)
|
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 561,807
|
$ 561,071
|
$ 595,492
|
$ 598,052
|
$ 603,549
|
Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)
|
10.27 %
|
9.19 %
|
9.47 %
|
9.06 %
|
9.55 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)
|
15.20 %
|
13.68 %
|
13.83 %
|
13.27 %
|
13.93 %
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by Accounting Standards Update 2016-13.
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 20,990
|
$ 18,584
|
$ 19,757
|
$ 19,397
|
$ 20,592
|
Add income tax expense
|
4,657
|
3,977
|
3,582
|
4,922
|
4,997
|
Add provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
1,945
|
(1,204)
|
(3,577)
|
(5,037)
|
(3,149)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 27,592
|
$ 21,357
|
$ 19,762
|
$ 19,282
|
$ 22,440
|
Average total assets (GAAP)
|
$ 7,367,736
|
$ 7,385,616
|
$ 7,434,787
|
$ 7,403,597
|
$ 7,214,960
|
Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)
|
1.13 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.04 %
|
1.13 %
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.49 %
|
1.16 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.23 %
The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of CECL. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.
Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that have substantially decreased within a short time frame.
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized:
|
Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)
|
$ 43,847
|
$ 40,890
|
$ 46,863
|
Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans
|
(275)
|
(1,782)
|
(8,042)
|
Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans
|
(398)
|
(270)
|
(681)
|
Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)
|
$ 43,174
|
$ 38,838
|
$ 38,140
|
Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)
|
$ 3,859,839
|
$ 3,812,045
|
$ 4,005,585
|
Exclude average SBA PPP loans
|
(5,726)
|
(34,090)
|
(392,570)
|
Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,854,113
|
$ 3,777,955
|
$ 3,613,015
|
Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)
|
4.51 %
|
4.30 %
|
4.64 %
|
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)
|
4.44 %
|
4.12 %
|
4.19 %
SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation
