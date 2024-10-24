HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income was $11.4 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Results include a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $6.9 million , or $0.16 per diluted share on an after-tax basis.

, or per diluted share on an after-tax basis. Loans receivable increased $146.9 million , or 3.2% (12.9% annualized).

, or 3.2% (12.9% annualized). Deposits increased $192.8 million , or 3.5% (13.9% annualized).

, or 3.5% (13.9% annualized). Non-interest bearing deposits increased $82.9 million , or 5.2% (20.6% annualized).

, or 5.2% (20.6% annualized). Net interest margin was 3.33%, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2024.

Cost of total deposits was 1.42%, compared to 1.34% for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense to average total assets was 2.18%, compared to 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on October 23, 2024.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company", "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.33 compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $6.9 million on the sale of investment securities due to the strategic repositioning of its balance sheet, which decreased diluted earnings per share by $0.16 for the quarter. The Company sold $78.0 million of investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 1.88%. Proceeds were used to fund higher yielding loan growth for the quarter.

Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter, which included strong loan and deposit growth, margin expansion, and continued benefits from expense management measures. The increases in average earning assets and net interest margin resulted in an improvement in net interest income of $1.8 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter. Although we experienced a charge-off during the quarter related to an owner-occupied commercial real estate loan previously downgraded to Substandard, we believe our overall credit quality remains very strong. We are optimistic that the combination of core balance sheet growth and prudent risk management will continue to benefit our core profitability."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 11,423

$ 14,159

$ 18,219 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 15,505

$ 17,263

$ 20,919 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.51 Return on average assets(2) 0.63 %

0.80 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2) 0.86 %

0.98 %

1.15 % Return on average common equity(2) 5.30 %

6.75 %

8.80 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 7.62 %

9.74 %

12.90 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 10.42 %

10.74 %

13.62 % Net interest margin(2) 3.33 %

3.29 %

3.47 % Cost of total deposits(2) 1.42 %

1.34 %

0.83 % Efficiency ratio 71.7 %

69.4 %

66.2 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 65.2 %

67.1 %

64.8 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(2) 2.18 %

2.21 %

2.25 % Total assets $ 7,153,363

$ 7,059,857

$ 7,150,588 Loans receivable, net $ 4,628,088

$ 4,481,396

$ 4,219,911 Total deposits $ 5,708,492

$ 5,515,652

$ 5,635,187 Loan to deposit ratio(3) 82.0 %

82.2 %

75.7 % Book value per share $ 25.61

$ 24.66

$ 23.31 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 18.45

$ 17.56

$ 16.25





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents increased $61.8 million, or 54.3%, to $175.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $113.8 million at June 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in deposits.

Total investment securities decreased $86.4 million, or 5.2%, to $1.57 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2024. As previously noted, the Company sold $78.0 million of investment securities at a pre-tax loss of $6.9 million as part of its strategic balance sheet repositioning. In addition, there were investment maturities and repayments of $43.3 million during the third quarter of 2024. These impacts were offset partially by a $34.7 million decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, due primarily to changes in market rates.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value: U.S. government and agency securities $ 13,054

0.8 %

$ 12,474

0.8 %

$ 580

4.6 % Municipal securities 61,263

3.9

69,720

4.2

(8,457)

(12.1) Residential CMO and MBS(1) 427,048

27.2

446,468

26.9

(19,420)

(4.3) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 328,861

20.9

378,768

22.8

(49,907)

(13.2) Corporate obligations 11,706

0.7

11,384

0.7

322

2.8 Other asset-backed securities 10,847

0.7

12,434

0.7

(1,587)

(12.8) Total $ 852,779

54.2 %

$ 931,248

56.1 %

$ (78,469)

(8.4) % Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost: U.S. government and agency securities $ 151,181

9.6 %

$ 151,146

9.1 %

$ 35

— % Residential CMO and MBS(1) 249,589

15.9

256,742

15.5

(7,153)

(2.8) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 318,630

20.3

319,454

19.3

(824)

(0.3) Total $ 719,400

45.8 %

$ 727,342

43.9 %

$ (7,942)

(1.1) %























Total investment securities $ 1,572,179

100.0 %

$ 1,658,590

100.0 %

$ (86,411)

(5.2) %





(1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS

Loans receivable increased $146.9 million, or 3.2%, to $4.68 billion at September 30, 2024 from $4.53 billion at June 30, 2024. New loans funded in the third quarter and second quarter of 2024 totaled $176.9 million and $166.7 million, respectively. Loan prepayments decreased slightly during the third quarter of 2024 to $44.8 million, compared to $48.5 million during the prior quarter.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $44.6 million, or 5.7%, due primarily to new loan production of $76.0 million during the quarter, offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $33.6 million, or 3.5%, due primarily to new loan production of $41.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $76.0 million, or 4.3%, due primarily to new loan production of $44.2 million during the third quarter of 2024 and advances on outstanding commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 824,134

17.6 %

$ 779,495

17.2 %

$ 44,639

5.7 % Owner-occupied CRE 987,084

21.1

953,518

21.0

33,566

3.5 Non-owner occupied CRE 1,835,609

39.3

1,759,605

38.8

76,004

4.3 Total commercial business 3,646,827

78.0

3,492,618

77.0

154,209

4.4 Residential real estate 408,982

8.7

413,358

9.1

(4,376)

(1.1) Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 79,325

1.7

80,451

1.8

(1,126)

(1.4) Commercial and multifamily 378,322

8.1

378,695

8.4

(373)

(0.1) Total real estate construction and land

development 457,647

9.8

459,146

10.2

(1,499)

(0.3) Consumer 166,023

3.5

167,493

3.7

(1,470)

(0.9) Loans receivable 4,679,479

100.0 %

4,532,615

100.0 %

146,864

3.2 Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,391)





(51,219)





(172)

0.3 Loans receivable, net $ 4,628,088





$ 4,481,396





$ 146,692

3.3 %

Total deposits increased $192.8 million, or 3.5%, to $5.71 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.52 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased by $82.9 million, or 5.2%, due to new accounts of $30.0 million and an increase in existing deposit balances primarily to business customers. Money market accounts increased $49.9 million primarily due to new accounts of $47.3 million opened during the quarter. Certificates of deposit increased $62.3 million, or 7.1%, to $945.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $883.2 million at June 30, 2024, primarily due to new accounts opened during the quarter. Brokered deposits declined by $10 million.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,682,219

29.5 %

$ 1,599,367

29.0 %

$ 82,852

5.2 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,489,316

26.1

1,487,670

27.0

1,646

0.1 Money market accounts 1,148,720

20.1

1,098,821

19.9

49,899

4.5 Savings accounts 442,677

7.8

446,583

8.1

(3,906)

(0.9) Total non-maturity deposits 4,762,932

83.5

4,632,441

84.0

130,491

2.8 Certificates of deposit 945,560

16.5

883,211

16.0

62,349

7.1 Total deposits $ 5,708,492

100.0 %

$ 5,515,652

100.0 %

$ 192,840

3.5 %

Total borrowings decreased $118.0 million to $382.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $500.0 million at June 30, 2024 due to pay downs during the quarter. All outstanding borrowings mature within one year.

Total stockholders' equity increased $24.0 million, or 2.8%, to $874.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $850.5 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to a $27.0 million decrease in other comprehensive loss as a result of changes in market rates and $11.4 million of net income recognized for the quarter, partially offset by $8.0 million in dividends paid to common shareholders and $7.5 million in common stock repurchases.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.2 %

12.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.1

8.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.3

12.6 Leverage ratio (2) 9.9

10.1 Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.7

13.0 Total capital ratio (2) 13.6

13.9





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.10% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $2.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $1.5 million provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024. The company recorded net charge-offs of $2.5 million during the quarter primarily from one owner-occupied CRE loan that was added to nonaccrual loans during the quarter. This loan was rated Substandard at the time of the charge-off and has been managed by our Special Assets Departments since December 2022.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $266,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $202,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2024. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decrease in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 51,219

$ 774

$ 51,993

$ 49,736

$ 976

$ 50,712

$ 46,408

$ 1,777

$ 48,185 Provision for (reversal of)

credit losses 2,705

(266)

2,439

1,470

(202)

1,268

(635)

(243)

(878) Net recoveries (net

charge-offs) (2,533)

—

(2,533)

13

— — 13

1,174

—

1,174 Balance, end of period $ 51,391

$ 508

$ 51,899

$ 51,219

$ 774

$ 51,993

$ 46,947

$ 1,534

$ 48,481

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable decreased to 1.5% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.8% at June 30, 2024. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. The decrease was due primarily to payoffs and principal payments on substandard loans. Total loans designated as special mention increased by $5.4 million to $99.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $93.7 million at June 30, 2024.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Risk Rating:













Pass $ 4,508,424

96.4 %

$ 4,356,425

96.1 % Special Mention 99,078

2.1

93,694

2.1 Substandard 71,977

1.5

82,496

1.8 Total $ 4,679,479

100.0 %

$ 4,532,615

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable were 0.09% and 0.08% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to the addition of one owner-occupied CRE loan moving to nonaccrual, a portion of which was charged-off during the quarter. This increase was partially offset by the payoff of two commercial and industrial loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 3,826

$ 4,792

$ 4,630 Additions 4,990

549

440 Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (173)

(483)

(81) Payoffs (1,832)

(769)

(1,924) Charge-offs (2,510)

(263)

— Balance, end of period $ 4,301

$ 3,826

$ 3,065

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2024 were $2.52 billion. This includes on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2024 represented a coverage ratio of 44.2% of total deposits and 112.6% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

(Dollars in thousands) On-balance sheet liquidity





Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,572

$ 113,757 Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1) 848,224

926,822 Total on-balance sheet liquidity $ 1,023,796

$ 1,040,579 Off-balance sheet liquidity





FRB borrowing availability $ 287,739

$ 278,632 FHLB borrowing availability (2) 1,068,085

943,492 Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks 145,000

145,000 Total off-balance sheet liquidity $ 1,500,824

$ 1,367,124 Total available liquidity $ 2,524,620

$ 2,407,703





(1) Investment securities available for sale at fair value. (2) Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.35 billion at September 30, 2024 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.17 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 3.6%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to a $3.2 million increase in interest income offset partially by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense. Net interest margin increased four basis points to 3.33% during the third quarter of 2024 from 3.29% during the second quarter of 2024.

The yield on interest earning assets increased 9 basis points to 5.02% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.93% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on loans receivable, net, increased 8 basis points to 5.60% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.52% during the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to higher rates on new and renewed loans.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 13 basis points to 2.02% for the third quarter of 2024 from 1.89% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in deposit rates during the quarter and an increase in certificate of deposit average balances of $68.5 million which carry higher rates than other interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income decreased $2.7 million, or 4.8%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.33% from 3.47% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense resulting from increased deposit rates and borrowing expense, partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate(1)

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable, net (2)(3) $ 4,555,090

$ 64,138

5.60 %

$ 4,415,790

$ 60,608

5.52 %

$ 4,201,554

$ 56,119

5.30 % Taxable securities 1,604,529

13,472

3.34

1,685,795

14,156

3.38

1,931,649

14,590

3.00 Nontaxable securities (3) 17,482

159

3.62

18,812

165

3.53

60,654

448

2.93 Interest earning deposits 150,384

2,048

5.42

121,539

1,653

5.47

169,186

2,310

5.42 Total interest earning assets 6,327,485

79,817

5.02 %

6,241,936

76,582

4.93 %

6,363,043

73,467

4.58 % Noninterest earning assets 855,436









864,855









849,689







Total assets $ 7,182,921









$ 7,106,791









$ 7,212,732







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 906,743

$ 10,052

4.41 %

$ 838,285

$ 9,128

4.38 %

$ 553,015

$ 4,585

3.29 % Savings accounts 445,926

220

0.20

453,099

190

0.17

523,882

172

0.13 Interest bearing demand and

money market accounts 2,644,827

9,984

1.50

2,625,593

9,135

1.40

2,764,251

7,120

1.02 Total interest bearing deposits 3,997,496

20,256

2.02

3,916,977

18,453

1.89

3,841,148

11,877

1.23 Junior subordinated debentures 21,946

541

9.81

21,874

539

9.91

21,649

540

9.90 Securities sold under agreement

to repurchase —

—

—

—

—

—

31,729

38

0.48 Borrowings 452,364

6,062

5.33

500,230

6,477

5.21

451,032

5,394

4.74 Total interest bearing

liabilities 4,471,806

26,859

2.39 %

4,439,081

25,469

2.31 %

4,345,558

17,849

1.63 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,677,984









1,638,262









1,859,374







Other noninterest bearing

liabilities 175,332









186,010









186,306







Stockholders' equity 857,799









843,438









821,494







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 7,182,921









$ 7,106,791









$ 7,212,732







Net interest income and spread



$ 52,958

2.63 %





$ 51,113

2.62 %





$ 55,618

2.95 % Net interest margin







3.33 %









3.29 %









3.47 %





(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $938,000, $971,000 and $940,000 for the third quarter of 2024, second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $3.4 million to $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the increase in loss resulting from the above-referenced sale of investment securities recognized in the third quarter of 2024 as part of the strategic repositioning of the balance sheet, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other assets, net which was due to the $1.5 million gain on sale of an administrative building recognized during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $4.4 million from the same period in 2023 due primarily to a $6.9 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities during the third quarter of 2024, offset partially by the gain on sale of other assets, net as discussed previously.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 2,788

$ 2,817

$ 2,856

$ (29)

(1.0) %

$ (68)

(2.4) % Card revenue 2,134

1,930

2,273

204

10.6

(139)

(6.1) Loss on sale of investment securities (6,945)

(1,921)

(1,940)

(5,024)

261.5

(5,005)

258.0 Gain on sale of loans, net —

—

157

—

—

(157)

(100.0) Interest rate swap fees —

52

62

(52)

(100.0)

(62)

(100.0) Bank owned life insurance income 860

931

734

(71)

(7.6)

126

17.2 Gain on sale of other assets, net 1,480

49

—

1,431

2,920.4

1,480

100.0 Other income 1,520

1,388

2,129

132

9.5

(609)

(28.6) Total noninterest income $ 1,837

$ 5,246

$ 6,271

$ (3,409)

(65.0) %

$ (4,434)

(70.7) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 0.5%, during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024. Data processing expense increased during the quarter due primarily to timing of expenses and annual rate increases; however, data processing expense continued to be lower than the same period in 2023. Professional services expense decreased compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to timing of services performed.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.7 million, or 4.1%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased due to a reduction in full-time equivalent employees to 749 at September 30, 2024 from 821 at September 30, 2023. Data processing expense decreased primarily due to a decline in ongoing costs resulting from prior technology-related contract renewals and terminations. Marketing expense decreased due to expense management efforts to reduce spending. Other expense decreased due to a decrease in customer account loss expense and a reduction in employee related expense.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Compensation and employee

benefits $ 24,367

$ 24,448

$ 25,008

$ (81)

(0.3) %

$ (641)

(2.6) % Occupancy and equipment 4,850

4,765

4,814

85

1.8

36

0.7 Data processing 3,915

3,535

4,116

380

10.7

(201)

(4.9) Marketing 128

244

389

(116)

(47.5)

(261)

(67.1) Professional services 490

795

582

(305)

(38.4)

(92)

(15.8) State/municipal business and use

taxes 1,249

1,160

1,088

89

7.7

161

14.8 Federal deposit insurance premium 824

812

818

12

1.5

6

0.7 Amortization of intangible assets 399

421

595

(22)

(5.2)

(196)

(32.9) Other expense 3,068

2,916

3,560

152

5.2

(492)

(13.8) Total noninterest expense $ 39,290

$ 39,096

$ 40,970

$ 194

0.5 %

$ (1,680)

(4.1) %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense decreased $193,000 during the third quarter of 2024 to $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expense during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense decreased during the third quarter of 2024 compared to same period in 2023 due to lower pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate declined due to lower pre-tax income which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Change

September

30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September

30,

2023

Quarter Over

Quarter Prior Year

Quarter

(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 13,066

$ 15,995

$ 21,797

$ (2,929)

$ (8,731) Income tax expense $ 1,643

$ 1,836

$ 3,578

$ (193)

$ (1,935) Effective income tax rate 12.6 %

11.5 %

16.4 %

1.1 %

(3.8) %

Dividends

On October 23, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 493684 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 31, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 423520.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 78,068

$ 55,469

$ 55,851 Interest earning deposits 97,504

58,288

169,122 Cash and cash equivalents 175,572

113,757

224,973 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$909,023, $1,022,211 and $1,227,787, respectively) 852,779

931,248

1,134,353 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$661,696, $642,051 and $662,450, respectively) 719,400

727,342

739,442 Total investment securities 1,572,179

1,658,590

1,873,795 Loans receivable 4,679,479

4,532,615

4,335,627 Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,391)

(51,219)

(47,999) Loans receivable, net 4,628,088

4,481,396

4,287,628 Premises and equipment, net 72,500

73,218

74,899 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,993

22,303

4,186 Bank owned life insurance 127,248

126,420

125,655 Accrued interest receivable 20,102

19,855

19,518 Prepaid expenses and other assets 296,190

319,428

318,571 Other intangible assets, net 3,552

3,951

4,793 Goodwill 240,939

240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 7,153,363

$ 7,059,857

$ 7,174,957











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,682,219

$ 1,599,367

$ 1,715,847 Interest bearing deposits 4,026,273

3,916,285

3,884,025 Total deposits 5,708,492

5,515,652

5,599,872 Borrowings 382,000

500,000

500,000 Junior subordinated debentures 21,985

21,912

21,765 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 166,372

171,786

200,059 Total liabilities 6,278,849

6,209,350

6,321,696











Common stock 534,917

541,294

549,748 Retained earnings 383,127

379,714

375,989 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (43,530)

(70,501)

(72,476) Total stockholders' equity 874,514

850,507

853,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,153,363

$ 7,059,857

$ 7,174,957











Shares outstanding 34,153,539

34,496,197

34,906,233

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 64,138

$ 60,608

$ 56,119

$ 182,608

$ 160,192 Taxable interest on investment securities 13,472

14,156

14,590

42,462

44,021 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 159

165

448

505

1,554 Interest on interest earning deposits 2,048

1,653

2,310

5,177

4,436 Total interest income 79,817

76,582

73,467

230,752

210,203 Interest Expense

















Deposits 20,256

18,453

11,877

55,097

25,012 Junior subordinated debentures 541

539

540

1,627

1,521 Securities sold under agreement to

repurchase —

—

38

—

148 Borrowings 6,062

6,477

5,394

18,427

12,238 Total interest expense 26,859

25,469

17,849

75,151

38,919 Net interest income 52,958

51,113

55,618

155,601

171,284 Provision for

(reversal of) credit losses 2,439

1,268

(878)

5,099

2,856 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 50,519

49,845

56,496

150,502

168,428 Noninterest Income

















Service charges and other fees 2,788

2,817

2,856

8,393

8,162 Card revenue 2,134

1,930

2,273

5,903

6,396 Loss on sale of investment securities, net (6,945)

(1,921)

(1,940)

(18,839)

(2,226) Gain on sale of loans, net —

—

157

26

307 Interest rate swap fees —

52

62

52

230 Bank owned life insurance income 860

931

734

2,711

2,280 Gain on sale of other assets, net 1,480

49

—

1,529

2 Other income 1,520

1,388

2,129

4,408

6,659 Total noninterest income 1,837

5,246

6,271

4,183

21,810 Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 24,367

24,448

25,008

74,291

75,325 Occupancy and equipment 4,850

4,765

4,814

14,547

14,372 Data processing 3,915

3,535

4,116

10,732

12,427 Marketing 128

244

389

583

1,232 Professional services 490

795

582

1,852

1,961 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,249

1,160

1,088

3,709

3,150 Federal deposit insurance premium 824

812

818

2,431

2,465 Amortization of intangible assets 399

421

595

1,241

1,841 Other expense 3,068

2,916

3,560

9,370

11,127 Total noninterest expense 39,290

39,096

40,970

118,756

123,900 Income before income taxes 13,066

15,995

21,797

35,929

66,338 Income tax expense 1,643

1,836

3,578

4,599

10,816 Net income $ 11,423

$ 14,159

$ 18,219

$ 31,330

$ 55,522



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.52

$ 0.91

$ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.51

$ 0.90

$ 1.57 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.69

$ 0.66 Average shares outstanding - basic 34,322,069

34,609,900

35,022,676

34,584,851

35,062,760 Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,658,674

34,919,395

35,115,165

35,002,375

35,305,456

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate(1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable, net(2)(3) $ 4,425,234

$ 182,608

5.51 %

$ 4,129,429

$ 160,192

5.19 % Taxable securities 1,699,995

42,462

3.34

1,975,818

44,021

2.98 Nontaxable securities(3) 19,193

505

3.51

71,702

1,554

2.90 Interest earning deposits 126,970

5,177

5.45

114,753

4,436

5.17 Total interest earning assets 6,271,392

230,752

4.91 %

6,291,702

210,203

4.47 % Noninterest earning assets 856,198









848,035







Total assets $ 7,127,590









$ 7,139,737







Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 826,575

$ 26,852

4.34 %

$ 442,301

$ 8,292

2.51 % Savings accounts 457,989

640

0.19

558,467

471

0.11 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,643,478

27,605

1.39

2,791,695

16,249

0.78 Total interest bearing deposits 3,928,042

55,097

1.87

3,792,463

25,012

0.88 Junior subordinated debentures 21,874

1,627

9.94

21,576

1,521

9.43 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase —

—

—

38,187

148

0.52 Borrowings 484,300

18,427

5.08

339,296

12,238

4.82 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,434,216

75,151

2.26 %

4,191,522

38,919

1.24 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,657,867









1,942,134







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 186,081









186,469







Stockholders' equity 849,426









819,612







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,127,590









$ 7,139,737







Net interest income and spread



$ 155,601

2.65 %





$ 171,284

3.23 % Net interest margin







3.31 %









3.64 %





(1) Average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.7 million and $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:







Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period $ 51,219

$ 49,736

$ 46,408

$ 47,999

$ 42,986 Provision for credit losses on loans 2,705

1,470

(635)

5,879

3,066 Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (2,560)

(312)

(15)

(2,949)

(176) Consumer (85)

(238)

(123)

(446)

(420) Total charge-offs (2,645)

(550)

(138)

(3,395)

(596) Recoveries:

















Commercial business 72

518

1,253

807

1,342 Consumer 40

45

59

101

149 Total recoveries 112

563

1,312

908

1,491 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (2,533)

13

1,174

(2,487)

895 Balance, end of period $ 51,391

$ 51,219

$ 46,947

$ 51,391

$ 46,947 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans

to average loans receivable, net

annualized 0.22 %

— %

(0.11) %

0.08 %

(0.03) %































































September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 4,301

$ 3,826

$ 4,468 Total nonaccrual loans 4,301

3,826

4,468 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 5,347

4,296

1,293 Total nonperforming loans 9,648

8,122

5,761 Other real estate owned —

—

— Nonperforming assets $ 9,648

$ 8,122

$ 5,761











ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.10 %

1.13 %

1.11 % Nonaccrual loans 1,194.86 %

1,338.71 %

1,074.28 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.09 %

0.08 %

0.10 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.21 %

0.18 %

0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 %

0.12 %

0.08 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 52,958

$ 51,113

$ 51,530

$ 53,871

$ 55,618 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,439

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878) Noninterest income (loss) 1,837

5,246

(2,900)

(3,147)

6,271 Noninterest expense 39,290

39,096

40,370

42,723

40,970 Net income 11,423

14,159

5,748

6,233

18,219 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1) 15,505

17,263

8,260

8,001

20,919 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.17

$ 0.18

$ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.41

$ 0.16

$ 0.18

$ 0.51 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable, net (2) $ 4,555,090

$ 4,415,790

$ 4,303,394

$ 4,233,743

$ 4,201,554 Total investment securities 1,622,011

1,704,607

1,832,011

1,861,587

1,992,303 Total interest earning assets 6,327,485

6,241,936

6,244,138

6,269,805

6,363,043 Total assets 7,182,921

7,106,791

7,092,452

7,140,876

7,212,732 Total interest bearing deposits 3,997,496

3,916,977

3,868,890

3,849,067

3,841,148 Total noninterest demand deposits 1,677,984

1,638,262

1,657,132

1,772,261

1,859,374 Stockholders' equity 857,799

843,438

846,947

813,383

821,494 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (3) 0.63 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (1)(3) 0.86

0.98

0.47

0.44

1.15 Return on average common

equity (3) 5.30

6.75

2.73

3.04

8.80 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 7.62

9.74

4.07

4.69

12.90 Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity (1)(3) 10.42

10.74

9.34

10.21

13.62 Efficiency ratio 71.7

69.4

83.0

84.2

66.2 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 65.2

67.1

68.9

70.4

64.8 Noninterest expense to average total assets (3) 2.18

2.21

2.29

2.37

2.25 Net interest spread (3) 2.63

2.62

2.70

2.84

2.95 Net interest margin (3) 3.33

3.29

3.32

3.41

3.47





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 7,153,363

$ 7,059,857

$ 7,091,283

$ 7,174,957

$ 7,150,588 Loans receivable, net 4,628,088

4,481,396

4,378,429

4,287,628

4,219,911 Total investment securities 1,572,179

1,658,590

1,730,516

1,873,795

1,894,392 Total deposits 5,708,492

5,515,652

5,532,327

5,599,872

5,635,187 Noninterest demand deposits 1,682,219

1,599,367

1,637,111

1,715,847

1,789,293 Stockholders' equity 874,514

850,507

847,580

853,261

813,546 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 25.61

$ 24.66

$ 24.43

$ 24.44

$ 23.31 Tangible book value per share (1) 18.45

17.56

17.36

17.40

16.25 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.2 %

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 9.1

8.9

8.8

8.8

8.2 Loans to deposits ratio 82.0

82.2

80.0

77.4

75.7 Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)

















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 %

12.6 %

12.6 %

12.9 %

12.9 % Leverage ratio 9.9

10.1

10.0

10.0

9.9 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7

13.0

13.0

13.3

13.3 Total capital ratio 13.6

13.9

13.9

14.1

14.1 Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.10 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 % Nonperforming loans 1,194.9

1,338.7

1,037.9

1,074.3

1,531.7 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.09

0.08

0.11

0.10

0.07 Nonperforming loans to loans

receivable 0.21

0.18

0.17

0.13

0.12 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.07 Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans

to average loans receivable, net(3) 0.22

0.00

0.00

0.06

(0.11) Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 99,078

$ 93,694

$ 102,232

$ 79,977

$ 72,152 Substandard 71,977

82,496

70,183

69,757

62,653 Other Metrics:

















Number of banking offices 50

50

50

50

50 Deposits per branch $ 114,170

$ 110,313

$ 110,647

$ 111,997

$ 112,704 Average number of full-time equivalent

employees 749

748

765

803

821 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 9,590

9,501

9,271

8,893

8,785





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. (3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 874,514

$ 850,507

$ 847,580

$ 853,261

$ 813,546 Exclude intangible assets (244,491)

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 630,023

$ 605,617

$ 602,269

$ 607,529

$ 567,221



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,153,363

$ 7,059,857

$ 7,091,283

$ 7,174,957

$ 7,150,588 Exclude intangible assets (244,491)

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,908,872

$ 6,814,967

$ 6,845,972

$ 6,929,225

$ 6,904,263



















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.2 %

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.1 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.2 %



















Shares outstanding 34,153,539

34,496,197

34,689,843

34,906,233

34,901,076



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.61

$ 24.66

$ 24.43

$ 24.44

$ 23.31 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.45

$ 17.56

$ 17.36

$ 17.40

$ 16.25

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring performance of the Company's ongoing business operations by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,423

$ 14,159

$ 5,748

$ 6,233

$ 18,219 Add amortization of intangible

assets 399

421

421

593

595 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (84)

(88)

(88)

(125)

(125) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 11,738

$ 14,492

$ 6,081

$ 6,701

$ 18,689



















Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 11,738

$ 14,492

$ 6,081

$ 6,701

$ 18,689 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net 6,945

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940 Exclude gain on sale of branch

including related deposits, net —

—

—

—

(610) Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment (1,480)

(49)

—

—

— Exclude tax effect of adjustment (1,148)

(393)

(2,094)

(2,101)

(279) Adjusted tangible net income (non-

GAAP) $ 16,055

$ 15,971

$ 13,960

$ 14,605

$ 19,740



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 857,799

$ 843,438

$ 846,947

$ 813,383

$ 821,494 Exclude average intangible assets (244,706)

(245,106)

(245,536)

(246,022)

(246,663) Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 613,093

$ 598,332

$ 601,411

$ 567,361

$ 574,831



















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 5.30 %

6.75 %

2.73 %

3.04 %

8.80 % Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 7.62 %

9.74 %

4.07 %

4.69 %

12.90 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity, annualized (non-

GAAP) 10.42 %

10.74 %

9.34 %

10.21 %

13.62 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,423

$ 14,159

$ 5,748

$ 6,233

$ 18,219 Add income tax expense 1,643

1,836

1,120

344

3,578 Add (subtract) provision for

(reversal of) credit losses 2,439

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-

GAAP) $ 15,505

$ 17,263

$ 8,260

$ 8,001

$ 20,919



















Average total assets (GAAP) $ 7,182,921

$ 7,106,791

$ 7,092,452

$ 7,140,876

$ 7,212,732



















Return on average assets, annualized

(GAAP) 0.63 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on

average assets (non-GAAP) 0.86 %

0.98 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

1.15 %

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring operating income and expenses by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio : Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 39,290

$ 39,096

$ 40,370

$ 42,723

$ 40,970 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 52,958

$ 51,113

$ 51,530

$ 53,871

$ 55,618



















Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 1,837

$ 5,246

$ (2,900)

$ (3,147)

$ 6,271 Exclude (gain) loss on sale of

investment securities, net 6,945

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940 Exclude gain on sale of branch

including related deposits,

net —

—

—

—

(610) Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment (1,480)

(49)

—

—

— Adjusted total noninterest income

(non-GAAP) $ 7,302

$ 7,118

$ 7,073

$ 6,858

$ 7,601



















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.7 %

69.4 %

83.0 %

84.2 %

66.2 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.2 %

67.1 %

68.9 %

70.4 %

64.8 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation