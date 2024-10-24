HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE

News provided by

Heritage Financial Corporation

Oct 24, 2024, 08:00 ET

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income was $11.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Results include a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $6.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share on an after-tax basis.
  • Loans receivable increased $146.9 million, or 3.2% (12.9% annualized).
  • Deposits increased $192.8 million, or 3.5% (13.9% annualized).
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $82.9 million, or 5.2% (20.6% annualized).
  • Net interest margin was 3.33%, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.42%, compared to 1.34% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest expense to average total assets was 2.18%, compared to 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on October 23, 2024.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company", "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.33 compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $6.9 million on the sale of investment securities due to the  strategic repositioning of its balance sheet, which decreased diluted earnings per share by $0.16 for the quarter. The Company sold $78.0 million of investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 1.88%. Proceeds were used to fund higher yielding loan growth for the quarter.

Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter, which included strong loan and deposit growth, margin expansion, and continued benefits from expense management measures.  The increases in average earning assets and net interest margin resulted in an improvement in net interest income of $1.8 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter.  Although we experienced a charge-off during the quarter related to an owner-occupied commercial real estate loan previously downgraded to Substandard, we believe our overall credit quality remains very strong.  We are optimistic that the combination of core balance sheet growth and prudent risk management will continue to benefit our core profitability."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$           11,423

$            14,159

$             18,219

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

$           15,505

$            17,263

$             20,919

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.33

$                0.41

$                 0.51

Return on average assets(2)

0.63 %

0.80 %

1.00 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)

0.86 %

0.98 %

1.15 %

Return on average common equity(2)

5.30 %

6.75 %

8.80 %

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

7.62 %

9.74 %

12.90 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

10.42 %

10.74 %

13.62 %

Net interest margin(2)

3.33 %

3.29 %

3.47 %

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.42 %

1.34 %

0.83 %

Efficiency ratio

71.7 %

69.4 %

66.2 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

65.2 %

67.1 %

64.8 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.18 %

2.21 %

2.25 %

Total assets

$     7,153,363

$     7,059,857

$     7,150,588

Loans receivable, net

$     4,628,088

$     4,481,396

$     4,219,911

Total deposits

$     5,708,492

$     5,515,652

$     5,635,187

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

82.0 %

82.2 %

75.7 %

Book value per share

$            25.61

$            24.66

$            23.31

Tangible book value per share(1)

$            18.45

$            17.56

$            16.25


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents increased $61.8 million, or 54.3%, to $175.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $113.8 million at June 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in deposits.

Total investment securities decreased $86.4 million, or 5.2%, to $1.57 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2024. As previously noted, the Company sold $78.0 million of investment securities at a pre-tax loss of $6.9 million as part of its strategic balance sheet repositioning. In addition, there were investment maturities and repayments of $43.3 million during the third quarter of 2024. These impacts were offset partially by a $34.7 million decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, due primarily to changes in market rates.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$         13,054

0.8 %

$         12,474

0.8 %

$           580

4.6 %

Municipal securities

61,263

3.9

69,720

4.2

(8,457)

(12.1)

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

427,048

27.2

446,468

26.9

(19,420)

(4.3)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

328,861

20.9

378,768

22.8

(49,907)

(13.2)

Corporate obligations

11,706

0.7

11,384

0.7

322

2.8

Other asset-backed securities

10,847

0.7

12,434

0.7

(1,587)

(12.8)

Total

$       852,779

54.2 %

$       931,248

56.1 %

$     (78,469)

(8.4) %

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$       151,181

9.6 %

$       151,146

9.1 %

$             35

— %

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

249,589

15.9

256,742

15.5

(7,153)

(2.8)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

318,630

20.3

319,454

19.3

(824)

(0.3)

Total

$       719,400

45.8 %

$       727,342

43.9 %

$       (7,942)

(1.1) %












Total investment securities

$    1,572,179

100.0 %

$    1,658,590

100.0 %

$     (86,411)

(5.2) %


(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS

Loans receivable increased $146.9 million, or 3.2%, to $4.68 billion at September 30, 2024 from $4.53 billion at June 30, 2024. New loans funded in the third quarter and second quarter of 2024 totaled $176.9 million and $166.7 million, respectively. Loan prepayments decreased slightly during the third quarter of 2024 to $44.8 million, compared to $48.5 million during the prior quarter.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $44.6 million, or 5.7%, due primarily to new loan production of $76.0 million during the quarter, offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $33.6 million, or 3.5%, due primarily to new loan production of $41.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $76.0 million, or 4.3%, due primarily to new loan production of $44.2 million during the third quarter of 2024 and advances on outstanding commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:










Commercial and industrial

$       824,134

17.6 %

$       779,495

17.2 %

$         44,639

5.7 %

Owner-occupied CRE

987,084

21.1

953,518

21.0

33,566

3.5

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,835,609

39.3

1,759,605

38.8

76,004

4.3

Total commercial business

3,646,827

78.0

3,492,618

77.0

154,209

4.4

Residential real estate

408,982

8.7

413,358

9.1

(4,376)

(1.1)

Real estate construction and land development:










Residential

79,325

1.7

80,451

1.8

(1,126)

(1.4)

Commercial and multifamily

378,322

8.1

378,695

8.4

(373)

(0.1)

Total real estate construction and land
development

457,647

9.8

459,146

10.2

(1,499)

(0.3)

Consumer

166,023

3.5

167,493

3.7

(1,470)

(0.9)

Loans receivable

4,679,479

100.0 %

4,532,615

100.0 %

146,864

3.2

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(51,391)


(51,219)


(172)

0.3

Loans receivable, net

$    4,628,088


$    4,481,396


$       146,692

3.3 %

Total deposits increased $192.8 million, or 3.5%, to $5.71 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.52 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased by $82.9 million, or 5.2%, due to new accounts of $30.0 million and an increase in existing deposit balances primarily to business customers. Money market accounts increased $49.9 million primarily due to new accounts of $47.3 million opened during the quarter. Certificates of deposit increased $62.3 million, or 7.1%, to $945.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $883.2 million at June 30, 2024, primarily due to new accounts opened during the quarter. Brokered deposits declined by $10 million.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    1,682,219

29.5 %

$    1,599,367

29.0 %

$         82,852

5.2 %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,489,316

26.1

1,487,670

27.0

1,646

0.1

Money market accounts

1,148,720

20.1

1,098,821

19.9

49,899

4.5

Savings accounts

442,677

7.8

446,583

8.1

(3,906)

(0.9)

Total non-maturity deposits

4,762,932

83.5

4,632,441

84.0

130,491

2.8

Certificates of deposit

945,560

16.5

883,211

16.0

62,349

7.1

Total deposits

$    5,708,492

100.0 %

$    5,515,652

100.0 %

$       192,840

3.5 %

Total borrowings decreased $118.0 million to  $382.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $500.0 million at June 30, 2024 due to pay downs during the quarter. All outstanding borrowings mature within one year.

Total stockholders' equity increased $24.0 million, or 2.8%, to $874.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $850.5 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to a $27.0 million decrease in other comprehensive loss as a result of changes in market rates and $11.4 million of net income recognized for the quarter, partially offset by $8.0 million in dividends paid to common shareholders and $7.5 million in common stock repurchases.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2 %

12.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.1

8.9

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.3

12.6

Leverage ratio (2)

9.9

10.1

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.7

13.0

Total capital ratio (2)

13.6

13.9


(1) 

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.10% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $2.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $1.5 million provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024. The company recorded net charge-offs of $2.5 million during the quarter primarily from one owner-occupied CRE loan that was added to nonaccrual loans during the quarter. This loan was rated Substandard at the time of the charge-off and has been managed by our Special Assets Departments since December 2022.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $266,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $202,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2024. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a decrease in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:

As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

ACL on
Loans

ACL on
Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
period

$ 51,219

$          774

$ 51,993

$ 49,736

$          976

$ 50,712

$ 46,408

$      1,777

$ 48,185

Provision for (reversal of)
credit losses

2,705

(266)

2,439

1,470

(202)

1,268

(635)

(243)

(878)

Net recoveries (net
charge-offs)

(2,533)


(2,533)

13

13

1,174


1,174

Balance, end of period

$ 51,391

$          508

$ 51,899

$ 51,219

$          774

$ 51,993

$ 46,947

$      1,534

$ 48,481

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable decreased to 1.5% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.8% at June 30, 2024. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. The decrease was due primarily to payoffs and principal payments on substandard loans. Total loans designated as special mention increased by $5.4 million to $99.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $93.7 million at June 30, 2024.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Balance

% of
Total

Balance

% of
Total

(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:






Pass

$    4,508,424

96.4 %

$    4,356,425

96.1 %

Special Mention

99,078

2.1

93,694

2.1

Substandard

71,977

1.5

82,496

1.8

Total

$    4,679,479

100.0 %

$    4,532,615

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable were 0.09% and 0.08% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to the addition of one owner-occupied CRE loan moving to nonaccrual, a portion of which was charged-off during the quarter.  This increase was partially offset by the payoff of two commercial and industrial loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$               3,826

$               4,792

$               4,630

Additions

4,990

549

440

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(173)

(483)

(81)

Payoffs

(1,832)

(769)

(1,924)

Charge-offs

(2,510)

(263)

Balance, end of period

$               4,301

$               3,826

$               3,065

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2024 were $2.52 billion. This includes on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2024 represented a coverage ratio of 44.2% of total deposits and 112.6% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

(Dollars in thousands)

On-balance sheet liquidity


Cash and cash equivalents

$           175,572

$           113,757

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1)

848,224

926,822

Total on-balance sheet liquidity

$        1,023,796

$        1,040,579

Off-balance sheet liquidity


FRB borrowing availability

$           287,739

$           278,632

FHLB borrowing availability (2)

1,068,085

943,492

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000

145,000

Total off-balance sheet liquidity

$        1,500,824

$        1,367,124

Total available liquidity

$        2,524,620

$        2,407,703


(1)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

(2)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.35 billion at September 30, 2024 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.17 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 3.6%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to a $3.2 million increase in interest income offset partially by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense. Net interest margin increased four basis points to 3.33% during the third quarter of 2024 from 3.29% during the second quarter of 2024.

The yield on interest earning assets increased 9 basis points to 5.02% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.93% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on loans receivable, net, increased 8 basis points to 5.60% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.52% during the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to higher rates on new and renewed loans.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 13 basis points to 2.02% for the third quarter of 2024 from 1.89% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in deposit rates during the quarter and an increase in certificate of deposit average balances of $68.5 million which carry higher rates than other interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income decreased $2.7 million, or 4.8%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.33% from 3.47% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense resulting from increased deposit rates and borrowing expense, partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:
















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,555,090

$ 64,138

5.60 %

$ 4,415,790

$ 60,608

5.52 %

$ 4,201,554

$ 56,119

5.30 %

Taxable securities

1,604,529

13,472

3.34

1,685,795

14,156

3.38

1,931,649

14,590

3.00

Nontaxable securities (3)

17,482

159

3.62

18,812

165

3.53

60,654

448

2.93

Interest earning deposits

150,384

2,048

5.42

121,539

1,653

5.47

169,186

2,310

5.42

Total interest earning assets

6,327,485

79,817

5.02 %

6,241,936

76,582

4.93 %

6,363,043

73,467

4.58 %

Noninterest earning assets

855,436




864,855




849,689



Total assets

$ 7,182,921




$ 7,106,791




$ 7,212,732



Interest Bearing Liabilities:
















Certificates of deposit

$    906,743

$ 10,052

4.41 %

$    838,285

$   9,128

4.38 %

$    553,015

$   4,585

3.29 %

Savings accounts

445,926

220

0.20

453,099

190

0.17

523,882

172

0.13

Interest bearing demand and
money market accounts

2,644,827

9,984

1.50

2,625,593

9,135

1.40

2,764,251

7,120

1.02

Total interest bearing deposits

3,997,496

20,256

2.02

3,916,977

18,453

1.89

3,841,148

11,877

1.23

Junior subordinated debentures

21,946

541

9.81

21,874

539

9.91

21,649

540

9.90

Securities sold under agreement
to repurchase







31,729

38

0.48

Borrowings

452,364

6,062

5.33

500,230

6,477

5.21

451,032

5,394

4.74

Total interest bearing
liabilities

4,471,806

26,859

2.39 %

4,439,081

25,469

2.31 %

4,345,558

17,849

1.63 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,677,984




1,638,262




1,859,374



Other noninterest bearing
liabilities

175,332




186,010




186,306



Stockholders' equity

857,799




843,438




821,494



Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$ 7,182,921




$ 7,106,791




$ 7,212,732



Net interest income and spread

$ 52,958

2.63 %


$ 51,113

2.62 %


$ 55,618

2.95 %

Net interest margin



3.33 %




3.29 %




3.47 %


(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $938,000, $971,000 and $940,000 for the third quarter of 2024, second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $3.4 million to $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the increase in loss resulting from the above-referenced sale of investment securities recognized in the third quarter of 2024 as part of the strategic repositioning of the balance sheet, compared to the prior quarter.  The decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other assets, net which was due to the $1.5 million gain on sale of an administrative building recognized during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $4.4 million from the same period in 2023 due primarily to a $6.9 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities during the third quarter of 2024, offset partially by the gain on sale of other assets, net as discussed previously.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$         2,788

$         2,817

$         2,856

$       (29)

(1.0) %

$       (68)

(2.4) %

Card revenue

2,134

1,930

2,273

204

10.6

(139)

(6.1)

Loss on sale of investment securities

(6,945)

(1,921)

(1,940)

(5,024)

261.5

(5,005)

258.0

Gain on sale of loans, net



157



(157)

(100.0)

Interest rate swap fees


52

62

(52)

(100.0)

(62)

(100.0)

Bank owned life insurance income

860

931

734

(71)

(7.6)

126

17.2

Gain on sale of other assets, net

1,480

49


1,431

2,920.4

1,480

100.0

Other income

1,520

1,388

2,129

132

9.5

(609)

(28.6)

Total noninterest income

$         1,837

$         5,246

$         6,271

$  (3,409)

(65.0) %

$  (4,434)

(70.7) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 0.5%, during the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024. Data processing expense increased during the quarter due primarily to timing of expenses and annual rate increases; however, data processing expense continued to be lower than the same period in 2023. Professional services expense decreased compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to timing of services performed.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.7 million, or 4.1%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased due to a reduction in full-time equivalent employees to 749 at September 30, 2024 from 821 at September 30, 2023. Data processing expense decreased primarily due to a decline in ongoing costs resulting from prior technology-related contract renewals and terminations. Marketing expense decreased due to expense management efforts to reduce spending. Other expense decreased due to a decrease in customer account loss expense and a reduction in employee related expense.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Quarter Over
Quarter Change

Prior Year
Quarter Change

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee
benefits

$            24,367

$            24,448

$            25,008

$     (81)

(0.3) %

$   (641)

(2.6) %

Occupancy and equipment

4,850

4,765

4,814

85

1.8

36

0.7

Data processing

3,915

3,535

4,116

380

10.7

(201)

(4.9)

Marketing

128

244

389

(116)

(47.5)

(261)

(67.1)

Professional services

490

795

582

(305)

(38.4)

(92)

(15.8)

State/municipal business and use
taxes

1,249

1,160

1,088

89

7.7

161

14.8

Federal deposit insurance premium

824

812

818

12

1.5

6

0.7

Amortization of intangible assets

399

421

595

(22)

(5.2)

(196)

(32.9)

Other expense

3,068

2,916

3,560

152

5.2

(492)

(13.8)

Total noninterest expense

$            39,290

$            39,096

$            40,970

$     194

0.5 %

$  (1,680)

(4.1) %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense decreased $193,000 during the third quarter of 2024 to $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expense during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense decreased during the third quarter of 2024 compared to same period in 2023 due to lower pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate declined due to lower pre-tax income which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

Change

September
30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September
30,
2023

Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter

(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$         13,066

$         15,995

$         21,797

$       (2,929)

$         (8,731)

Income tax expense

$           1,643

$           1,836

$           3,578

$          (193)

$         (1,935)

Effective income tax rate

12.6 %

11.5 %

16.4 %

1.1 %

(3.8) %

Dividends

On October 23, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 493684 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 31, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 423520.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax law, regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, including as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and deposit concentrations; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of geographic area and industry) within our loan portfolio; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions for our business, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and Fintech companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, and financial technology companies; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)


September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets




Cash on hand and in banks

$             78,068

$             55,469

$             55,851

Interest earning deposits

97,504

58,288

169,122

Cash and cash equivalents

175,572

113,757

224,973

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$909,023, $1,022,211 and $1,227,787, respectively)

852,779

931,248

1,134,353

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$661,696, $642,051 and $662,450, respectively)

719,400

727,342

739,442

Total investment securities

1,572,179

1,658,590

1,873,795

Loans receivable

4,679,479

4,532,615

4,335,627

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(51,391)

(51,219)

(47,999)

Loans receivable, net

4,628,088

4,481,396

4,287,628

Premises and equipment, net

72,500

73,218

74,899

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

16,993

22,303

4,186

Bank owned life insurance

127,248

126,420

125,655

Accrued interest receivable

20,102

19,855

19,518

Prepaid expenses and other assets

296,190

319,428

318,571

Other intangible assets, net

3,552

3,951

4,793

Goodwill

240,939

240,939

240,939

Total assets

$       7,153,363

$       7,059,857

$       7,174,957






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Non-interest bearing deposits

$       1,682,219

$       1,599,367

$       1,715,847

Interest bearing deposits

4,026,273

3,916,285

3,884,025

Total deposits

5,708,492

5,515,652

5,599,872

Borrowings

382,000

500,000

500,000

Junior subordinated debentures

21,985

21,912

21,765

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

166,372

171,786

200,059

Total liabilities

6,278,849

6,209,350

6,321,696






Common stock

534,917

541,294

549,748

Retained earnings

383,127

379,714

375,989

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(43,530)

(70,501)

(72,476)

Total stockholders' equity

874,514

850,507

853,261

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,153,363

$       7,059,857

$       7,174,957






Shares outstanding

34,153,539

34,496,197

34,906,233

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$          64,138

$          60,608

$          56,119

$        182,608

$        160,192

Taxable interest on investment securities

13,472

14,156

14,590

42,462

44,021

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

159

165

448

505

1,554

Interest on interest earning deposits

2,048

1,653

2,310

5,177

4,436

Total interest income

79,817

76,582

73,467

230,752

210,203

Interest Expense








Deposits

20,256

18,453

11,877

55,097

25,012

Junior subordinated debentures

541

539

540

1,627

1,521

Securities sold under agreement to
repurchase



38


148

Borrowings

6,062

6,477

5,394

18,427

12,238

Total interest expense

26,859

25,469

17,849

75,151

38,919

Net interest income

52,958

51,113

55,618

155,601

171,284

Provision for
(reversal of) credit losses

2,439

1,268

(878)

5,099

2,856

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

50,519

49,845

56,496

150,502

168,428

Noninterest Income








Service charges and other fees

2,788

2,817

2,856

8,393

8,162

Card revenue

2,134

1,930

2,273

5,903

6,396

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

(6,945)

(1,921)

(1,940)

(18,839)

(2,226)

Gain on sale of loans, net



157

26

307

Interest rate swap fees


52

62

52

230

Bank owned life insurance income

860

931

734

2,711

2,280

Gain on sale of other assets, net

1,480

49


1,529

2

Other income

1,520

1,388

2,129

4,408

6,659

Total noninterest income

1,837

5,246

6,271

4,183

21,810

Noninterest Expense








Compensation and employee benefits

24,367

24,448

25,008

74,291

75,325

Occupancy and equipment

4,850

4,765

4,814

14,547

14,372

Data processing

3,915

3,535

4,116

10,732

12,427

Marketing

128

244

389

583

1,232

Professional services

490

795

582

1,852

1,961

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,249

1,160

1,088

3,709

3,150

Federal deposit insurance premium

824

812

818

2,431

2,465

Amortization of intangible assets

399

421

595

1,241

1,841

Other expense

3,068

2,916

3,560

9,370

11,127

Total noninterest expense

39,290

39,096

40,970

118,756

123,900

Income before income taxes

13,066

15,995

21,797

35,929

66,338

Income tax expense

1,643

1,836

3,578

4,599

10,816

Net income

$          11,423

$          14,159

$          18,219

$          31,330

$          55,522










Basic earnings per share

$               0.33

$               0.41

$               0.52

$               0.91

$               1.58

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.33

$               0.41

$               0.51

$               0.90

$               1.57

Dividends declared per share

$               0.23

$               0.23

$               0.22

$               0.69

$               0.66

Average shares outstanding - basic

34,322,069

34,609,900

35,022,676

34,584,851

35,062,760

Average shares outstanding - diluted

34,658,674

34,919,395

35,115,165

35,002,375

35,305,456

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

Interest Earning Assets:










Loans receivable, net(2)(3)

$ 4,425,234

$  182,608

5.51 %

$ 4,129,429

$  160,192

5.19 %

Taxable securities

1,699,995

42,462

3.34

1,975,818

44,021

2.98

Nontaxable securities(3)

19,193

505

3.51

71,702

1,554

2.90

Interest earning deposits

126,970

5,177

5.45

114,753

4,436

5.17

Total interest earning assets

6,271,392

230,752

4.91 %

6,291,702

210,203

4.47 %

Noninterest earning assets

856,198




848,035



Total assets

$ 7,127,590




$ 7,139,737



Interest Bearing Liabilities:










Certificates of deposit

$    826,575

$ 26,852

4.34 %

$    442,301

$   8,292

2.51 %

Savings accounts

457,989

640

0.19

558,467

471

0.11

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,643,478

27,605

1.39

2,791,695

16,249

0.78

Total interest bearing deposits

3,928,042

55,097

1.87

3,792,463

25,012

0.88

Junior subordinated debentures

21,874

1,627

9.94

21,576

1,521

9.43

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase




38,187

148

0.52

Borrowings

484,300

18,427

5.08

339,296

12,238

4.82

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,434,216

75,151

2.26 %

4,191,522

38,919

1.24 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,657,867




1,942,134



Other noninterest bearing liabilities

186,081




186,469



Stockholders' equity

849,426




819,612



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,127,590




$ 7,139,737



Net interest income and spread

$  155,601

2.65 %


$  171,284

3.23 %

Net interest margin



3.31 %




3.64 %


(1)

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.7 million and $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:



Balance, beginning of period

$         51,219

$         49,736

$         46,408

$         47,999

$         42,986

Provision for credit losses on loans

2,705

1,470

(635)

5,879

3,066

Charge-offs:








Commercial business

(2,560)

(312)

(15)

(2,949)

(176)

Consumer

(85)

(238)

(123)

(446)

(420)

Total charge-offs

(2,645)

(550)

(138)

(3,395)

(596)

Recoveries:








Commercial business

72

518

1,253

807

1,342

Consumer

40

45

59

101

149

Total recoveries

112

563

1,312

908

1,491

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(2,533)

13

1,174

(2,487)

895

Balance, end of period

$         51,391

$         51,219

$         46,947

$         51,391

$         46,947

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
to average loans receivable, net
annualized

0.22 %

— %

(0.11) %

0.08 %

(0.03) %































September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

Nonperforming Assets:




Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$            4,301

$            3,826

$            4,468

Total nonaccrual loans

4,301

3,826

4,468

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

5,347

4,296

1,293

Total nonperforming loans

9,648

8,122

5,761

Other real estate owned



Nonperforming assets

$            9,648

$            8,122

$            5,761






ACL on loans to:




Loans receivable

1.10 %

1.13 %

1.11 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,194.86 %

1,338.71 %

1,074.28 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.10 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.21 %

0.18 %

0.13 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.08 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Earnings:








Net interest income

$         52,958

$         51,113

$         51,530

$         53,871

$         55,618

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,439

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878)

Noninterest income (loss)

1,837

5,246

(2,900)

(3,147)

6,271

Noninterest expense

39,290

39,096

40,370

42,723

40,970

Net income

11,423

14,159

5,748

6,233

18,219

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1)

15,505

17,263

8,260

8,001

20,919

Basic earnings per share

$              0.33

$              0.41

$              0.17

$              0.18

$              0.52

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.33

$              0.41

$              0.16

$              0.18

$              0.51

Average Balances:








Loans receivable, net (2)

$    4,555,090

$    4,415,790

$    4,303,394

$    4,233,743

$    4,201,554

Total investment securities

1,622,011

1,704,607

1,832,011

1,861,587

1,992,303

Total interest earning assets

6,327,485

6,241,936

6,244,138

6,269,805

6,363,043

Total assets

7,182,921

7,106,791

7,092,452

7,140,876

7,212,732

Total interest bearing deposits

3,997,496

3,916,977

3,868,890

3,849,067

3,841,148

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,677,984

1,638,262

1,657,132

1,772,261

1,859,374

Stockholders' equity

857,799

843,438

846,947

813,383

821,494

Financial Ratios:








Return on average assets (3)

0.63 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
average assets (1)(3)

0.86

0.98

0.47

0.44

1.15

Return on average common
equity (3)

5.30

6.75

2.73

3.04

8.80

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)

7.62

9.74

4.07

4.69

12.90

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity (1)(3)

10.42

10.74

9.34

10.21

13.62

Efficiency ratio

71.7

69.4

83.0

84.2

66.2

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

65.2

67.1

68.9

70.4

64.8

Noninterest expense to average total assets (3)

2.18

2.21

2.29

2.37

2.25

Net interest spread (3)

2.63

2.62

2.70

2.84

2.95

Net interest margin (3)

3.33

3.29

3.32

3.41

3.47


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Select Balance Sheet:








Total assets

$    7,153,363

$    7,059,857

$    7,091,283

$    7,174,957

$    7,150,588

Loans receivable, net

4,628,088

4,481,396

4,378,429

4,287,628

4,219,911

Total investment securities

1,572,179

1,658,590

1,730,516

1,873,795

1,894,392

Total deposits

5,708,492

5,515,652

5,532,327

5,599,872

5,635,187

Noninterest demand deposits

1,682,219

1,599,367

1,637,111

1,715,847

1,789,293

Stockholders' equity

874,514

850,507

847,580

853,261

813,546

Financial Measures:








Book value per share

$            25.61

$            24.66

$            24.43

$            24.44

$            23.31

Tangible book value per share (1)

18.45

17.56

17.36

17.40

16.25

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2 %

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)

9.1

8.9

8.8

8.8

8.2

Loans to deposits ratio

82.0

82.2

80.0

77.4

75.7

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)








Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.3 %

12.6 %

12.6 %

12.9 %

12.9 %

Leverage ratio

9.9

10.1

10.0

10.0

9.9

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.7

13.0

13.0

13.3

13.3

Total capital ratio

13.6

13.9

13.9

14.1

14.1

Credit Quality Metrics:








ACL on loans to:








Loans receivable

1.10 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

Nonperforming loans

1,194.9

1,338.7

1,037.9

1,074.3

1,531.7

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.09

0.08

0.11

0.10

0.07

Nonperforming loans to loans
receivable

0.21

0.18

0.17

0.13

0.12

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.13

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.07

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
to average loans receivable, net(3)

0.22

0.00

0.00

0.06

(0.11)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$         99,078

$         93,694

$       102,232

$         79,977

$         72,152

Substandard

71,977

82,496

70,183

69,757

62,653

Other Metrics:








Number of banking offices

50

50

50

50

50

Deposits per branch

$       114,170

$       110,313

$       110,647

$       111,997

$       112,704

Average number of full-time equivalent
employees

749

748

765

803

821

Average assets per full-time
equivalent employee

9,590

9,501

9,271

8,893

8,785


(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       874,514

$       850,507

$       847,580

$       853,261

$       813,546

Exclude intangible assets

(244,491)

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       630,023

$       605,617

$       602,269

$       607,529

$       567,221










Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,153,363

$    7,059,857

$    7,091,283

$    7,174,957

$    7,150,588

Exclude intangible assets

(244,491)

(244,890)

(245,311)

(245,732)

(246,325)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    6,908,872

$    6,814,967

$    6,845,972

$    6,929,225

$    6,904,263










Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

12.2 %

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.1 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.2 %










Shares outstanding

34,153,539

34,496,197

34,689,843

34,906,233

34,901,076










Book value per share (GAAP)

$            25.61

$            24.66

$            24.43

$            24.44

$            23.31

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$            18.45

$            17.56

$            17.36

$            17.40

$            16.25

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring performance of the Company's ongoing business operations by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         11,423

$         14,159

$           5,748

$           6,233

$         18,219

Add amortization of intangible
assets

399

421

421

593

595

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(84)

(88)

(88)

(125)

(125)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         11,738

$         14,492

$           6,081

$           6,701

$         18,689










Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         11,738

$         14,492

$           6,081

$           6,701

$         18,689

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

6,945

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940

Exclude gain on sale of branch
including related deposits, net





(610)

Exclude gain on sale of premises
and equipment

(1,480)

(49)



Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(1,148)

(393)

(2,094)

(2,101)

(279)

Adjusted tangible net income (non-
GAAP)

$         16,055

$         15,971

$         13,960

$         14,605

$         19,740










Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       857,799

$       843,438

$       846,947

$       813,383

$       821,494

Exclude average intangible assets

(244,706)

(245,106)

(245,536)

(246,022)

(246,663)

Average tangible common
stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       613,093

$       598,332

$       601,411

$       567,361

$       574,831










Return on average common equity,
annualized (GAAP)

5.30 %

6.75 %

2.73 %

3.04 %

8.80 %

Return on average tangible common
equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

7.62 %

9.74 %

4.07 %

4.69 %

12.90 %

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity, annualized (non-
GAAP)

10.42 %

10.74 %

9.34 %

10.21 %

13.62 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         11,423

$         14,159

$            5,748

$            6,233

$         18,219

Add income tax expense

1,643

1,836

1,120

344

3,578

Add (subtract) provision for
(reversal of) credit losses

2,439

1,268

1,392

1,424

(878)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
GAAP)

$         15,505

$         17,263

$            8,260

$            8,001

$         20,919










Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,182,921

$    7,106,791

$    7,092,452

$    7,140,876

$    7,212,732










Return on average assets, annualized
(GAAP)

0.63 %

0.80 %

0.33 %

0.35 %

1.00 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
average assets (non-GAAP)

0.86 %

0.98 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

1.15 %

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes certain non-recurring items is useful in measuring operating income and expenses by removing the volatility of these non-recurring items.

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio :

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

$         39,290

$         39,096

$         40,370

$         42,723

$         40,970

Net interest income (GAAP)

$         52,958

$         51,113

$         51,530

$         53,871

$         55,618










Total noninterest income (GAAP)

$            1,837

$            5,246

$          (2,900)

$          (3,147)

$            6,271

Exclude (gain) loss on sale of
investment securities, net

6,945

1,921

9,973

10,005

1,940

Exclude gain on sale of branch
including related deposits,
net





(610)

Exclude gain on sale of premises
and equipment

(1,480)

(49)



Adjusted total noninterest income
(non-GAAP)

$            7,302

$            7,118

$            7,073

$            6,858

$            7,601










Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

71.7 %

69.4 %

83.0 %

84.2 %

66.2 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

65.2 %

67.1 %

68.9 %

70.4 %

64.8 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

