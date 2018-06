Heritage Financial Being Added to S&P SmallCap 600

"We are pleased to be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which we believe will lead to broader ownership and increased liquidity for our stock," said Brian L. Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Financial Corporation.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 59 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Central Valley Bank name in the Yakima and Kittitas counties of Washington and under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

