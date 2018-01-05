Heritage Financial Celebrates 20 Year Nasdaq Anniversary

Brian L. Vance, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We have seen the company grow substantially since we first traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange on January 9, 1998. We have grown from a company with approximately $329 million in assets and 12 branches prior to our public listing to about $4.1 billion in assets and 59 branches today. We are proud of the many successes we have shared with our employees and shareholders in the 20 years we have been a public company. We look forward to continuing to build on the foundation we have built, with a focus on creating additional opportunities for our employees and our shareholders."

The Nasdaq Opening Bell will be on Monday, January 8, 2018 from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:15 to 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time). A live stream of the event will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx or http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 59 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Central Valley Bank name in the Yakima and Kittitas counties of Washington and under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

