Heritage Financial Celebrates Fifteen Years as One of America's Top Investment Advisors

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is proud to be included in Financial Advisor Magazine's annual Top Registered Investment Advisor list for 15 years in a row!

This year, Heritage Financial Services was listed as the 176th largest RIA in the US. "It fills me with great pride to have our firm recognized as one of the top investment advisors in America for fifteen consecutive years," says Founder & Chairman, Chuck Bean. "This award is a testament to the team's continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and adapting to an ever-changing industry. We are grateful for the continued trust and support of our clients, partners, and employees throughout the years."

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm managing nearly $3 billion in assets for clients nationwide. Physical offices are located in Westwood, Woburn, and Rockland, MA.

Awarded by Financial Advisor Magazine July 2024 based on data within a 12-month period ending 12/31/2023. No compensation has been provided for placement on this ranking. Details on the selection process can be found here .

About Heritage Financial:

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

SOURCE Heritage Financial Services