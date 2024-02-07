Heritage Financial Corporation Announces that Director Eric K. Chan Resigned from the Board of Directors

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company") (Nasdaq: HFWA), the holding company for Heritage Bank ("Bank"), announced that on February 6, 2024 Director Eric K. Chan announced that he resigned from the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank effective as of that date. Mr. Chan was appointed to the Board on January 1, 2023, and resigned as the result of his new position of Chief Business and Strategy Officer at The Gap.

Brian L. Vance, Board Chair, commented, "We are sorry to see Eric resign his board position with us. He has been a valuable resource to the Board during his tenure with Heritage, and we wish him the best with his new position with The Gap."

