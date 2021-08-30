Heritage Financial Honored As One of America's Top Wealth Advisors

WESTWOOD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of America's Top Wealth Advisors by Forbes.

The 2021 list includes 250 advisors who collectively manage hundreds of billions of dollars in client assets. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Heritage Financial has appeared on this annual ranking of top advisors in the U.S. by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

Founder and CEO Chuck Bean III commented, "I am extremely honored that the Heritage team continues to be recognized among the elite wealth advisors on the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisors list. Hard work, perseverance and exceptional attention to our clients' wealth management needs are the keys to our success. I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone on the Heritage team, our business colleagues and, most importantly, our dedicated and loyal client base, for helping us to achieve this honor."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered must have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. For the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#28671e811a14.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives. Heritage Financial's mission is simple: to make a positive and lasting impact on the people in our lives and those we serve.

