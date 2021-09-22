Heritage Financial Honored on Barron's List Of Top 100 Independent Advisors

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Westwood and Woburn, MA, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of the Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country by Barron's.

This is the 12th year making this prestigious list of advisors. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Earlier this year, Heritage Financial and Chuck Bean were recognized by Barron's as a Top 1200 Financial Advisor, ranked #2 on Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for Massachusetts, and as one of America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors.

Founder and CEO Chuck Bean III commented, "We are honored to once again be included in Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors list. Our mission at Heritage is to make a positive and lasting financial impact on the people in our lives and those we serve. Our entire team works relentlessly towards this mission every day and deserves credit for this recognition. I am proud to share this honor with all of the staff at Heritage."

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives. Heritage Financial's mission is simple: to make a positive and lasting impact on the people in our lives and those we serve.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

SOURCE Heritage Financial Services

