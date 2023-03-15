HERITAGE FINANCIAL HONORED ON BARRON'S LIST OF TOP 1200 ADVISORS

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial is proud to announce that we have once again been recognized on Barron's 2023 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the nation. Of the top 30 advisors ranked in Massachusetts, Heritage Financial Founder & Chairman, Chuck Bean, and Heritage Financial placed #12. This is the 10th consecutive year and 11th year of recognition on this list.

"The entire Heritage team is proud to once again be recognized by Barron's as one of the top advisors in the state of Massachusetts and nation" said Chuck Bean. "It's my sincere belief that a business is only as strong as its employees, clients, and the communities it serves. We would not be recognized without our incredible clients' and business colleagues' continued trust and confidence in our firm."

Barron's 2023 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by over 5,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families. Heritage Financial has recently been recognized by Barron's as a Top 100 Independent Advisor, by Forbes as one of America's Top 100 RIA Firms, and as a Top Registered Investment Advisor by Financial Advisor Magazine. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349

www.heritagefinancial.net

