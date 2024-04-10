HERITAGE FINANCIAL RECOGNIZED BY FORBES AS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP WEALTH ADVISORS

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Wealth Advisors. Of the 140 wealth advisors ranked in the state of Massachusetts, Heritage Financial Services' Founder & Chairman, Chuck Bean, ranked #6. This is the 7th consecutive year of being recognized as a top 10 advisor on this prestigious list.

Just last month, Barrons also recognized Chuck Bean and Heritage Financial as one of the top wealth advisors in the nation and #8 in the state of MA. "To consistently be recognized among America's top wealth managers is a testament to our exceptional team in deeply caring for our clients' wealth management needs. Our meticulous planning process and professional approach to investment management assures we comb through the details of our clients' goals to ensure a positive, lasting impact on their lives and family legacy," says Chuck Bean.

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm managing over $2.6 billion in assets for clients nationwide. Physical offices are located in Westwood, Woburn, and Rockland, MA.

No compensation has been exchanged for any rankings. Forbes Top Wealth Advisor 2024 rankings are based on data provided by over 23,000 wealth advisors. It is open to those with a minimum of seven years of experience and is based on an algorithm of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. It weighs factors like revenue, asset under management trends, client retention, compliance records, and following industry best practices. More details on the selection process can be found here.

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

