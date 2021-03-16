Heritage Financial Services Honored on Barron's 2021 Top Advisors List

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized on Barron's 2021 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the nation. Of the top 30 advisors ranked in Massachusetts, Heritage Financial placed #13. This is the 8th consecutive year and 9th year of recognition on this list.

"We are thrilled to continue to be recognized as one of America's top wealth advisors by Barron's," said Chuck Bean. "I am extremely proud of the entire Heritage team for their unwavering commitment to the success of our clients. It's a true honor to have our expertise, dedication and perseverance be noticed during these challenging times."

Barron's 2021 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors in each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, with the number of spots determined by each state's population and wealth. The rankings are based on assets under management, revenues generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. In evaluating advisors, Barron's examines regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves. View the full list here.

Last month, Chuck Bean and Heritage Financial Services placed 2nd on the Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.

