Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of QC Games Intellectual Property
Auction Will Include the Popular Breach™ Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG), Technology, Trademarks and Service-Layer from the Well-Known Game Developer QC Games
Deadline for Bid Submission: August 14, 2019
Jun 20, 2019, 11:56 ET
SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Dallas Dickinson, CEO of QC Games, "Breach™ and its underlying technologies contain cutting-edge modifications to the popular AAA Unreal 4 game engine, allowing for best-in-class responsive action RPG combat in a scalable, latency-tolerant server-authoritative model. The game itself represents over 3 years of work by the developers of many of the most popular online games of the past 20 years."
Click Here to View Breach™ Video
Dickinson added, "You can bid on the overall PC game (complete with the art, story and world IP), or on its underlying technology, broken into two parts: 1) the online Action RPG tech that allows for the creation of your own ARPG in Unreal and 2) the proprietary service layer that can support any cross-platform Game-as-a-Service you intend to run."
The Auction Will Consist of Three Lots:
Lot # 1
Breach PC-based asymmetric online Action Role-Playing Game ("ARPG"), Breach Trademark and QC Games Trademark
- Full copy of Breach game, code and assets, for exploitation on PC. (Console rights are held by En Masse Entertainment)
- Breach "world" Intellectual Property story, characters and rights
- Client and Server built in Unreal
- Service built in Orleans
- All required tools for build, test and deploy; built primarily in C Sharp
- Game is designed as a flexible business model – currently a free-to-play game with microtransactions but could potentially be transitioned into retail business model
- Estimates of more than 100,000 total players and 20,000 paying players
Lot #2:
Online Action RPG Tech (built on top of Unreal 4 license)
- Cutting-edge, server-authoritative ARPG modifications to Unreal 4 license.
- Useful to a studio that wants a significant leg up on creating responsive, latency-tolerant action combat, combining Ranged, Melee and Magical RPG abilities and attacks.
- Can prototype quickly using Breach assets, but would need to replace / modify for your own intellectual property prior to commercial release.
- Represents more than $2 million dollars of engineering and development of client-server model running in Unreal
Lot #3:
QC Games Proprietary Service Layer technology for running Games As a Service" - GAAS
- Engine-agnostic and platform-agnostic, built for Unreal engine, but will support any client / server engine
- Built for cross-platform play and cross-platform progression
- Built for Steam / En Masse storefront platforms but will support any distribution channel
- Dynamically scales your service to meet your population requirements
- Runs shared services such as Friends, Chat, Matchmaking
About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com
Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL)(CSE:HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.
About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks
Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a platform for corporations to monetize non-commercialized, non-core, and non-strategic patents representing only ongoing costs - but whose market value deteriorates with every year of non-use.
Media contact:
Doug Berman
216004@email4pr.com
707-245-4417
SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks
Share this article