Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Sealed-Bid Auction of QC Games Intellectual Property

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Dallas Dickinson, CEO of QC Games, "Breach™ and its underlying technologies contain cutting-edge modifications to the popular AAA Unreal 4 game engine, allowing for best-in-class responsive action RPG combat in a scalable, latency-tolerant server-authoritative model. The game itself represents over 3 years of work by the developers of many of the most popular online games of the past 20 years."

Click Here to View Breach™ Video

QC Games

Dickinson added, "You can bid on the overall PC game (complete with the art, story and world IP), or on its underlying technology, broken into two parts: 1) the online Action RPG tech that allows for the creation of your own ARPG in Unreal and 2) the proprietary service layer that can support any cross-platform Game-as-a-Service you intend to run."

The Auction Will Consist of Three Lots:

Lot # 1

Breach PC-based asymmetric online Action Role-Playing Game ("ARPG"), Breach Trademark and QC Games Trademark

Full copy of Breach game, code and assets, for exploitation on PC. (Console rights are held by En Masse Entertainment)

Breach "world" Intellectual Property story, characters and rights

Client and Server built in Unreal

Service built in Orleans

All required tools for build, test and deploy; built primarily in C Sharp

Game is designed as a flexible business model – currently a free-to-play game with microtransactions but could potentially be transitioned into retail business model

Estimates of more than 100,000 total players and 20,000 paying players

Lot #2:

Online Action RPG Tech (built on top of Unreal 4 license)

Cutting-edge, server-authoritative ARPG modifications to Unreal 4 license.

Useful to a studio that wants a significant leg up on creating responsive, latency-tolerant action combat, combining Ranged, Melee and Magical RPG abilities and attacks.

Can prototype quickly using Breach assets, but would need to replace / modify for your own intellectual property prior to commercial release.

Represents more than $2 million dollars of engineering and development of client-server model running in Unreal

Lot #3:

QC Games Proprietary Service Layer technology for running Games As a Service" - GAAS

Engine-agnostic and platform-agnostic, built for Unreal engine, but will support any client / server engine

Built for cross-platform play and cross-platform progression

Built for Steam / En Masse storefront platforms but will support any distribution channel

Dynamically scales your service to meet your population requirements

Runs shared services such as Friends, Chat, Matchmaking

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL)(CSE:HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a platform for corporations to monetize non-commercialized, non-core, and non-strategic patents representing only ongoing costs - but whose market value deteriorates with every year of non-use.

Media contact:

Doug Berman

216004@email4pr.com

707-245-4417

SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Related Links

http://www.heritageglobalinc.com

