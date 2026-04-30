Heritage Golf Group Installs SmashSwing at The River Club of Mequon

New Multi-Player Simulator Gives Members More Ways to Gather, Play, and Enjoy the Club Year-Round

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmashSwing Immersive, the innovative company at the intersection of gaming and golf entertainment, is excited to share it has installed a 4-player system at The River Club of Mequon (WI), owned by Heritage Golf Group. The system replaced an existing simulator at the club and is part of an overall strategy to enhance value to the membership, drive group and event sales and provide members more reasons to visit the club.

"Heritage Golf Group is on the forefront of member engagement by adding our SmashSwing multi-player, multi-ball tracking simulator," said TJ Schier, SmashSwing CEO. "This first of its kind, multi-player simulator showcases our ability to help golf courses, clubs and driving ranges add a programmable space that has multiple hitting stations run like an indoor range to attract the golf crowd, our game library to drive event and group open play at nights and weekends and, since the facility has a large screen (over 400 sq ft), the club can drive member engagement and food and beverage sales for game watch parties, kids' movies and private events in a very small footprint."

"River Club of Mequon members expect the Club to keep pace with how they want to spend their time with family and friends, and this installation does just that," said Mark Gore, EVP Operations, Heritage Golf Group. "With a screen that stretches over 400 square feet, the SmashSwing simulator allows Members to work on their game or play historic courses, compete against each other in games like Asteroids or Brick Buster, or use the space for a watch party or private event. That kind of range, in a single space, is something the previous simulator simply couldn't offer. We added it at River Club of Mequon because our Members asked for more ways to spend time together at the club, and this gives them so many."

For more information about the SmashSwing installation at River Club of Mequon, visit their website here: https://www.riverclubofmequon.com/golf/golf-simulator

About SmashSwing Immersive

SmashSwing Immersive is revolutionizing the intersection of sports and entertainment with cutting-edge simulation technology and unforgettable experiences. SmashSwing Immersive is a pioneering company that blends gaming, sports simulation and entertainment. With a commitment to innovation and a vision to lead the next generation of immersive experiences, SmashSwing is poised to transform the sports and gaming industries.

Target users for SmashSwing include golf courses/driving ranges, movie theaters, hotels, resorts and cruise ships looking for a mass appeal attraction and family entertainment centers and competitive socializing venues who want to drive repeat guest visits.

Please visit www.smashswing.golf for more information.

About Heritage Golf Group

Since purchasing Heritage Golf Group in January 2020, the current ownership and leadership team has grown the company to include 47 clubs across the US. With its home office in northern Virginia, just outside Washington DC, Heritage clubs are located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company continues to grow by acquiring a mix of private country clubs in residential communities, member-owned clubs with growth potential seeking strategic alternatives, and premium daily-fee and resort golf properties in major resort destinations and metropolitan markets. Guided by the principle of evolving the golf experience to the highest level, each individual club's amenities and operational systems are tailored to augment its unique assets. For more information, please visit www.heritagegolfgroup.com.

Media Contact:

TJ Schier

[email protected]

972.679.6330

SOURCE SmashSwing Immersive