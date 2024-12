Heritage Insurance Holdings Announces Share Repurchase Program

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase plan of $10.0 million (the "New Share Repurchase Plan") commencing upon the December 31, 2024 expiration of the prior $10.0 million share repurchase program (the "Prior Share Repurchase Plan").

Under the New Share Repurchase Plan, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws at any time until December 31, 2025.

The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the Company's trading windows and available liquidity, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including legal requirements, debt covenant restrictions, including those in the Company's existing credit facilities, and alternative investment opportunities.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the New Share Repurchase Plan. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation, the matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Kirk Lusk

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

[email protected]

