Heritage Insurance Honors Hillsborough County Firefighters on National First Responders Day

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate National First Responders Appreciation Day, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company extends heartfelt gratitude to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and all first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting our neighbors and communities.

Earlier this month, Heritage Insurance was proud to serve as a sponsor of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation's annual Firefighters Gala. The event supports firefighter well-being, safety initiatives, and community programs that strengthen the service they provide. Heritage is honored to stand alongside civic leaders and community partners who share a deep commitment to uplifting and supporting first responders.

In September, Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix and Associate Vice President Butch Delgado had the unique opportunity to take part in a new tradition launched this year by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, joining the department's inaugural class of Honorary Firefighters. This immersive experience invited participants to step into the boots of local firefighters for a day, performing training drills and learning firsthand the duties of the fire service.

Ernie Garateix, CEO of Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, said, "It was an incredible experience to see what these heroes do up close. Being part of the honorary firefighters gave us a deeper appreciation for the courage, discipline, and heart it takes to protect our community. At Heritage, we're proud to support and celebrate the first responders who make Florida a safer place for all."

Butch Delgado, Associate Vice President of Heritage and Former Tampa Police Chief, said, "I've had the privilege of working alongside first responders and military service members throughout my career, and I've seen firsthand the impact they have on our communities. Heritage is proud to continue supporting Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and our community partners who dedicate their lives to protecting others."

Heritage's support of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reflects the company's broader commitment to community engagement and ongoing support for first responders across Florida and the communities they serve.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company providing personal and commercial residential coverage across the Northeast, Southeast, Hawaii, and California through its insurance subsidiaries and a trusted network of experienced agents. Writing approximately $1.4 billion in gross premiums, Heritage specializes in protecting policyholders in catastrophe-prone areas. With deep expertise in hurricane, wildfire, winter storm, and severe convective storm response, Heritage is committed to helping families and communities recover quickly when disaster strikes.

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.