Heritage Insurance Rejoins Russell 3000® Index

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, as confirmed by the reconstitution information posted on the FTSE Russell website. The inclusion into the index took effect at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on Monday July 1, 2024.

"We are pleased to join the esteemed Russell indexes," said Ernie Garateix, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance. "Our re-inclusion reflects financial performance driven by the execution of our strategy. We anticipate that this enhanced visibility will expand our engagement with the investment community and support our ongoing strategic initiatives to drive shareholder value."

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"As Heritage Insurance continues to grow and evolve, our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index signifies an important milestone in our journey. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and clients," added Garateix.

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

