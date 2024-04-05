HERITAGE Opens San Diego Production Facility

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERITAGE, a leading nationwide general service contractor event production leader, renowned for its reputation of providing operational excellence and innovative client solutions in the business events industry, is proud to announce the opening of its latest production facility, located in Chula Vista, CA. Located just minutes from the San Diego Convention Center, Gaylord Pacific, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Manchester Grand Hyatt, Hotel del Coronado, Town and Country San Diego, Sheraton San Diego Hotel and many other leading San Diego meeting venues. This expansion represents the culmination of a long planned strategic move to support our existing national client base while bringing a locally based event solutions partner to meet the growing demands of the San Diego and Greater Southern California events industry.

The new full-service center is designed to enhance HERITAGE's capability to offer unparalleled tradeshow and conference event experiences and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering both the "H-Hour Service Commitment" and "Your Vision Done Right" promises. This facility will streamline HERITAGE's operations in the region while enhancing our ability to deliver industry leading customer service and products combined with transparent and economical pricing.

Ryan Yemm, President of HERITAGE, comments, "The opening of our San Diego facility marks a significant investment in the region and an important milestone in our continued growth strategy complementing our existing network across the nation. Our new facility enables our team to serve both our existing and new client partners meeting in the region and underscores our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the business events industry."

John Bettag, Senior Vice President - Business Development of HERITAGE, adds, "Our San Diego facility brings our unique brand of creativity, efficiency, and quality to a proven and fast-growing market. It's a testament to our dedication to growing alongside our client partners while continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in event production, enabling amplified support of our client partners throughout the greater Southern California market, including Long Beach, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

The HERITAGE San Diego production facility will offer a comprehensive range of exposition services, including event design, print production, carpet, furnishings, logistics, and technology solutions, ensuring that every event is executed flawlessly, your way, from start to finish.

About HERITAGE:

HERITAGE is a leading nationwide general service contractor and event production company specializing in creating innovative environments that facilitate face-to-face connections. Founded in 1963 upon its unwavering commitment to its customer's success, HERITAGE continues to create exceptional brand experiences for our clients nationwide. We are committed to building long-term partnerships through superior customer service, operational excellence, economical and transparent pricing, and continuous investment in our client partners, team members, and industry.

SOURCE HERITAGE