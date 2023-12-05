HERITAGE Partners with EXPOCAD for Groundbreaking Design and Quoting Integration

News provided by

Heritage

05 Dec, 2023, 16:09 ET

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERITAGE, a business events industry leader, has partnered with EXPOCAD®, the pioneering event design software company. This collaboration revolutionizes the client experience for event planning, allowing unmatched custom and innovative design solutions at a faster pace.

With this partnership, HERITAGE reaffirms its commitment to providing clients nationwide with the freedom to dream big and execute flawlessly, without limitations. Integrating EXPOCAD's advanced design tools with Heritage's expertise in event planning and execution ensures a more streamlined and efficient process from design to quoting.

"This collaboration with EXPOCAD aligns perfectly with our mission to continue leading the industry in innovative event solutions," said Ryan Yemm, HERITAGE President. He continues, "Our partnership will empower our clients to bring their grandest visions to life with unparalleled ease and efficiency."

CEO of EXPOCAD®, Rich Stone, says, "We are excited to work with Heritage to revolutionize the design department. As leaders in the field of 3D design software, we are excited to provide Heritage with our cutting-edge software solutions. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of imagination and providing state-of-the-art processes. Stay tuned for remarkable creations that will emerge from concept to build!"

Marc Ghafoori, HERITAGE SVP of Brand Strategy, added, "We are excited to offer our clients a seamless experience that combines our bespoke event planning services with the cutting-edge capabilities of EXPOCAD's software."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the event planning industry by combining Heritage's renowned customer-focused approach with EXPOCAD's technological prowess. The result is a seamless and elevated experience for clients, ensuring that every event is memorable and effortlessly orchestrated.

About Heritage:

Heritage is a leading nationwide general service contractor and event production company specializing in creating innovative environments that facilitate face-to-face connections. Founded in 1963 upon our unwavering commitment to our customer's success, Heritage continues to create exceptional brand experiences for our clients nationwide. We are committed to building long-term partnerships through superior customer service, operational excellence, economical and transparent pricing, and continuous investment in our client partners, team members, and industry.

About EXPOCAD:

EXPOCAD is a renowned event design software company offering cutting-edge solutions for event planning and execution. Their design tools streamline the planning process, making it easier for event professionals to bring their creative visions to life with over 8000 yearly events touched by EXPOCAD technology.

SOURCE Heritage

