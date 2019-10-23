Heritage Partners with Timmy Global Health on Water Purification Project in Guatemala

As news of the eruption's devastating impact was shared around the world, Heritage Environmental Services got in touch with Timmy to ask how we could help. An immediate need for clean water was identified. As leaders in wastewater treatment services, we understand the fundamental role clean water plays in maintaining safe environments and healthy communities.

In partnership with Clean Water for the World, a Kalamazoo-based non-profit with a mission to provide simple, adaptable water purification systems to communities without access to potable water, Heritage funded a grant to install water purification systems in both of the Timmy communities impacted by the eruption. The grant mandated oversight of the water purification systems by local community boards made up of mothers, schoolteachers and others who would ensure equitable access.

"Heritage's support to Timmy, and the communities they serve, demonstrates our commitment to health and wellness not just within our organization, but to communities near and far," said Jeff Laborsky, CEO of Heritage Environmental Services.

"This partnership between Timmy, Heritage, and our local partner 32 Volcanos shows the power of creating international cross sector relationships. After recently visiting Guatemala and seeing the impact of the system firsthand, it is clear that this system will provide clean water to the community for years to come," said Nick Reich, Executive Director of Timmy Global Health.

About Timmy Global Health

Timmy Global Health expands access to healthcare and empowers students and volunteers to tackle today's most pressing global health challenges. To achieve this goal, Timmy sends medical service teams to support the work of international partner organizations, channels financial, medical, and human resources to community based health and development projects in the developing world, and empowers students to fundraise, advocate and serve in an effort to fight health disparities at home and abroad.

About Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. We provide a full suite of tailored solutions – from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions – to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout our 50-year history, Heritage has prioritized the safety of our employees while pursuing our purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services

Related Links

https://www.heritage-enviro.com/

