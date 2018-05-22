Heritage Provider Network And Crain's New York Business, Custom Division, Announce Winners In The 3rd Annual Heritage Healthcare Innovation Awards For New York

Winners were announced in the following five categories at a luncheon ceremony at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan: link to video

Heritage Innovation in Healthcare Delivery Award: Timothy C. Peck, MD, Co-founder and CEO, Call9

Recognizing an innovator in the development of new modes of diagnosis, treatment and care who actively improves access to services and improves the quality of healthcare overall.

With the founding of Call9, Dr. Peck has innovated health care delivery operations by embedding multi-disciplinary emergency telemedicine services at skilled nursing facilities, staffed with remote emergency physicians who work with on-site emergency technicians.

Heritage Innovator in Healthcare Award: Matt Loper, CEO and Co-founder, Weallth

Highlighting cutting edge applications of technology and up-and-comers in the healthcare industry. These breakthrough innovators are making significant contributions in the areas of technology, research, or new approaches to healthcare systems.

Weallth, founded by Loper, offers an incentive based behavioral change platform to improve adherence to medication and care plans

Heritage Research Investigators in Translational Medicine Award: Thomas Fuchs, PhD

Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Paige AI; Director, Computational Pathology, Warren Alpert Center for Digital and Computational Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Professor, Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences

Awarded to an individual or team based on the most significant quantitative results achieved by accelerating the transition of novel and innovative diagnostic tools and treatments to patients.

Paige AI, a Manhattan start-up, founded by Fuchs, seeks to revolutionize clinical diagnosis and treatment of cancer by applying artificial intelligence to pathology.

Heritage Healthcare Leadership Award: David Sandman, PhD

President and CEO, New York State Health Foundation

Recognizing a leader in the New York area that has demonstrated significant impact in their healthcare field. This forward-thinker has forever changed the way care systems work through new models, processes and pathways.

NYS Health Foundation, under Sandman's leadership, has played a transformational role in its efforts to improve the health of New Yorkers; providing grants to organizations with health care projects that are sustainable, can be replicated and scaled up.

Heritage Healthcare Organizational Leadership Award: Jorge R Petit, MD on behalf of Coordinated Behavioral Care

Honoring an organization that has fundamentally changed how healthcare is delivered. This organization has created or championed new ways of thinking and doing, uniting diverse constituencies to work together.

Coordinated Behavioral Care provides critical support for the mentally ill in our community who are dealing with chronic physical and behavioral health condition.

The healthcare awards competition garnered nominations across the spectrum of New York healthcare, from exciting early stage startups, to long established centers of New York Medical innovation. The complete list of 26 finalists can be found at www.crainsnewyork.com/heritage.

"The winners deserve our heartiest congratulations as they exemplify the top leadership and innovation ideas changing healthcare delivery for millions of New Yorkers," said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "Their continued commitment presents opportunities to explore new ways to assure New Yorkers they are receiving cutting edge ideas while implementing cost saving measures as well."

"We are very proud to partner with Heritage Provider Network for the third annual Heritage Healthcare Innovation Awards. Their awards recognize health care innovators who have improved the lives of millions of New Yorkers," said Mary Kramer, Group Publisher for Crain's New York Business. "We are thrilled with the momentum of this program – the most nominations of all three years this year - and applaud their continued commitment to showcase leaders who are thinking big or exploring new and novel health care approaches, offerings or services. We congratulate the 2018 Heritage Healthcare Innovation award finalists and winners."

"Hundreds of nominations. Twenty six finalists. And now five incredible winners. All examples of the New York healthcare community leaning forward, not accepting the way things have always been, and showing us ways to improve health, care, access, and cost for millions of New Yorkers," said Mark Wagar, President of Heritage Medical Systems.

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

About Crain's New York Business

For more than 30 years, Crain's New York Business has been the award-winning news source for New York's business leaders, telling the story of the New York economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for the city's business community. Reporting through the prism of business, Crain's helps its readers stay on top of the inner workings of New York's economic and political ecosystem, uncover new business opportunities and connect with the broader New York business community.

