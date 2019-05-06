Heritage Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported first quarter 2019 financial results.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income was $7.0 million , or $0.24 per diluted share. Investment gains contributed approximately $0.8 million * to net income, or $0.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Investment gains contributed approximately * to net income, or per diluted share. Gross premiums written were $210.3 million , up 2.9% year-over-year, including 6.6% growth outside Florida and 0.1% growth in Florida .

, up 2.9% year-over-year, including 6.6% growth outside and 0.1% growth in . Began writing personal residential business in Virginia and launched commercial residential product in New Jersey . Heritage is now actively writing personal residential business in twelve states (licensed in fifteen).

and launched commercial residential product in . Heritage is now actively writing personal residential business in twelve states (licensed in fifteen). Favorable prior year reserve development of $0.6 million , representing third consecutive quarter of favorable development.

, representing third consecutive quarter of favorable development. Net current accident year catastrophe losses of $15.0 million , including $10.2 million for Brevard County, FL hailstorm.

, including for hailstorm. Repurchased 347,740 shares for $5.0 million at a 3% discount to first quarter 2019 book value per share, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of $6.8 million in the quarter, including $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.

at a 3% discount to first quarter 2019 book value per share, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of in the quarter, including per share regular quarterly dividend. As previously disclosed, paid down $10.0 million of revolving credit facility debt and repurchased an incremental $5.8 million principal amount of convertible notes ( $23.4 million principal amount of convertible notes remain outstanding with third parties), taking the debt-to-capital ratio to 24.1%, down 10.7 points year-over-year and 2.7 points sequentially.

Bruce Lucas, the Company's Chairman and CEO, said, "In the first quarter, we continued to diversify our footprint outside Florida, with personal residential Tri-County, Florida TIV now representing just 5.2% of consolidated property TIV, a 1.2-point year-over-year reduction. We applaud the Florida legislature for passing much-needed reforms, which should help reduce abusive practices in the state. The first quarter represents our third consecutive quarter of favorable prior year reserve development, demonstrating that our thorough reserving review in the second quarter of 2018 is bearing fruit. We're off to a solid start in 2019 – our organic growth turned positive, as we continue to gain traction across our fifteen-state footprint despite our exposure reduction actions in southeast Florida, and, our core underwriting operation remained profitable even though we sustained $15.0 million of retained catastrophe losses."

*Assumes investment gains of $1.0 million were taxed at prevailing statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions.



Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended March 31,







2019

2018

Change



















Total revenues $

118,261

$

112,026





6 %

Net Income $

6,964

$

14,829





(53) %

Per Share $

0.24

$

0.55





(57) %





























Book value per share $

14.78

$

15.09





(2) %

Return on equity



6.5 %



15.4 %



(9) pts





























Underwriting summary

























Gross premiums written $

210,348

$

204,366





3 %

Gross premiums earned $

228,590

$

227,163





1 %

Ceded premiums $

(118,899)

$

(121,055)





(2) %

Net premiums earned $

109,691

$

106,108





3 %





























Ceded premium ratio



52.0 %



53.3 %



(1) pts





























Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:

























Loss ratio



56.6 %



50.0 %



7 pts

Expense ratio



40.7 %



32.2 %



9 pts

Combined ratio



97.3 %



82.2 %



15 pts



Ratios

Ceded premium ratio. Our ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums earned as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio. Our net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio. Our net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs (PAC) and general and administrative expenses (G&A) as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of policy acquisition costs and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio. Our net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is the key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty insurance industry. A net combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

First quarter 2019 net income was $7.0 million compared to $14.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects a higher net expense ratio stemming from the favorable impact of NBIC-related purchase accounting on the prior year quarter and a higher net loss ratio.

Gross premiums written were $210.3 million in first quarter 2019, up 2.9% from $204.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects better diversification, as premiums grew 6.6% outside Florida, but only 0.1% in Florida. Premiums-in-force were $930.1 million, up 0.7% year-over-year, including 4.7% growth outside Florida and a 2.4% decline in Florida. Sequentially, premiums-in-force increased 0.7%, including 1.8% growth outside Florida and a 0.3% decline in Florida.

Gross premiums earned were $228.6 million in first quarter 2019, up 0.6% from $227.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written.

The ceded premium ratio was 52.0% in first quarter 2019, down 1.3 points from 53.3% in the prior year quarter. The decrease is attributable to NBIC-related reinsurance synergies and a decline in NBIC's gross quota share reinsurance program from 18.8% to 8.0%, partly offset by an increase in NBIC's net quota share program from 49.5% to 52.0%.

The net loss ratio was 56.6% in first quarter 2019, up 6.6 points from 50.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase relates to higher current accident quarter net losses and LAE, partly offset by better reserve development and a lower ceded premium ratio.

The net expense ratio was 40.7% in first quarter 2019, up 8.5 points from 32.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from the favorable impact of NBIC-related purchase accounting on the prior year quarter and reduced ceding commission income in the current year quarter associated with a reduction to NBIC's overall quota share reinsurance programs, partly offset by a lower ceded premium ratio.

The net combined ratio was 97.3% in first quarter 2019, up 15.1 points from 82.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from higher net loss and expense ratios, as described above.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $14.78 at March 31, 2019, reflecting Heritage's previously disclosed December 2018 refinancing transactions, but increased 2.4% sequentially, reflecting first quarter 2019's profitability.



As Of

Book Value Per Share March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



March 31, 2018

Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity $ 435,087



$ 425,333



$ 388,893

Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding

29,432,217





29,477,756





25,769,806

Book Value Per Common Share $ 14.78



$ 14.43



$ 15.09



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS













Fixed maturities, at fair value



527,940



$ 509,649

Equity securities, at fair value



17,375





16,456

Other investments



21,693





—

Total investments



567,008





526,105

Cash and cash equivalents



279,720





250,117

Restricted cash



12,257





12,253

Accrued investment income



4,618





4,468

Premiums receivable, net



55,096





57,000

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims



263,266





317,930

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



161,015





233,071

Income taxes receivable



365





35,586

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



69,883





73,055

Property and equipment, net



21,317





17,998

Intangibles, net



74,757





76,850

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



15,232





11,821

Total Assets

$ 1,676,993



$ 1,768,713

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 404,484



$ 432,359

Unearned premiums



454,225





472,357

Reinsurance payable



114,263





166,975

Long-term debt, net



132,176





148,794

Deferred income tax



5,967





7,705

Advance premiums



27,892





20,000

Accrued compensation



7,752





9,226

Accounts payable and other liabilities



95,147





85,964

Total Liabilities

$ 1,241,906



$ 1,343,380

Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 30,013,018 shares

issued and 29,432,217 outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 30,083,559 shares issued

and 29,477,756 outstanding at December 31, 2018



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



328,937





325,292

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(564)





(6,527)

Treasury stock, at cost, 7,562,537 shares at March 31, 2019 and 7,214,797 shares at

December 31, 2018



(94,196)





(89,185)

Retained earnings



200,907





195,750

Total Stockholders' Equity



435,087





425,333

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,676,993



$ 1,768,713



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018 REVENUES:















Gross premiums written

$ 210,348



$ 204,366

Change in gross unearned premiums



18,242





22,797

Gross premiums earned



228,590





227,163

Ceded premiums



(118,899)





(121,055)

Net premiums earned



109,691





106,108

Net investment income



3,672





3,302

Net realized gains (losses)



1,024





(227)

Other revenue



3,874





2,843

Total revenues



118,261





112,026

EXPENSES:















Losses and loss adjustment expenses



62,139





53,091

Policy acquisition costs



26,020





12,187

General and administrative expenses



18,604





21,931

Total expenses



106,763





87,209

Operating income



11,498





24,817

Interest expense, net



2,117





4,820

Other non-operating (income)/loss, net



48





—

Income before income taxes



9,333





19,997

Provision for income taxes



2,369





5,168

Net income

$ 6,964



$ 14,829

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments



8,036





(6,478)

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses



335





227

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income



(2,408)





1,823

Total comprehensive income

$ 12,927



$ 10,401

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic



29,540,514





25,727,553

Diluted



29,544,563





26,732,019

Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.24



$ 0.58

Diluted

$ 0.24



$ 0.55



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) expected positive financial effects in the first quarter of 2019, expected decline in business in Florida, (iii) anticipated continued improvement in our loss trends, (iv) development of losses from Brevard storm, (v) seasonality of income and expectations that the fourth quarter will be the strongest income quarter, and (vi) expected positive impact of geographic diversification. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: our ability to comply with our obligations under the new credit facilities, including the financial and other covenants contained therein, the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance and the collectability of reinsurance; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to grow our business outside of Florida; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes and new licenses, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

