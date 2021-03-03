Heritage Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $2.8 million , or $0.10 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Book value per share of $15.94 , up 1.8% year-over-year.

, up 1.8% year-over-year. Gross premiums written of $282.3 million , up 19.9% year-over-year.

, up 19.9% year-over-year. Launched partnership with The Hartford to offer bundled home and auto policies.

to offer bundled home and auto policies. Favorable prior year reserve development of $4.7 million .

. Net current accident quarter weather losses of $38.9 million , up substantially from $15.3 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include $24.4 million of catastrophe losses and $14.5 million of other weather losses.

, up substantially from in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include of catastrophe losses and of other weather losses. Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.7 million , reflecting $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.

, reflecting per share regular quarterly dividend. Began writing homeowners insurance in Maryland , representing sixteenth active state.

Ernie Garateix, the Company's CEO, said, "We were able to generate positive net income in the fourth quarter and full year and grow book value per share year-over-year despite experiencing unprecedented weather losses. I believe our solid organic growth platform and heightened focus on underwriting profitability position us well for 2021 and beyond."

Quarterly Dividend

Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 and through December 31, 2020, we saw virtually no impact to our business. As a residential property insurer, we view our business as relatively insulated from a short-term economic slowdown, as property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity.

While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,







2020



2019



Change





2020





2019



Change



























































Revenue $

159,548

$

138,502





15.2%



$

593,385



$

511,304





16.1%



Net income $

2,808

$

12,818





(78.1)%



$

9,326



$

28,636





(67.4)%



Per share $

0.10

$

0.44





(77.3)%



$

0.33



$

0.98





(66.3)%



















































































































Book value per share $

15.94

$

15.66





1.8%



$

15.94



$

15.66





1.8%



Return on equity



2.5%





11.5%





(9.0)

pts



2.1%







6.6%





(4.5)

pts























































Underwriting summary





















































Gross premiums written $

282,324

$

235,446





19.9%



$

1,080,100



$

937,937





15.2%



Gross premiums earned $

265,353

$

234,082





13.4%



$

996,842



$

924,247





7.9%



Ceded premiums earned $

(113,923)

$

(103,005)





10.6%



$

(452,120)



$

(445,534)





1.5%



Net premiums earned $

151,430

$

131,077





15.5%



$

544,722



$

478,713





13.8%



























































Ceded premium ratio



42.9%





44.0%





(1.1)

pts



45.4%







48.2%





(2.8)

pts























































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:





















































Loss ratio



70.4%





51.0%





19.4

pts



68.5%







57.1%





11.4

pts Expense ratio



38.3%





38.3%





0.0

pts



38.5%







39.4%





(0.9)

pts Combined ratio



108.7%





89.3%





19.4

pts



107.0%







96.5%





10.5

pts

*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period. Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $2.8 million, down from net income of $12.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from elevated weather losses, partly offset by a tax benefit in the current year quarter.

Gross premiums written were $282.3 million, up 19.9% year-over-year, including growth in all states and product lines. Growth was partly attributable to rate increases, particularly in Florida

Premiums-in-force were $1.1 billion in fourth quarter 2020, representing a 17.6% annualized growth rate from third quarter 2020. The sequential increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written.

Gross premiums earned were $265.4 million in fourth quarter 2020, up 13.4% from $234.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 42.9% in fourth quarter 2020, down 1.1 points from 44.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from gross premiums earned growth that modestly outpaced ceded premium growth and from year-end true-ups that benefited the current year quarter.

The net loss ratio was 70.4% in fourth quarter 2020, up 19.4 points from 51.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher current accident year weather losses.

The net expense ratio was 38.3% in fourth quarter 2020, unchanged from the prior year quarter.

The net combined ratio was 108.7% in fourth quarter 2020, up 19.4 points from 89.3% in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from a higher net loss ratio, as described above.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share increased to $15.94 at December 31, 2020, up 1.8% year-over-year.



As Of

Book Value Per Share December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity $ 442,344



$ 448,799



$ 425,333

Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding

27,748,606





28,650,918





29,477,756

Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.94



$ 15.66



$ 14.43



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





December 31,





2020



2019

ASSETS















Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$ 561,011



$ 587,256

Equity securities, at fair value



1,599





1,618

Other investments



26,409





6,375

Total investments



589,019





595,249

Cash and cash equivalents



440,956





268,351

Restricted cash



5,427





14,657

Accrued investment income



2,737





4,377

Premiums receivable, net



77,471





63,685

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net



355,037





428,903

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



245,818





224,102

Income taxes receivable



32,224





3,171

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



89,265





77,211

Property and equipment, net



18,685





20,753

Intangibles, net



62,277





68,642

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



18,004





18,110

Total Assets

$ 2,089,379



$ 1,939,670

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 659,341



$ 613,533

Unearned premiums



569,618





486,220

Reinsurance payable



161,918





156,351

Long-term debt, net



120,998





129,248

Deferred income tax, net



18,477





12,623

Advance premiums



18,268





16,504

Accrued compensation



9,325





5,347

Accounts payable and other liabilities



89,090





71,045

Total Liabilities

$ 1,647,035



$ 1,490,871



















Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



331,867





329,568

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes



6,057





7,330

Treasury stock



(115,365)





(105,368)

Retained earnings



219,782





217,266

Total Stockholders' Equity



442,344





448,799

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,089,379



$ 1,939,670



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)













































































Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019





2020



2019

REVENUE:

































Gross premiums written

$ 282,324



$ 235,446





$ 1,080,100



$ 937,937

Change in gross unearned premiums



(16,971)





(1,364)







(83,258)





(13,690)

Gross premiums earned



265,353





234,082







996,842





924,247

Ceded premiums



(113,923)





(103,005)







(452,120)





(445,534)

Net premiums earned



151,430





131,077







544,722





478,713

Net investment income



2,519





3,275







12,302





14,432

Net realized and unrealized gains



2,018





1,031







22,395





4,163

Other revenue



3,581





3,119







13,966





13,997

Total revenue



159,548





138,502







593,385





511,305

EXPENSES:

































Losses and loss adjustment expenses



106,618





66,798







373,387





273,288

Policy acquisition costs



36,032





28,113







128,276





107,906

General and administrative expenses



21,954





22,079







81,537





80,544

Total expenses



164,604





116,990







583,200





461,738

Operating (loss) income

$ (5,056)



$ 21,512





$ 10,185



$ 49,567

Interest expense, net



2,033





2,021







7,972





8,523

Other non-operating loss, net



0





0







0





48

(Loss) Income before taxes

$ (7,089)



$ 19,491





$ 2,213



$ 40,996

(Benefit) Provision for income taxes



(9,897)





6,673







(7,113)





12,360

Net income

$ 2,808



$ 12,818





$ 9,326



$ 28,636

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

































Change in net unrealized gains on investments



1,408





232







20,738





19,765

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains



(2,018)





(2,025)







(22,395)





(1,734)

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other

































comprehensive income



142





573







384





(4,174)

Total comprehensive income

$ 2,340



$ 11,598





$ 8,053



$ 42,493





































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic



27,748,606





28,871,197







27,978,519





29,213,910

Diluted



27,753,317





28,878,440







27,988,966





29,232,981





































Earnings per share

































Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.44





$ 0.33



$ 0.98

Diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.44





$ 0.33



$ 0.98



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) our profitability position for 2021 and beyond given our solid organic growth platform and heightened focus on underwriting. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020 and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

