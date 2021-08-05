Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net loss of $4.0 million , or $0.14 per share.

, or per share. Book value per share of $15.20 , down 0.8% from first quarter 2021.

, down 0.8% from first quarter 2021. Gross premiums written of $337.7 million , up 16.3% year-over-year.

, up 16.3% year-over-year. Favorable prior year reserve development of $0.6 million .

. Net current accident quarter weather losses of $35.5 million , up from $26.8 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include $24.5 million of net catastrophe losses, up from $17.6 million in the prior year quarter, and $11.0 million of other weather losses, up from $9.2 million in the prior year quarter.

, up from in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include of net catastrophe losses, up from in the prior year quarter, and of other weather losses, up from in the prior year quarter. Additional ceded premium of $9.4 million , reflecting reinstatement of severe convective storm reinsurance coverage, which contributed 6.3 points to the net combined ratio.

, reflecting reinstatement of severe convective storm reinsurance coverage, which contributed 6.3 points to the net combined ratio. Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.7 million , reflecting $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.

Ernie Garateix, the Company's CEO, said, "I'm encouraged that despite a $9.4 million reinstatement premium in the quarter and a $4.1 million uptick in weather losses relative to the first quarter of this year, net income improved sequentially, suggesting the benefits of our underwriting and pricing actions are starting to show."

Quarterly Dividend

Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19, and through June 30, 2021, we continue to see virtually no impact to our business. As a residential property insurer, we view our business as relatively insulated from a short-term economic slowdown, as property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity.

While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19 or its variants, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020



Change





2021



2020



Change















































Total revenues $

150,197

$

136,012





10.4

% $

297,441

$

268,719





10.7

% Net (loss) income $

(3,950)

$

4,132





(195.6)

% $

(9,097)

$

11,752





(177.4)

% Per Share $

(0.14)

$

0.15





(193.3)

% $

(0.33)

$

0.42





(178.6)

%





















































Book value per share $

15.20

$

16.67





(8.8)

% $

15.20

$

16.67





(8.8)

% Return on equity



(3.7)

%

3.6

%

(7.3)

pts



(4.2)

%

5.2

%

(9.4)

pts





















































Underwriting summary



















































Gross premiums written $

337,700

$

290,432





16.3

% $

611,881

$

519,534





17.8

% Gross premiums earned $

285,646

$

241,792





18.1

% $

556,057

$

476,508





16.7

% Ceded premiums $

(139,147)

$

(112,735)





23.4

% $

(267,359)

$

(221,445)





20.7

% Net premiums earned $

146,499

$

129,057





13.5

% $

288,698

$

255,063





13.2

%





















































Ceded premium ratio



48.7

%

46.6

%

2.1

pts



48.1

%

46.5

%

1.6

pts





















































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:



















































Loss ratio



68.8

%

61.1

%

7.7

pts



68.8

%

57.7

%

11.1

pts Expense ratio



36.4

%

38.9

%

(2.5)

pts



37.6

%

40.0

%

(2.4)

pts Combined ratio



105.2

%

100.0

%

5.2

pts



106.4

%

97.7

%

8.7

pts



*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period. Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Second quarter 2021 net loss was $4.0 million, down from net income of $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from higher weather losses, a $9.4 million reinstatement premium and lower investment income, partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a lower net expense ratio.

Gross premiums written were $337.7 million, up 16.3% year-over-year, including 20.3% growth outside Florida and 12.8% growth in Florida. Rate increases benefited topline results, particularly in Florida.

Premiums-in-force were $1.2 billion as of second quarter 2021, representing a 17.2% annualized growth rate from first quarter 2021. The increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written. Policies in force were 593,786 representing a 1.3% annualized growth rate from first quarter 2021. Premium growth outpacing policy growth largely stems from rate increases.

Gross premiums earned were $285.6 million in second quarter 2021, up 18.1% from $241.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 48.7% in second quarter 2021, up 2.1 points from 46.6% in the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher costs associated with our catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance program and a $9.4 million reinstatement premium associated with our severe convective storm reinsurance coverage, partly offset by higher gross premiums earned.

The net loss ratio was 68.8% in second quarter 2021, up 7.7 points from 61.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher weather losses, lower favorable reserve development and the impact of a higher ceded premium ratio.

The net expense ratio was 36.4% in second quarter 2021, down 2.5 points from 38.9% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from a lower G&A expense ratio, partly offset by a higher PAC expense ratio and the impact of a higher ceded premium ratio.

The net combined ratio was 105.2% in second quarter 2021, up 5.2 points from 100.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from a higher net loss ratio, partly offset by a lower net expense ratio, as described above.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased to $15.20 at June 30, 2021, down 0.8% from March 31, 2021.



As Of

Book Value Per Share June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020

Numerator:





















Common stockholders' equity $ 424,873



$ 442,344



$ 462,499

Denominator:





















Total Shares Outstanding

27,946,941





27,748,606





27,738,062

Book Value Per Common Share $ 15.20



$ 15.94



$ 16.67



Conference Call Details:

Friday, August 6, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/. This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)









Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$ 643,559



$ 561,011

Equity securities, at cost



1,415





1,599

Other investments



24,786





26,409

Total investments



669,760





589,019

Cash and cash equivalents



446,956





440,956

Restricted cash



5,414





5,427

Accrued investment income



3,002





2,737

Premiums receivable, net



83,648





77,471

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net



314,918





355,037

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



416,630





245,818

Income taxes receivable



40,000





32,224

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



95,967





89,265

Property and equipment, net



18,565





18,685

Right of use lease asset, net



29,349





6,461

Intangibles, net



59,102





62,277

Goodwill



152,459





152,459

Other assets



15,856





11,544

Total Assets

$ 2,351,626



$ 2,089,379

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 625,979



$ 659,341

Unearned premiums



625,512





569,618

Reinsurance payable



392,783





161,918

Long-term debt, net



119,801





120,998

Deferred income tax, net



19,617





18,477

Advance premiums



36,625





18,268

Accrued compensation



8,740





9,325

Lease liability



31,840





8,155

Accounts payable and other liabilities



65,856





80,935

Total Liabilities

$ 1,926,753



$ 1,647,035



















Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



332,287





331,867

Accumulated other comprehensive income



623





6,057

Treasury stock



(115,365)





(115,365)

Retained earnings



207,325





219,782

Total Stockholders' Equity



424,873





442,344

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,351,626



$ 2,089,379



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUES:































Gross premiums written

$ 337,700



$ 290,432



$ 611,881



$ 519,534

Change in gross unearned premiums



(52,054)





(48,640)





(55,824)





(43,026)

Gross premiums earned



285,646





241,792





556,057





476,508

Ceded premiums



(139,147)





(112,735)





(267,359)





(221,445)

Net premiums earned



146,499





129,057





288,698





255,063

Net investment income



956





3,296





2,249





6,966

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains



(1,000)





(38)





(920)





22

Other revenue



3,742





3,697





7,414





6,668

Total revenues



150,197





136,012





297,441





268,719

EXPENSES:































Losses and loss adjustment expenses



100,834





78,869





198,743





147,050

Policy acquisition costs



37,833





30,237





73,199





60,284

General and administrative expenses



15,520





19,943





35,320





41,661

Total expenses



154,187





129,049





307,262





248,995

Operating (loss) income



(3,990)





6,963





(9,821)





19,724

Interest expense, net



1,925





1,721





3,803





3,688

(Loss) income before income taxes



(5,915)





5,242





(13,624)





16,036

(Benefit) provision for income taxes



(1,965)





1,110





(4,527)





4,284

Net (loss) income

$ (3,950)



$ 4,132



$ (9,097)



$ 11,752

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME































Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments



3,625





14,823





(6,972)





16,850

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment (gains) losses



(22)





38





(102)





(22)

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income



(835)





(3,440)





1,640





(3,895)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (1,182)



$ 15,553



$ (14,531)



$ 24,685

Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



27,904,923





27,876,801





27,866,364





28,212,735

Diluted



27,904,923





27,913,696





27,866,364





28,231,273

(Loss) earnings per share































Basic

$ (0.14)



$ 0.15



$ (0.33)



$ 0.42

Diluted

$ (0.14)



$ 0.15



$ (0.33)



$ 0.42



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) our ability to continue to grow profitably. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: our ability to comply with our obligations under the new credit facilities, including the financial and other covenants contained therein; the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations, including measures taken by the governmental authorities to address COVID-19, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: [email protected]

