Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter of 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter 2023 Result Highlights

Second quarter net income of $7.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $87.9 million or ($3.32) per diluted share in the prior year quarter primarily driven by growth in net premiums earned, and higher investment income, which resulted in an improved net combined ratio. The net loss in the prior year quarter was due to a $90.8 million , net of tax, or $3.43 per diluted share non-cash goodwill impairment charge, resulting in no remaining goodwill on the Company's balance sheet as of June 30, 2022 .

"This quarter marks the third consecutive quarter of profitability and a net combined ratio below 100%," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix. "The continued successful implementation of our strategic profitability initiatives across the organization, which includes significant rating actions, improved underwriting, and selective organic growth of our commercial residential business has improved the quality of our book of business and increased our average premium by 24.3% over the prior year quarter. Investment income continues to climb from higher interest rates and our investment strategy. I'm also pleased with the terms of our catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance placement, which included many long-term partners as well as new trading partners. Our continued focus on underwriting profits, adequate pricing and thorough underwriting has yielded these positive results while also positioning us for long-term sustainable profitability."

Strategic Profitability Initiatives

The following provides an update to the Company's strategic initiatives that are expected to enable Heritage to achieve consistent long-term quarterly earnings and drive shareholder value. The Supplemental Information table included in this earnings release demonstrates progress made compared to the second quarter 2022.

Generate underwriting profit though rate adequacy and more selective underwriting.

Continued significant rating actions throughout the book of business resulting in an increase in average premium per policy throughout the book of 24.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 6.8% from the first quarter of 2023.



Premiums-in-force of $1.3 billion were up 10.5% from the prior year quarter, while policy count is down 11.1%, resulting from continued underwriting efforts to manage exposure for personal residential business while selectively growing the Company's commercial residential business.

Continued focus on tightening underwriting criteria while also restricting new business for policies written in over-concentrated markets or products.

Allocate capital to products and geographies that maximize long-term returns.

Strategically increased Florida commercial residential premiums-in-force by 75.5% over the prior year quarter while total insured value ("TIV") for that product increased 35.3% and policies in force increased by only 12.7%.

Reduction of policy count for the Florida personal lines product remains a key focus and will continue until the positive impact of recent legislation to reduce abusive claims practices is realized. Policies in force for Florida personal lines business intentionally declined by 15.8% as compared to the prior year period and 3.9% from the first quarter of 2023.

This disciplined underwriting approach resulted in a policy count reduction from the prior year quarter of 11.1% in other states while generating a 10.5% increase in premiums-in-force.

Maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio.

Even with the substantial increase in commercial business, no state represents over 26.2% of the Company's TIV.



The top four states grew TIV by an average of 2.6% while the smallest five states grew TIV by 27.3%.



As a result of diversification efforts, the top five personal lines states represented 71.6% of all TIV at second quarter 2023 compared to 72.5% of all TIV at second quarter 2022.



Florida TIV increased 2.5% related to intentional growth of the Company's commercial residential product and the use of inflation guard which ensures appropriate replacement cost values for all business, partly offset by the decrease in Florida personal lines policies over the prior year quarter.

TIV outside of Florida represented 73.8% of the entire portfolio, compared to 74.4% as of the second quarter of 2022, driven by exposure management of personal lines business throughout the book and selective growth of Florida commercial lines business.

Selective expansion of Excess & Surplus lines ("E&S") premium-in-force in California and Florida .

Introduce E&S products in South Carolina in the third quarter of 2023.

Continue to evaluate other strategic states for E&S products.

Capital Management

Heritage's Board of Directors has decided to continue its temporary suspension of the quarterly dividend to shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate dividend distribution and stock repurchases on a quarterly basis. No shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2023



2022



Change





2023



2022



Change













































Total Revenue $

185,313

$

163,770





13.2

% $

362,234

$

322,378





12.4

% Net income (loss) $

7,779

$

(87,866)





(108.9)

% $

21,787

$

(118,625)





(118.4)

%









































Adjusted net income (loss) [1] $

8,320

$

2,908





186.1

% $

22,328

$

(27,851)





(180.2)

% Earnings (loss) per share $

0.30

$

(3.32)





(109.1)

% $

0.85

$

(4.46)





(119.1)

% Adjusted net income (loss) per share [1] $

0.32

$

0.11





190.9

% $

0.87

$

(1.05)





(182.9)

%









































Book value per share $

6.27

$

6.80





(7.8)

% $

6.27

$

6.80





(7.8)

% Adjusted book value per share [1] $

8.09

$

8.35





(3.1)

% $

8.09

$

8.35





(3.1)

%









































Return on equity [2]



19.7

%

(152.0)

%

171.7

pts



29.9

%

(90.6)

%

120.5

pts Adjusted return on equity [1][2]



21.1

%

5.0

%

16.1

pts



30.6

%

(21.3)

%

51.9

pts









































Underwriting summary







































Gross premiums written $

396,559

$

365,284





8.6

% $

706,868

$

648,480





9.0

% Gross premiums earned $

330,015

$

296,211





11.4

% $

647,037

$

583,579





10.9

% Ceded premiums earned $

(153,211)

$

(137,940)





11.1

% $

(304,204)

$

(272,379)





11.7

% Net premiums earned $

176,804

$

158,271





11.7

% $

342,833

$

311,200





10.2

%









































Ceded premium ratio



46.4

%

46.6

%

(0.2)

pts



47.0

%

46.7

%

0.3

pts









































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:



































Loss ratio



60.3

%

64.1

%

(3.8)

pts



59.5

%

77.6

%

(18.1)

pts Expense ratio



34.8

%

35.3

%

(0.5)

pts



35.3

%

36.6

%

(1.3)

pts Combined ratio



95.1

%

99.4

%

(4.3)

pts



94.8

%

114.2

%

(19.4)

pts



[1] Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, Adjusted book value per share, and Adjusted return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including required reconciliations, is set forth below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release.

[2] Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter net income of $7.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $87.9 million or ($3.32) per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The improvement from the prior year quarter is due to growth in net premiums earned and net investment income partly offset by higher losses and operating expenses, primarily associated with the increase in gross premiums written over the prior year quarter, which resulted in a lower combined ratio than the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2022 included a net $90.8 million , non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which amounted to a $3.43 loss per diluted share, resulting in no remaining goodwill on the balance sheet.

Net loss ratio of 60.3%, down 3.8 points from 64.1% in the prior year quarter, driven by higher net premiums earned, partly offset by higher net losses and LAE driven by higher attritional losses, net of lower weather losses. Net current accident year weather losses of $33.8 million , down from $38.1 million in the prior year quarter. There were no catastrophe losses in the quarter compared to catastrophe weather losses of $32.1 million in the prior year quarter. Other weather losses were $33.8 million , up from $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. The net loss ratio also benefited from favorable loss development of $2.7 million compared to unfavorable development in the second quarter of 2022 of $82,000 .

Net combined ratio of 95.1%, improved 4.3 points from 99.4% in the prior year quarter, driven by lower net loss and net expense ratios as described above.

Effective tax rate was 43.0% compared to (0.6%) in the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of permanent differences in relation to the pre-tax income or loss each quarter. The effective tax rate in second quarter 2023 was impacted by a valuation allowance related to certain tax elections made by Osprey Re, the Company's captive reinsurer domiciled in Bermuda . The Company increased its valuation allowance from first quarter 2023 by $2.5 million , adversely impacting the effective tax rate for the quarter. The effective tax rate in second quarter 2022 was impacted by the mostly non-deductible goodwill impairment charge described above.

Supplemental Information:

Policies-in-force:

Q2 2023



Q2 2022



% Change



Florida



165,761





195,987





(15.4)

% Other States



323,629





354,534





(8.7)

% Total



489,390





550,521





(11.1)

%





















Premiums-in-force:



















Florida $

665,169,364

$

564,814,121





17.8

% Other States



675,983,599





648,621,713





4.2

% Total $

1,341,152,963

$

1,213,435,834





10.5

%





















Total Insured Value:



















Florida $

105,826,117,271

$

103,200,520,845





2.5

% Other States



297,901,382,470





299,177,714,835





(0.4)

% Total $

403,727,499,741

$

402,378,235,680





0.3

%

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share of $6.27 at June 30, 2023, was up 22.2% from fourth quarter 2022 and down 7.8% from second quarter 2022. The decrease from the comparable quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to underwriting losses during the third quarter of 2022. The increase from fourth quarter 2022 is driven by net income generated in the first and second quarters of 2023 as well as the benefit of lower unrealized losses on the Company's fixed income securities portfolio during 2023. The unrealized losses are unrelated to credit risk but due to the rising interest rate environment.

Book Value Per Share

As Of





June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



June 30, 2022

Numerator:

















Common stockholders' equity $

160,627

$

131,039

$

180,546

Denominator:

















Total Shares Outstanding $

25,622,495

$

25,539,433

$

26,544,096

Book Value Per Common Share



6.27





5.13





6.80

Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share $

8.09

$

7.23

$

8.35



Conference Call Details:



Wednesday August 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com . This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)





June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

ASSETS

(unaudited)







Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$ 695,062



$ 635,572

Equity securities, at fair value



1,499





1,514

Other investments, net



11,777





16,484

Total investments



708,338





653,570

Cash and cash equivalents



247,092





280,881

Restricted cash



9,678





6,691

Accrued investment income



3,572





3,817

Premiums receivable, net



86,601





92,749

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net



543,996





805,059

Prepaid reinsurance premiums



509,206





306,977

Income tax receivable



13,261





12,118

Deferred income tax asset, net



10,912





16,841

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



106,736





99,617

Property and equipment, net



30,716





25,729

Right-of-use lease asset, finance



18,849





20,132

Right-of-use lease asset, operating



7,390





7,335

Intangibles, net



45,647





49,575

Other assets



15,022





11,509

Total Assets

$ 2,357,016



$ 2,392,600

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 817,859



$ 1,131,807

Unearned premiums



716,378





656,641

Reinsurance payable



387,598





199,803

Long-term debt, net



124,376





128,943

Advance premiums



38,939





26,516

Accrued compensation



8,129





6,594

Lease liability, finance



21,457





22,557

Lease liability, operating



8,690





8,690

Accounts payable and other liabilities



72,963





80,010

Total Liabilities

$ 2,196,389



$ 2,261,561

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock, $0.0001 par value



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



335,501





334,711

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes



(46,574)





(53,585)

Treasury stock, at cost



(130,900)





(130,900)

Retained earnings (deficit)



2,597





(19,190)

Total Stockholders' Equity



160,627





131,039

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,357,016



$ 2,392,600



HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

REVENUES:























Gross premiums written

$ 396,559



$ 365,284



$ 706,868



$ 648,480

Change in gross unearned premiums



(66,544)





(69,073)





(59,831)





(64,901)

Gross premiums earned



330,015





296,211





647,037





583,579

Ceded premiums



(153,211)





(137,940)





(304,204)





(272,379)

Net premiums earned



176,804





158,271





342,833





311,200

Net investment income



6,599





2,163





12,181





4,163

Net realized (losses) gains and impairment losses



(1,568)





(102)





330





(118)

Other revenue



3,478





3,438





6,890





7,133

Total revenues



185,313





163,770





362,234





322,378

EXPENSES:























Losses and loss adjustment expenses



106,646





101,522





204,098





241,560

Policy acquisition costs, net



41,451





38,375





81,776





76,632

General and administrative expenses, net



20,058





17,466





39,111





37,190

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment



767





91,959





767





91,959

Total expenses



168,922





249,322





325,752





447,341

Operating income (loss)



16,391





(85,552)





36,482





(124,963)

Interest expense, net



2,740





1,751





5,621





3,723

Income (loss) before income taxes



13,651





(87,303)





30,861





(128,686)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



5,872





563





9,074





(10,061)

Net income (loss)

$ 7,779



$ (87,866)



$ 21,787



$ (118,625)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(2,986)





(16,161)





9,158





(47,932)

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment

losses



9





102





11





118

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other

comprehensive income (loss)



698





3,759





(2,158)





11,193

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 5,500



$ (100,166)



$ 28,798



$ (155,246)

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



25,567,157





26,453,456





25,562,731





26,620,418

Diluted



25,626,420





26,453,456





25,621,994





26,620,418

Earnings (loss) per share























Basic

$ 0.30



$ (3.32)



$ 0.85



$ (4.46)

Diluted

$ 0.30



$ (3.32)



$ 0.85



$ (4.46)



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.3 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We measure our performance with several financial and operating metrics. We use these metrics to assess the progress of our business, make decisions on where to allocate capital, time and investments and assess the long-term performance of our company. Certain of these financial metrics are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and certain of these metrics are considered non-GAAP financial measures. As our business evolves, we may make changes to our key financial and operating metrics used to measure our performance. For further information and a reconciliation to the most applicable financial measures under U.S. GAAP, refer to our reconciliations below.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is calculated by adding back the non-recurring, non-cash charges of $541,000 and $90.8 million, net of taxes related to impairment of intangible assets and goodwill for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP adjusted net income by the number of fully diluted shares at the end of the period.

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by using non-GAAP adjusted net income as the base for the calculation.

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing total stockholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, by the total common shares outstanding.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally as performance measures and believe that these measures reflect the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business and core operations. As a supplement to the primary GAAP presentations, non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with our historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). These metrics should only be considered as supplemental to net income, earnings per share and return on equity as measures of our performance. These measures should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP).

The following tables are reconciliations of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively:

Statement of Operations Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,









2023



2022



Change





2023



2022



Change



Income Statement Data

(In thousands except per share data)





Net income (loss) $

7,779

$

(87,866)





(108.9)

% $

21,787

$

(118,625)

$

(118.4)

%

Less: Goodwill and intangible impairment, net of tax



(541)





(90,774)





(99.4)







(541)





(90,774)





(99.4)





Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $

8,320

$

2,908





186.1

% $

22,328

$

(27,851)

$

(180.2)

%











































Diluted Earnings Per Share Data









































Net income (loss) $

0.30

$

(3.32)





(109.0)

% $

0.85

$

(4.46)





(119.1)

%

Less: Goodwill and intangible impairment, net of tax



(0.02)





(3.43)





(99.4)







(0.02)





(3.41)





(99.4)





Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $

0.32

$

0.11





190.9

% $

0.87

$

(1.05)





(182.9)

%











































Return on Equity Data









































Return on Equity



19.7

%

(152.0)

%

171.7

pts



29.9

%

(90.6)

%

120.5

pts

Less: Goodwill and intangible impairment, net of tax



(1.4)

%

(157.1)

%

155.7

pts



(0.7)

%

(69.3)

%

68.6

pts

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity



21.1

%

5.0

%

16.0

pts



30.6

%

(21.3)

%

51.9

pts





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



Return on Equity Non-GAAP Reconciliation

2023



2022



2023



2022







(In thousands except per share data)



Income Statement Data



Annualized net income (loss) $

31,115

$

(351,464)

$

43,573

$

(237,250)



Annualized adjusted net income (loss) $

33,281

$

11,634

$

44,656

$

(55,702)































Divided by Average Equity:

























Shareholders' equity at the beginning of period $

154,724

$

281,766

$

131,039

$

343,051



Shareholders' equity at the end of period



160,627





180,546





160,627





180,546



Average Shareholders' Equity $

157,675

$

231,156

$

145,833

$

261,798































Return on Equity



19.7

%

(152.0)

%

29.9

%

(90.6)

% Adjusted return on equity



21.1

%

5.0

%

30.6

%

(21.3)

%





As Of

Stockholders' Equity to Adjusted Stockholders'

Equity Reconciliation

Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Jun 30,





2023



2023



2022



2022



























Common stockholders' equity $

160,627





154,724





131,039

$

180,546

Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



46,574





44,295





53,585





41,194

Non-GAAP adjusted common stockholders' equity $

207,201

$

199,019

$

184,624

$

221,740



























Weighted shares outstanding



25,622





25,559





25,539





26,544

Book value per common share $

6.27

$

6.05

$

5.13

$

6.80

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per common share $

8.09

$

7.79

$

7.23

$

8.35



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to the expected positive impact of our strategic initiatives on our future financial results, including focus on profitability, improved underwriting, exposure management and strategic reduction of policy count in certain geographies, rating actions and our selective growth of our commercial residential business; impact of rate increases, including the ability to mitigate the expected impact of increased reinsurance costs through rate adjustments; ability to achieve consistent long-term sustainable growth and long-term quarterly earnings and drive shareholder value; continued increase in average premium per policy; future dividend payments and stock repurchases; the impact of recent legislation to reduce abusive claims practices in Florida; our ability to maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio; and expectations regarding our fixed income investment portfolio. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, labor availability and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2023, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

