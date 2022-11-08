Heritage Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported third quarter of 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter 2022 Result Highlights

  • Third quarter net loss of $48.2 million or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million or $0.59 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross premiums written of $304.5 million, up 11.1% from $274.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross premiums earned of $308.0 million, up 4.6% from $294.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net earned premiums of $159.7 million, down 1.7% from $162.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net current accident year weather losses of $63.8 million, up 24.2% from $51.4 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident year catastrophe weather losses are $40.0 million up 150.5% from $16.0 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident year other weather losses are $23.8 million, down 32.8% from $35.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Ceded premium ratio of 48.1%, up 3.3 points from 44.8% in the prior year quarter.
  • Net loss ratio of 97.6%, 17.8 points higher than the prior year quarter of 79.8%.
  • Net expense ratio of 35.7%, up 3.0 points from the prior year quarter amount of 32.7%.
  • Net combined ratio of 133.3%, up 20.8 points from 112.5% in the prior year quarter.
  • Repurchased 632,744 shares for $1.7 million.

"Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28th. Our highest priority is our policyholders and all those who continue to be affected by Hurricane Ian remain in our thoughts. We are committed to fair and timely claim handling for our customers," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix. At the same time, we are focused on managing exposure and achieving rate adequacy throughout the book of business. We continue to de-risk products or geographies which are not producing appropriate margins, which includes being more selective on both new and renewal business. While I am disappointed with the loss in the quarter, the strategies outlined below are having a positive impact, as demonstrated by the Supplemental Information table included in this earnings release, and I expect that improvement to continue and be reflected in future quarters."

Strategic Profitability Initiatives

The following provides an update to the Company's strategic initiatives that we expect will enable Heritage to achieve consistent long-term quarterly earnings and drive shareholder value. The Supplemental Information table included in this earnings release demonstrates progress made since third quarter 2021.

  • Generate underwriting profit though rate adequacy and more selective underwriting.
    • Premiums-in-force of $1.24 billion are up 5.8% from the prior year quarter, while policy count is down 6.9%, driven by higher rates.
    • Average premium per policy throughout the book increased 13.6% over the prior year quarter.
    • Continued focus on tightening underwriting criteria while also restricting new business, for policies written in over-concentrated markets or products.
  • Optimize capital allocation toward products and geographies that maximize long-term returns.
    • Reduction of policy count for Florida personal lines product is a key focus and will continue if meaningful legislation to reduce abusive claims practices does not occur. Policy count for Florida personal lines business intentionally declined by 18.8% as compared to the prior year period.
    • Continued offering of Florida commercial lines product with 18.2% growth in annual premium while total insured value ("TIV") increased only 4.2%.
  • Improve portfolio diversity.
    • Diversification efforts led to a premium in-force growth of 14.1% in other States.
    • Overall premium-in-force increase of 5.8%, despite an 8.5% reduction in Florida admitted personal lines business.
    • TIV in other states improved to 74.8%, compared to 71.3% as of the third quarter of 2021.

Capital Management

Given that Heritage's stock is trading below tangible book value and the loss in the quarter, Heritage's Board of Directors has decided to temporarily suspend the quarterly dividend to shareholders. The Board of Directors will re-evaluate dividend distribution and stock repurchases on a quarterly basis.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change






















Revenue

$

165,493

$

167,408


(1.1)

%

$

487,872

$

464,849


5.0

%

Net loss

$

(48,240)

$

(16,410)


194.0

%

$

(166,864)

$

(25,509)


554.1

%





















Adjusted net loss [1]

$

(48,240)

$

(16,410)


194.0

%

$

(76,090)

$

(25,509)


198.3

%

Loss per share

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)


210.1

%

$

(6.29)

$

(0.91)


587.8

%

Adjusted net loss [1]

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)


210.1

%

$

(2.87)

$

(0.91)


213.6

%





















Book value per share

$

4.54

$

14.57


(68.8)

%

$

4.54

$

14.57


(68.8)

%

Adjusted book value[1]

$

6.65

$

14.55


(54.3)

%

$

6.65

$

14.55


(54.3)

%





















Return on equity

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(113.6)

pts

(96.6)

%

(8.0)

%

(88.6)

 pts

Adjusted return on equity*[1]

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(113.6)

pts

(44.0)

%

(8.0)

%

(36.0)

 pts





















Underwriting summary



















Gross premiums written

$

304,501

$

274,178


11.1

%

$

952,981

$

886,059


7.6

%

Gross premiums earned

$

307,959

$

294,409


4.6

%

$

891,539

$

850,466


4.8

%

Ceded premiums earned

$

(148,266)

$

(131,964)


12.4

%

$

(420,645)

$

(399,323)


5.3

%

Net premiums earned

$

159,693

$

162,445


(1.7)

%

$

470,894

$

451,143


4.4

%





















Ceded premium ratio

48.1

%

44.8

%

3.3

pts

47.2

%

47.0

%

0.2

 pts





















Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:

















Loss ratio

97.6

%

79.8

%

17.8

pts

84.4

%

72.8

%

11.6

pts

Expense ratio

35.7

%

32.7

%

3.0

pts

36.3

%

35.8

%

0.5

pts

Combined ratio

133.3

%

112.5

%

20.8

pts

120.7

%

108.6

%

12.1

pts

[1] Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including required reconciliations, are set forth below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release.

* Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A net combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third quarter net loss of $48.2 million or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million or $0.59 per diluted share in the prior year quarter driven primarily by current accident year weather losses, including a $40 million net retention for Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Company recorded a $10.7 million valuation allowance against our net deferred tax asset related to certain tax elections made by Osprey Re, our captive reinsurer domiciled in Bermuda.
  • Gross premiums written of $304.5 million, up 11.1% from $274.2 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a 4.8% rate related increase in Florida, despite a policy count reduction of approximately 40,000, and 15.4% growth in other states primarily due to rate increases. Rate increases continued to meaningfully benefit written premiums throughout the book of business.
  • Gross premiums earned of $308.0 million, up 4.6% from $294.4 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months driven by higher average premium per policy.
  • Net earned premiums are down 1.7% reflecting a 12.4% increase in contract year reinsurance cost with higher ceded premium outpacing the increase in gross earned premiums for the quarter.
  • Net current accident year weather losses of $63.8 million, up 24.2% from $51.4 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident year catastrophe weather losses are $40.0 million up 150.5% from $16.0 million in the prior year quarter. The catastrophe loss for the current quarter represents a $40.0 million retention for Hurricane Ian. Current accident year other weather losses are $23.8 million, down 32.8% from $35.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Ceded premium ratio of 48.1%, up 3.3 points from 44.8% in the prior year quarter driven by a higher cost of the 2022-2023 catastrophe excess of loss program, stemming from both higher costs and higher TIV.
  • Net loss ratio of 97.6%, 17.8 points higher than the prior year quarter of 79.8%, driven by higher losses incurred and slightly lower net earned premium than the prior year quarter.
  • Net expense ratio of 35.7%, up 3.0 points from the prior year quarter amount of 32.7%, mostly driven by the reduction of net earned premium from the prior year quarter, with a small portion of the increase related to higher underwriting costs associated with an increase in gross premiums written.
  • Net combined ratio of 133.3%, up 20.8 points from 112.5% in the prior year quarter, driven by a higher net loss ratio and net expense ratio as described above.
  • Effective tax rate was 2.2% compared to 6.4% in the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of permanent differences in relation to the pre-tax loss each quarter, as well as a $10.7 million valuation allowance as described above in the current period quarter.

Supplemental Information:

At September 30,





2022

2021

% Change

Policies in force:








Florida

188,383


228,572


-17.6

%

Other States

352,989


352,714


0.1

%

Total

541,372


581,286


-6.9

%










Premiums in force:








Florida

$

569,589,537

$

584,994,491


-2.6

%

Other States

672,812,875


589,527,230


14.1

%

Total

$

1,242,402,412

$

1,174,521,721


5.8

%










Total Insured Value:








Florida

$

102,784,056,201

$

114,537,338,974


-10.3

%

Other States

304,657,398,158


284,498,624,168


7.1

%

Total

$

407,441,454,359

$

399,035,963,142


2.1

%

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share decreased to $4.54 at September 30, 2022, down 64.6% from fourth quarter 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 is attributable to a year-to-date net loss, driven primarily by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $90.8 million made in the second quarter of 2022, and higher weather losses as described above, as well as unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale fixed income securities portfolio. The unrealized losses were due to the sharp decline in bond prices during 2022 as a result of the higher interest rate environment. The Company's fixed income portfolio average credit rating is A+ with a duration of 3.4 years at September 30, 2022.

Book Value Per Common Share

As Of


Sept 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Numerator:














Common stockholders' equity

$

117,697

$

180,546

$

281,766

$

343,051

$

405,025

Denominator:














Total Shares Outstanding

25,898,930


26,544,096


26,444,720


26,753,511


27,802,626

Book Value Per Common Share

$

4.54

$

6.80

$

10.65

$

12.82

$

14.57

Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share

$

6.65


8.35


11.75


12.99


14.55

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)



Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value

$

633,192

$

669,354

Equity securities, at cost

1,514


1,415

Other investments

17,084


23,929

Total investments

651,790


694,698

Cash and cash equivalents

297,548


359,337

Restricted cash

6,265


5,415

Accrued investment income

3,517


3,167

Premiums receivable, net

76,126


71,925

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net

866,625


269,391

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

381,368


265,873

Income tax receivable

13,760


11,739

Deferred income tax asset, net

14,637



Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

100,649


93,881

Property and equipment, net

22,784


17,426

Right-of-use lease asset, net

25,218


27,753

Intangibles, net

51,163


55,926

Goodwill




91,959

Other assets

11,133


12,272

Total Assets

$

2,522,583

$

1,980,762

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

1,209,352

$

590,166

Unearned premiums

651,913


590,419

Reinsurance payable

278,298


191,728

Long-term debt, net

121,283


120,757

Deferred income tax liability, net




9,426

Advance premiums

37,855


24,504

Accrued compensation

8,067


8,014

Lease liability

28,901


31,172

Accounts payable and other liabilities

69,217


71,525

Total Liabilities

$

2,404,886

$

1,637,711

Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock,

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

334,246


332,797

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(54,573)


(4,573)

Treasury stock

(130,286)


(123,557)

Retained (deficit) earnings

(31,693)


138,381

Total Stockholders' Equity

117,697


343,051

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,522,583

$

1,980,762







HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUES:











Gross premiums written

$

304,501

$

274,178

$

952,981

$

886,059

Change in gross unearned premiums

3,458


20,231


(61,442)


(35,593)

Gross premiums earned

307,959


294,409


891,539


850,466

Ceded premiums earned

(148,266)


(131,964)


(420,645)


(399,323)

Net premiums earned

159,693


162,445


470,894


451,143

Net investment income

2,887


1,548


7,050


3,797

Net realized losses

(3)


(6)


(121)


(926)

Other revenue

2,916


3,421


10,049


10,835

Total revenues

165,493


167,408


487,872


464,849

EXPENSES:











Losses and loss adjustment expenses

155,849


129,632


397,409


328,376

Policy acquisition costs, net

39,194


35,984


115,826


109,183

General and administrative expenses, net

17,758


17,169


54,947


52,490

Goodwill impairment







91,959



Total expenses

212,801


182,785


660,141


490,049

Operating loss

(47,308)


(15,377)


(172,269)


(25,200)

Interest expense, net

2,027


2,150


5,750


5,953

Loss before income taxes

(49,335)


(17,527)


(178,019)


(31,153)

Benefit for income taxes

(1,095)


(1,117)


(11,155)


(5,644)

Net loss

$

(48,240)

$

(16,410)

$

(166,864)

$

(25,509)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS











Change in net unrealized losses on investments

(17,471)


(1,344)


(65,403)


(8,316)

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment
losses (gains)

3


6


121


(96)

Income tax expense related to items of other
comprehensive loss

4,089


310


15,282


1,950

Total comprehensive loss

$

(61,619)

$

(17,438)

$

(216,864)

$

(31,971)

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic

26,369,265


27,938,028


26,536,700


27,902,814

Diluted

26,369,265


27,938,028


26,536,700


27,902,814

Loss earnings per share











Basic

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)

$

(6.29)

$

(0.91)

Diluted

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)

$

(6.29)

$

(0.91)

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.24 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We measure our performance with several financial and operating metrics. We use these metrics to assess the progress of our business, make decisions on where to allocate capital, time and investments and assess the long-term performance of our company. Certain of these financial metrics are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and certain of these metrics are considered non-GAAP financial measures. As our business evolves, we may make changes to our key financial and operating metrics used to measure our performance. For further information and a reconciliation to the most applicable financial measures under U.S. GAAP, refer to our reconciliations below.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is calculated by adding back the non-recurring, non-cash charges of $90.8 million, net of taxes related to impairment of goodwill for nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP adjusted net income by the number of fully diluted shares at the end of the period.

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by using non-GAAP adjusted net income as the base for the calculation.

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing total stockholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, by the total common shares outstanding.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally as performance measures and believe that these measures reflect the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business and core operations. As a supplement to the primary GAAP presentations, non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with our historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). These metrics should only be considered as supplemental to net income, earnings per share and return on equity as measures of our performance. These measures should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP).

The following tables are reconciliations of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Statement of Operations Non-GAAP
Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Income Statement Data

(in thousands except per share data)


Net loss

$

(48,240)

$

(16,410)


194.0

%

$

(166,864)

$

(25,509)

$

554.1

%

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax











(90,774)




NM


Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

$

(48,240)

$

(16,410)


194.0

%

$

(76,090)

$

(25,509)

$

198.3

%






















Diluted Earnings Per Share Data


















Net loss

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)


(1.2)

%

$

(6.29)

$

(0.91)


(5.4)

%

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax











(3.42)




NM


Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

$

(1.83)

$

(0.59)


(1.2)

%

$

(2.87)

$

(0.91)


(2.0)

%






















Return on Equity Data


















Return on Equity

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(113.6)

 pts

(96.6)

%

(8.0)

%

(88.6)

 pts

Less: Goodwill impairment, net of tax


%


%


 pts

(52.5)

%


%

(52.5)

 pts

Non-GAAP adjusted return on equity

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(113.6)

 pts

(44.0)

%

(8.0)

%

(36.0)

 pts


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Return on Equity Non-GAAP Reconciliation

2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands except per share data)

Income Statement Data

(annualized)

Net loss

$

(192,961)

$

(65,640)

$

(222,486)

$

(34,012)

Adjusted net loss

$

(192,961)

$

(65,640)

$

(101,454)

$

(34,012)















Divided by Average Equity:












Shareholders' equity at the beginning of period

$

180,546

$

424,873

$

343,051

$

442,344

Shareholders' equity at the end of period

117,697


405,025


117,697


405,025

Average Shareholders' Equity

$

149,121

$

414,949

$

230,374

$

423,685















Return on equity

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(96.6)

%

(8.0)

%

Adjusted return on equity

(129.4)

%

(15.8)

%

(44.0)

%

(8.0)

%


As Of

Stockholders' Equity Reconciliation

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21
















Common stockholders' equity

$

117,697

$

180,546

$

281,766

$

343,051

$

405,025

Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
of tax

54,573


41,194


28,894


4,573


405

Non-GAAP adjusted common stockholders' equity

$

172,270

$

221,740

$

310,660

$

338,478

$

404,620
















Weighted shares outstanding

25,899


25,644


26,444


26,754


27,803

Book value per common share

$

4.54

$

7.04

$

10.66

$

12.82

$

14.57

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per common
share

$

6.65

$

8.65

$

11.75

$

12.65

$

14.55

Note: Percentages and sums in the tables may not recalculate precisely due to rounding

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to the expected positive impact of our strategic initiatives on our future financial results, including focus on profitability, exposure management, rate adequacy and our ability to create value for our shareholders; ability to achieve consistent long-term quarterly earnings and drive shareholder value;  continued increase in average premium per policy; expected continued changes in our portfolio to reduce exposure and generate long term returns; the expected benefits of excess and surplus insurance products; expected losses from Hurricane Ian; future dividend payments; the impact of legislation on the homeowner's insurance marketplace and litigious practices in Florida; our ability to successfully manage inflationary pressures; expectations regarding our fixed income investment portfolio; and our ability to successfully regain value in the Company and achieve our target return on equity. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, labor availability and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022 and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

