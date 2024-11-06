Heritage Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported third quarter of 2024 financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Result Highlights

Net income of $8.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share, improved from net loss of ($7.4) million or ($0.28) per diluted share in the prior year quarter

or per diluted share, improved from net loss of or per diluted share in the prior year quarter Gross premiums earned of $354.2 million , up 5.1% from $337.0 million in the prior year quarter

, up 5.1% from in the prior year quarter Net premiums earned of $198.8 million , up 12.6% from $176.6 million in the prior year quarter

, up 12.6% from in the prior year quarter Net loss ratio of 65.4%, an improvement of 9.0 points from 74.4% in the prior year quarter

Net expense ratio of 35.2%, down 1.2 points from 36.4% in the prior year quarter

Net combined ratio of 100.6%, an improvement of 10.2 points from 110.8% in the prior year quarter

"Our thoughts go out to the many people that were impacted by the devastating hurricanes that affected so many communities across the Southeastern United States." remarked Ernie Garateix, Heritage CEO. "Our focus has been on providing our policyholders with the support and response that they expect and need as we assist them with their recovery. To accomplish this, we have deployed our resources as well as those of our outsourced providers throughout the affected areas and have participated in numerous insurance hurricane villages, where we meet personally with policyholders to assist with their claims. While the recovery will take time, I am very proud of our employees and their commitment to our policyholders to help them through this challenging time."

Mr. Garateix continued, "While I am proud of the support that we have provided to our policyholders, I am also very proud of our third quarter financial results which clearly demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic initiatives focused on attaining rate adequacy and improving our underlying portfolio. A core objective of our strategy has been to position Heritage to sustain a hurricane loss while maintaining our profitability. I am pleased to note that even with $48.0 million of retained hurricane losses in the quarter, we have achieved this goal, reporting net income of $8.2 million in the third quarter. That said, we have much more to accomplish as we now pivot our strategy to one of controlled growth. I remain very optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for our company, employees and shareholders."

Strategic Profitability Initiatives

Over the past three years the Company has focused on three main strategic initiatives, including:

Generating underwriting profit through rate adequacy and more selective underwriting

Allocating capital to products and geographies that maximize long-term returns

Maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio

Mr. Garateix added, "Although we will continue to strive for continuous improvement in meeting each of our strategic initiatives, considerable progress has been made as evidenced by our results this quarter. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on these three areas while pivoting our strategy to one of controlled growth with the opening of many geographies that have been closed for the past two years."

Notable Achievements of Our Strategic Profitability Initiatives Since Launch in 2022

11 consecutive quarters of achieving in-force premium growth.

Launched E&S in several states that has now grown to over $45 million of in-force premium.

of in-force premium. Grew the commercial portfolio by over $150 million of in-force premium.

of in-force premium. Achieved rate adequacy in over 80% of total territories and expect to be at 90% in early 2025.

Reduced exposures in over concentrated areas and in geographies where adequate rates were not achieved.

Achieved profitability in a quarter marked by two hurricanes with combined losses exceeding one full retention.

No state makes up over 30% of our total exposures.

Mr. Garateix, concluded, "Given the improved rate adequacy across our footprint, we organically wrote more new admitted policies in the Southeast and the Northeast compared to the second quarter of 2024 as well as the prior year period as we pursue a controlled growth strategy designed to accelerate our revenue and earnings growth. Importantly, we believe we have the infrastructure in place today to support this expansion which should provide scale benefits over time. We have also seen a reduction in abusive claims practices, which had been driving up insurance premiums in Florida, following the recent enactment of legislative reforms. We believe that the benefits of this legislation will be further demonstrated by the ultimate catastrophe losses from this quarter's hurricanes with insureds receiving fair settlements and with limited claims abuse, which we expect will have a favorable impact on reinsurance rates."

Capital Management

Heritage's Board of Directors has decided to continue its suspension of the quarterly shareholder dividend to prioritize strategic growth and achieve robust return on equity with the business generated. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate dividend distribution and stock repurchases on a quarterly basis. No shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change





























Total revenues

$ 211,849

$ 186,300

13.7 %

$ 606,721

$ 548,532

10.6 %

Net income (loss)

$ 8,152

$ (7,424)

209.8 %

$ 41,246

$ 14,363

187.2 %

Earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.27

$ (0.28)

196.4 %

$ 1.35

$ 0.55

145.5 %





























Book value per share

$ 9.10

$ 5.65

61.1 %

$ 9.10

$ 5.65

61.1 %

Return on equity *

12.2 %

(19.0) %

31.2 pts 22.0 %

13.6 %

8.4 pts



























Underwriting summary

























Gross premiums written

312,986

309,510

1.1 %

1,094,200

1,016,378

7.7 %

Gross premiums earned

354,197

336,976

5.1 %

1,045,658

984,012

6.3 %

Ceded premiums

(155,356)

(160,335)

(3.1) %

(477,076)

(464,539)

2.7 %

Net premiums earned

198,841

176,641

12.6 %

568,582

519,473

9.5 %





























Ceded premium ratio

43.9 %

47.6 %

(3.7) pts 45.6 %

47.2 %

(1.6) pts



























Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:

























Loss ratio

65.4 %

74.4 %

(9.0) pts 59.4 %

64.6 %

(5.2) pts Expense ratio

35.2 %

36.4 %

(1.2) pts 36.3 %

35.7 %

0.6 pts Combined ratio

100.6 %

110.8 %

(10.2) pts 95.7 %

100.3 %

(4.6) pts

* Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Third Quarter 2024 Results:

Third quarter 2024 net income was $8.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($7.4) million or ($0.28) per diluted share in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the increase in net premiums earned and higher net investment income outpacing the increase in higher acquisition costs, with lower losses and loss adjustment expenses and general expenses. The improvement in net income is attributable to the positive impact of rate actions, underwriting actions, and targeted exposure management taken over the last several years, which continue to favorably impact results. These and other actions resulted in growth of 12.6% in net premiums earned, a 42.7% increase in net investment income, and a 1.0% decrease in net losses and LAE. Policy acquisition costs increased 14.4%, which was attributable to costs that vary with gross premiums written and changes in unearned premium, as well as a reduction in ceding commission income on the net quota share reinsurance contract. General and administrative costs decreased 1.5%, driven primarily by human capital and consulting costs, partly offset by a reduction of the benefit of ceding commission income.

Premiums-in-force were $1.4 billion as of third quarter 2024, an increase of 6.0% compared to $1.3 billion as of third quarter 2023. The third quarter 2024 represents our eleventh consecutive quarter of driving higher in-force premium despite reductions in policy count.

Gross premiums written of $313.0 million were up 1.1% from $309.5 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a higher average premium per policy throughout the book of business. The increase in average premium is driven by rating actions and use of inflation guard, which ensures appropriate property values, partly offset by specific intentional targeted exposure management, which is expected to level.

Gross premiums earned were $354.2 million, up 5.1% from $337.0 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months as described above.

Net premiums earned were $198.8 million, up 12.6% from $176.6 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premium earned coupled with a reduction in ceded premiums for the quarter, driven by a reduction in ceded premiums associated with the net quota share program.

Ceded premium ratio was 43.9%, down 3.7 points from 47.6% in the prior year quarter driven by growth in gross premiums earned and less ceded premium as described above.

Net loss ratio decreased to 65.4%, a 9.0-point improvement from 74.4% in the same quarter last year reflecting higher net premiums earned, coupled with slightly lower net losses and LAE. The reduction in net losses and LAE was driven primarily by a reduction of attritional losses which was partly offset by higher weather losses and adverse development. Net weather losses for the current accident quarter were $63.0 million, an increase of $11.4 million from $51.6 million in the prior year quarter. Catastrophe losses in the current quarter were $48.7 million compared to $40.1 million in the prior year quarter. Other weather losses totaled $14.3 million, an increase from the prior year quarter amount of $11.5 million. Additionally, the net loss ratio was impacted by net unfavorable loss development of $6.3 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to net unfavorable loss development of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The net expense ratio was 35.2%, a 1.2 point improvement from the prior year quarter amount of 36.4%, driven primarily by the increase in net premiums earned outpacing the increase in higher policy acquisition costs.

Net combined ratio of 100.6% improved 10.2 points from 110.8% in the prior year quarter, driven by a lower net loss ratio and lower net expense ratio as described above.

Net investment income was $9.8 million up 2.9 million from $6.9 million in the prior year quarter reflecting actions to align the investments with the yield curve while maintaining a high-quality portfolio of short duration.

The effective tax rate was 9.4% compared to 38.3% in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate for the current year quarter was favorably impacted by updated estimates used in the quarterly tax provision as well as the benefit of interest income received from a previous year's income tax refund, which lowered income tax expense for the quarter. The effective tax rate for the prior year quarter was impacted by a decrease of $7.2 million in the deferred tax valuation allowance related to tax elections made by Osprey Re, the Company's captive reinsurer domiciled in Bermuda. The decrease in the valuation allowance in the prior year quarter caused the income tax benefit for the prior year quarter to be higher than the statutory rate. There was no benefit or detriment associated with a valuation allowance in the current year quarter. The impact of permanent tax differences on projected results of operations for the calendar year impacts the effective tax rate, which can also fluctuate throughout the year as estimates used in the quarterly tax provision are updated with additional information.

Supplemental Information:



Policies-in-force:

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

% Change Florida

135,867

158,914

(14.5) % Other States

265,224

308,683

(14.1) % Total

401,091

467,597

(14.2) %













Premiums-in-force:











Florida

722,201,723

681,067,580

6.0 % Other States

704,779,216

665,351,760

5.9 % Total

1,426,980,939

1,346,419,340

6.0 %













Total Insured Value:











Florida

103,248,922,251

104,654,005,306

(1.3) % Other States

270,322,492,468

290,916,611,744

(7.1) % Total

373,571,414,719

395,570,617,050

(5.6) %

Book Value Analysis:



Book Value Per Share

As Of



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Numerator:











Common stockholders' equity

$ 279,344

$ 220,280

$ 151,386 Denominator:











Total Shares Outstanding

30,684,198

30,218,938

26,796,586 Book Value Per Common Share

$ 9.10

$ 7.29

$ 5.65

Book value per share of $9.10 at September 30, 2024, was up 24.8% from fourth quarter 2023 and up 61.1% from third quarter 2023. The increase from the comparable quarter of 2023 is primarily attributable to net income as well as a 60.6% reduction in unrealized losses on the Company's fixed income securities portfolio. The unrealized losses are unrelated to credit risk but are instead attributable to earlier periods of rising interest rates, with the reduction in unrealized losses driven by lower interest rates in the quarter. The increase in book value per share from December 31, 2023, is attributable to 2024 year-to-date net income as well as a 44.3% reduction in unrealized losses during 2024. Heritage does not anticipate a need to sell investments in advance of maturity. As such, the Company expects unrealized losses to continue to roll off the portfolio as investments mature. The average duration of the fixed income portfolio is 3.19 years as the Company has extended duration to take advantage of higher yields further out on the yield curve, while still maintaining a short duration high credit quality portfolio.

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, November 7, 2024 – 12:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com . This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited)



Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 671,761

$ 560,682 Equity securities, at fair value 1,936

1,666 Other investments, net 6,747

7,067 Total investments 680,444

569,415 Cash and cash equivalents 509,918

463,640 Restricted cash 10,980

9,699 Accrued investment income 5,230

4,068 Premiums receivable, net 86,570

89,490 Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net 441,579

482,429 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 401,022

294,222 Income tax receivable 8,743

13,354 Deferred income tax asset, net 11,028

11,111 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 109,441

102,884 Property and equipment, net 36,789

33,218 Right-of-use lease asset, finance 15,708

17,606 Right-of-use lease asset, operating 6,057

6,835 Intangibles, net 37,918

42,555 Other assets 12,961

12,674 Total Assets $ 2,374,388

$ 2,153,200 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 775,468

$ 845,955 Unearned premiums 724,426

675,921 Reinsurance payable 344,486

159,823 Long-term debt, net 118,551

119,732 Advance premiums 27,936

23,900 Accrued compensation 7,312

9,461 Lease liability, finance 18,669

20,386 Lease liability, operating 7,192

8,076 Accounts payable and other liabilities 71,004

69,666 Total Liabilities $ 2,095,044

$ 1,932,920 Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value $ 3

$ 3 Additional paid-in capital 362,609

360,310 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (19,731)

(35,250) Treasury stock, at cost (130,900)

(130,900) Retained earnings 67,363

26,117 Total Stockholders' Equity 279,344

220,280 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,374,388

$ 2,153,200

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUES:













Gross premiums written $ 312,986

$ 309,510

$ 1,094,200

$ 1,016,378 Change in gross unearned premiums 41,211

27,466

(48,542)

(32,366) Gross premiums earned 354,197

336,976

1,045,658

984,012 Ceded premiums (155,356)

(160,335)

(477,076)

(464,539) Net premiums earned 198,841

176,641

568,582

519,473 Net investment income 9,801

6,867

28,121

19,048 Net realized gains (losses) and impairment 6

(379)

17

(49) Other revenue 3,201

3,171

10,001

10,060 Total revenues 211,849

186,300

606,721

548,532 EXPENSES:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 130,020

131,397

337,983

335,495 Policy acquisition costs, net 48,508

42,427

142,661

124,202 General and administrative expenses, net 21,572

21,911

63,985

61,022 Intangible asset impairment —

—

—

767 Total expenses 200,100

195,735

544,629

521,486 Operating income (loss) 11,749

(9,435)

62,092

27,046 Interest expense, net 2,755

2,591

8,365

8,211 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 8,994

$ (12,026)

$ 53,727

$ 18,835 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 842

(4,602)

12,481

4,472 Net income (loss) $ 8,152

$ (7,424)

$ 41,246

$ 14,363 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments 19,711

(4,494)

20,353

4,664 Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment (gains) losses (6)

379

(17)

390 Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (4,666)

970

(4,816)

(1,188) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 23,191

$ (10,569)

$ 56,766

$ 18,229 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 30,684,198

26,698,806

30,570,204

25,941,422 Diluted 30,743,461

26,698,806

30,629,467

25,980,931 Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.27

$ (0.28)

$ 1.35

$ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.27

$ (0.28)

$ 1.35

$ 0.55

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to the expected positive impact of our strategic initiatives on our future financial results, including our strategy of controlled, disciplined growth anchored by continued risk management, stringent and selective underwriting, rating action, including the impact of rate adequacy on future financial results, capital allocation, targeted exposure management and increase of personal lines policies, where appropriate, in certain geographies; the impact of our reinsurance program and earned premium growth on our future ceded premium ratio; our expectation that the headwind from declining policies will moderate; our expectation regarding selective underwriting in Florida and the Northeast, including utilizing our existing sales and marketing teams in those markets; our expectation of losses from Hurricane Milton; our expectations regarding the impacts of legislative changes, including with respect to reinsurance rates; and our expectations regarding unrealized losses or gains. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, labor availability and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; continued and increased impact of abusive and unwarranted claims; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

