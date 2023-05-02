Heritage Shores Home Lineup Defies Ever-Changing Market

BRIDGEVILLE, Del., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help more homebuyers find their dream home in the tightening U.S. housing market, Heritage Shores is offering more options than ever in Bridgeville, DE, giving 55+ home shoppers more flexibility to get into a home they love in a resort-style community.

An image of the Picasso home design at Heritage Shores.

Heritage Shores has recently changed its lineup of homes so there is something for everyone. The varying needs of homebuyers can be accommodated with a variety of home designs, including main-level single-family homes, multigenerational homes and villa homes. At Heritage Shores, homes are available for purchase through Brookfield Residential or lease through community partner, Coastal Run, to offer home shoppers greater financial flexibility.

"We're proud to offer such a diverse lineup of homes to our customers, especially in this changing real estate market," said Gregg Hughes, SVP of Housing Operations at Brookfield Residential. "We're thrilled to develop such quality home offerings that can match the demands of home shoppers."

All homes offer main-level living with easy access to the primary bedroom with an en suite and walk-in closets. The single-family homes offer up to 4 bedrooms and 2,300+ square feet of space. The multigenerational homes have even more space with up to 6 bedrooms and 4,800+ square feet. The new villa homes offer up to 3 bedrooms and 1,400+ square feet. No matter which home shoppers choose, all designs offer a low-maintenance lifestyle with high-end features built-in.

Heritage Shores offers the epitome of 55+ living with exceptional resort-style amenities. Residents have access to a built-in social network with a variety of activities, classes and clubs. Available to both lessees and buyers, these features include the 18-Hole Arthur Hills Championship Golf Course, an expansive 28,000 square foot Clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, onsite restaurants and much more.

For more information about Heritage Shores, please visit https://homes.heritageshores.com/ .

About Heritage Shores

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America, creating master-planned communities and selling lots to third-party builders. They are the developer and builder at Heritage Shores. Allen & Rocks is an award-winning property management team committed to exceptional services throughout communities in Maryland & Virginia. They professionally manage Coastal Run, the collection of new homes for lease at Heritage Shores.

Contact:

Tiffany Arrington

703.270.1404

[email protected]

SOURCE Brookfield Residential