Heritage Sotheby's International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley

"We are thrilled to join such an elite and quality company like Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. I'm excited not only personally but for my agents, staff and the entire community of Napa Valley. Heritage Sotheby's International Realty has been a staple in Napa for many years and joining Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a natural evolution built on a solid foundation of exemplary customer service and integrity. Joining forces with such a powerhouse will serve the community of Napa in ways unimaginable beforehand," said Norris.

Heritage Sotheby's International Realty was established in 2007 and is one of the most highly respected brokerages in the region, having built a reputation for dedicating its resources to provide the most professional and productive real estate services in Napa Valley.

This union strengthens Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's presence in Napa Valley and enhances its network which spans from Wine Country to Marin County, the East Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula and Silicon Valley. It also furthers the brokerage's President and CEO Bill Bullock's vision for one unified San Francisco Bay Area brand within the Sotheby's International Realty Affiliate network—fueling an increasingly powerful referral network and shared knowledge of markets among the brokerage's nearly 500 agents.

"Our expanding brokerage brings together market leaders in each region we serve to form a powerful network of the finest caliber agents and most talented staff in the industry. With our growth into Napa Valley and union with Heritage Sotheby's International Realty, we can provide the highest level of service and local market access throughout the San Francisco Bay Area," said Bullock.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 22 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

