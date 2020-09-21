Heritage to Participate in Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in Sidoti & Company's virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 and Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

