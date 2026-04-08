Hermes Intelligence Appoints Former Goldman Sachs and Bain Personnel as CTO and CPO

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermes Intelligence, the award-winning AI-native strategic intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Karol Oleszek as Chief Technology Officer and Sebastian Kaczmarczyk as Chief Product Officer. The appointments mark the second phase of a leadership build-out that began with the March 2026 announcement of Daniel Sako as CEO.

New Hermes Intelligence CTO, Karol Oleszek, and CPO, Sebastian Kaczmarczyk

Oleszek joins from a career spanning Goldman Sachs and Point72, where he built the data infrastructure and systems behind some of the world's most sophisticated investment operations. Kaczmarczyk brings experience across Bain & Company and JP Morgan, where he led strategic product initiatives at the intersection of data, technology, and executive decision-making.

With their addition, Hermes Intelligence fields a leadership team drawn from the most recognised names in global finance and strategy, and positions the company to accelerate delivery of its flagship platform, Vextrum, an ontology-based living knowledge system that delivers continuous, structured intelligence without requiring users to search for it.

"When you build something that fundamentally changes how intelligence works, you need people who have operated at the highest level and chosen to leave it behind," said Daniel Sako, CEO of Hermes Intelligence. "Karol and Sebastian didn't join a comfortable institution. They joined a company rewriting the rules. That tells you everything about where this industry is heading."

"Hermes is building what comes next. Intelligence that doesn't wait for you to search, it finds you. That's what brought me here," said Karol Oleszek, CTO.

"The technology is real, the market need is urgent, and the chance to define a new category doesn't come along often," said Sebastian Kaczmarczyk, CPO.

Hermes Intelligence won the WatersTechnology Award 2025 for Best Alternative Data Provider and serves clients across financial services, industrial, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with teams operating across London, Brussels, Warsaw.

About Hermes Intelligence

Hermes Intelligence is an AI-native strategic intelligence company, headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. Its flagship platform, Vextrum, delivers continuous, structured intelligence to decision-makers across financial services, industry, and government. The company's positioning, Sight, not Search, reflects a new paradigm in how organisations discover and act on critical information.

Website: www.hermesintelligence.com

Contact: [email protected]

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SOURCE Hermes Intelligence