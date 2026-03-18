Hermes Intelligence Names Former Man Group & Balyasny Manager Daniel Sako as CEO

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermes Intelligence, an AI-native strategic intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Sako as Chief Executive Officer. Sako previously worked in alternative data at Man Group and Balyasny Asset Management, where he built data products contributing directly to portfolio manager P&L.

Daniel Sako, CEO of Hermes Intelligence

Born in Albania and raised in Italy, Sako arrived in London seven years ago without speaking English — a double immigrant who built a career in alternative data at two of the world's most prominent hedge funds before stepping into the CEO role at Hermes Intelligence.

Hermes Intelligence won the Waters Technology Award 2025 for Best Alternative Data Provider. The company builds custom alternative datasets and ontology-based knowledge systems on a pay-as-you-go basis, replacing pre-packaged data licensing with vertically integrated intelligence tailored to each client's decision-making environment.

The company's approach, "Sight, not Search," embeds AI at the infrastructure level — powering data sourcing, entity resolution, relationship mapping, and continuous updating — rather than applying it only as a front-end query layer. This enables a small team to deliver intelligence across multiple sectors and geographies by scaling automated pipelines rather than headcount.

Hermes Intelligence has secured clients across three verticals: investors, enterprises, and quasi-government organisations. Each engagement is vertically integrated, covering the full chain from raw data sourcing to delivery of actionable intelligence.

"The industry spends enormous resources chasing information and still ends up with overload and blind spots," said Daniel Sako. "We give clients structured sight over their world — not more fragments to search through — and they only pay for what they use."

Sako's priorities include expanding the engineering and product team, deepening client relationships in financial services, broadening into enterprise and government verticals, and publicly launching the company's AI-native platform.

About Hermes Intelligence

Hermes Intelligence is headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with operations in London, Brussels, and Warsaw. The company builds custom alternative datasets and ontology-based knowledge systems for institutional clients across financial services, corporates, and government. Waters Technology Award 2025 winner, Best Alternative Data Provider. www.hermesintelligence.com

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SOURCE Hermes Intelligence