Hero Carbon Fiber E-bike -- Upcoming Release Soon

SAN FRANCISCO , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike, a leading manufacturer specializing in making and selling high-quality electric bikes, will soon announce a new e-bike model called Hero. It is a carbon fiber e-bike with a powerful 750W mid-drive motor and full suspension system. Before its upcoming release, there is some interesting background information about Hero.

Heybike Founder's Intention and Vision of Making Hero E-bike

By creating the Hero e-bike, Jason Fang, Heybike's founder, aims to meet the evolving needs and riding requirements of a diverse range of riders. The Hero e-bike is crafted to be a powerful electric bike that can conquer any terrain with ease and upgrade cycling experience. Equipped with an advanced 750W mid-drive motor that offers exceptional stability and up to 160N•m torque, Hero redefines riding performance. Jason Fang believes the Hero e-bike will certainly empower riders to shatter riding boundaries and enjoy cycling excitement!

Moreover, promoting a greener lifestyle is the permanent goal of Heybike. Crafted from T800 carbon fiber, the Hero's bike frame combines strength and lightness, ensuring exceptional durability and reducing the bike's weight. The production of carbon fiber consumes less energy than steel and less waste is created, which is significant in protecting the natural environment. Besides, the bike's 864Wh battery, certified with UL2849 (TÜV), provides worry-free traveling with up to 60 miles on a single charge. Instead of driving a car, more people may choose to ride the Hero e-bike when going out, which is helpful in reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation options.

Heybike Team's R&D Procedure for Making Hero E-bike

The Heybike team's research and development (R&D) procedure for creating the Hero e-bike was meticulous and thorough. They left no stone unturned in their quest to make a truly exceptional electric bike. The R&D process began with extensive market research and analysis to identify the needs and preferences of riders. Numerous questionnaires were distributed to collect suggestions. All the valuable insights guided Heybike design and engineering teams in developing a bike that would surpass expectations.

The engineering team employed innovative technology to produce Hero's carbon fiber frame, state-of-the-art full suspension system, and superb motor. As for testing the bike, more than 300 experiments were carried out and all the data were carefully calculated and checked. It took about one year and a half to finish the whole procedure. Heybike's dedication to innovation and quality was evident in every aspect of the Hero e-bike. Every step of making Hero involved many endeavors to guarantee its premium quality.

Hero E-bike's Design -- Sleek and Stylish

This Hero e-bike boasts a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads and capture the attention of cycling enthusiasts everywhere. It has two versions: step-through and trapeze. Heybike's designers worked hard together to draw at least 150 drafts and make revisions over and over again. Every detail was taken into consideration to portray Hero's charming appearance and modern aesthetics, making it a true fashion statement on the road. As Hero's slogan goes, "Forged For Any Challenge; Your Legend Starts Here", it is bound to reinforce riders' confidence like a "real hero"! There is no doubt that the Hero e-bike represents the future of electric biking, which combines sleek design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance.

Before the official release, this web page (Heybike Hero) shows more information about it. The super early bird price for Hero Mid-drive motor (step-through/trapeze frame) is $2699 and for Rear hub motor (step-through/trapeze frame) is $2399. There are also 150 coupons (pre-pay $50 for $500 off) for customers to buy via this web page. Get a $50 for $500 voucher to enjoy additional savings, get the mid-drive option at $2199 and the rear hub option at $1899. The coupon can only be used for purchasing Hero during its crowdfunding period on the Indiegogo platform.

About Heybike®

Heybike, specializing in manufacturing smart and high-quality electric bikes, comes into being with the mission to provide everyone with the best riding experience and help create a greener planet. It puts forward an ultimate mode of transportation by offering two options for every rider: self-pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor, or setting your feet free by riding the bike with battery power.

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy.

SOURCE Heybike