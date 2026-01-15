Heron Expands into SMB Credit Broker Market with Full Deal Flow Automation

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Data, an AI platform that helps small business funders, fintechs and insurers automate document-heavy workflows, today announced its expansion into the SMB credit broker market with the launch of Heron Broker Suite — an end-to-end solution that automates the entire broker deal flow from application intake to CRM.

The launch marks Heron's entry into a market where manual work has long been the standard. Leading brokerages including Big Think Capital and TFS Financial are already using Heron Broker Suite in production, reporting processing cost reductions of up to 80%, offer-to-rep response times under 60 seconds, and teams refocused from data entry to revenue-generating work.

The Challenge

For most brokers, the daily workflow is manual and repetitive: scrub bank statements, match deals to funders, fill out portals, then dig through hundreds of emails to find approvals.

The workload adds up fast:

5-20 minutes per application on bank statement scrubbing and light underwriting

per application on bank statement scrubbing and light underwriting 10-15 minutes to match each deal to lenders based on internal policies

to match each deal to lenders based on internal policies 3-5 minutes per funder portal × 50+ submissions per day

per funder portal × 50+ submissions per day Hundreds of decision emails daily — approvals buried alongside declines, spam, and stips

Most brokerages spend $10K-$20K/month on offshore or data entry teams just to keep up — and even then, deals slip through the cracks, growth stalls without adding more headcount, margins shrink, and top performers burn out on doing data entry.

The Solution

Heron Broker Suite automates the entire workflow in four steps:

Scrub Bank Statements → Extracts revenue, positions, NSFs, and fraud signals in seconds Smart Lender Matching → Routes each deal to the right funders based on broker-defined criteria Auto-Fill Funder Portals → Submits applications via portal, email, or API — however each funder requires Process Funder Offers → Reads decision emails and syncs approvals, declines, and pending status to CRM instantly

The moment a funder responds, reps see it. What used to take all day now happens in minutes — faster responses, more deals closed, and a business that scales without adding headcount.

The Impact

Brokers using Heron are seeing immediate, measurable results:

Up to 80% reduction in processing costs

Offer-to-rep response in seconds, not hours

Zero missed approvals — every decision synced automatically

— every decision synced automatically 2-3x volume capacity with the same team

with the same team Teams refocused on deal strategy and lender relationships

Big Think Capital, a high-volume New York brokerage managing over 5,000 decision emails per day, cut offer-to-rep response time by 98% — from over 30 minutes to under 60 seconds.

"The first broker to get the best approval is the one that's going to win the deal. If you're not able to use AI to automate manual workflows, you'll end up falling further and further behind your competition."

— Chris Forsberg, VP of Operations, Big Think Capital

TFS Financial automated over 4,000 monthly decisions — eliminating the equivalent of two full-time employees' worth of manual data entry.

"Rather than uploading decisions all day, my team can now focus on making sure the right applications get to the right lenders — and that we're getting approvals back faster for our customers."

— Sydney Stewart, Manager of Broker Desk, TFS Financial

Heron's Expansion into the Broker Market

Heron has spent years helping funders and fintechs automate bank statement analysis and underwriting workflows, processing over 500,000 files per week for more than 150 customers.

Brokers face the same challenge on the other side of the deal — and now have access to the same automation.

"Brokers didn't build their businesses to fill out portals and babysit inboxes. They built them to help small businesses get funded. We're giving them their time back."

— Johannes Jaeckle, CEO, Heron Data

Heron Broker Suite is built for fast growing brokerages looking to scale with AI from day one—turning automation into a competitive advantage as they grow. Every Heron product is designed to keep humans in control, so teams stay focused on the work they do best.

Moreover, Heron integrates directly into existing workflows and broker systems—including Salesforce, CloudSquare, LendSaaS, and more—so brokerages can automate operations without disrupting how they work today.

With this expansion into the broker market, Heron expects to help brokers reclaim thousands of hours each year—transforming what was once an operational bottleneck into an advantage.

About Heron Data

Heron Data is an AI solution that eliminates repetitive, manual work in lending, insurance, and finance. The company processes over 500,000 files per week for more than 150 customers, including FDIC-insured banks and leading insurance companies. Heron raised $16.5M in Series A funding in 2025, led by Insight Partners with participation from Y Combinator.

