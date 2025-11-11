Heron Finance and Inspira Financial Deliver Institutional-Grade Custody for Private Credit Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Finance and Inspira Financial are joining forces to elevate protection of private credit assets for accredited investors, family offices, and financial advisors. Under this relationship, Inspira will act as Heron's qualified custodian—reinforcing independence, transparency, and confidence in how investor assets are safeguarded.

"We're excited to work with Heron Finance, combining Inspira's custodial expertise with Heron's mission to expand access to institutional-grade private market investments. Together, we're helping deliver greater transparency and confidence for investors," said Jeremy Christensen, Senior Director at Inspira.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Inspira will custody fund assets on behalf of Heron's clients, providing independent custody, asset safekeeping, verification services, and reporting.

The relationship with Inspira adds an additional layer of independence and oversight within Heron's existing framework for investor protection, which includes bankruptcy-remote structures designed to safeguard investor assets.

"Trust is built on more than the investment performance we deliver. It requires structural rigor," said Mike Sall, CEO of Heron. "With Inspira as our qualified custodian, we're elevating the protections around our investors' capital and reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accountability."

Inspira: Experience you can trust

Heron has selected Inspira for its long history of delivering financial services to leading institutions:

Inspira currently holds approximately $62 billion in assets under custody across nearly 8 million individual and institutional clients, including the majority of the 10 largest recordkeepers.

With over 20 years of experience, Inspira has refined its institutional custodial infrastructure to support both traditional and non-traditional asset classes.

By collaborating, Heron—an innovative platform for private credit investing—and Inspira—a leading qualified custodian for alternative assets—are uniquely positioned to deliver greater transparency, security, and operational excellence for individuals and family offices navigating the evolving world of private markets.

The collaboration reflects both firms' shared mission to bring institutional-grade private credit access to the masses, delivering the same standards of governance, transparency, and care long reserved for large institutional investors.

About Heron Finance

Heron Finance is a private credit investment platform serving accredited investors, RIAs, and family offices. By building custom, diversified portfolios from institutional-quality private credit funds, Heron helps clients access income-producing assets without the complexity or opacity of public market wrappers.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

Heron Finance and Inspira Financial are not affiliated.

