Heron Finance launches new private equity investing strategy for individual accredited investors and family offices

Heron Finance now offers a diversified, global private equity portfolio with exposure to thousands of private companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Finance announced today the official launch of its private equity strategy , giving accredited investors and family offices streamlined access to four experienced fund managers and global diversification from over 7,000 portfolio companies.

The new strategy expands Heron's alternative investments platform beyond private credit and is designed to help investors pursue long-term capital appreciation through diversified exposure to leading global private equity managers.

Through the new strategy, Heron aims to deliver individual investors access to private equity funds with strong performance and experienced managers:

Fund performance: The underlying funds in the new Heron strategy have delivered an average 13.2% annualized return since their inception after Heron's 1% management fee.*

Manager experience: The fund managers featured within the strategy have on average 30-plus years of experience managing private equity funds.

"With this launch, Heron is delivering on our mission to make institution-grade private market assets accessible and intuitive for individual accredited investors," said Mike Sall, Heron's CEO. "Private equity is a natural complement to our private credit strategies and offers the long-term growth and diversification potential many investors are seeking today that the public markets can't provide."

A diversified private equity portfolio for individual investors

Heron's private equity strategy brings together four experienced fund managers and exposure to more than 7,000 portfolio companies, creating a diversified allocation that complements—and differs strategically from—Heron's income-oriented private credit strategies. More funds may be added to the strategy through Heron's proprietary fund scoring process.

While private credit focuses on generating consistent monthly income, the new private equity strategy is built for long-term capital appreciation, giving investors an additional tool to help meet growth-oriented goals.

Investors benefit from the same hallmark simplicity Heron is known for:

A fully digital investing experience

Low minimum investments

One consolidated tax form

Monthly subscriptions

No multi-year lockups

1% management fee

No capital calls

Why invest in private equity?

Private equity is a rapidly expanding global market—now exceeding $9 trillion. Institutional investors allocate nearly 17% of their portfolios to private equity, according to a 2025 Preqin study, making it the most heavily allocated alternative asset class among institutions.

Several factors make private equity especially compelling for individual accredited investors today:

Historical outperformance: Private equity has delivered higher long-term returns relative to public equities.

Shrinking public markets: The number of publicly listed companies has declined significantly over the past two decades.

The number of publicly listed companies has declined significantly over the past two decades. Concentration risk in public equities: Just 10 companies now make up around 40% of the S&P 500, meaning traditional index funds may provide less diversification than investors expect.

Heron's private equity strategy addresses these challenges by offering global exposure to thousands of private companies across industries—far beyond the limited universe of public markets.

How to invest in private equity as an individual?

Historically, private equity access has been limited to individuals by high minimums, long lockups, and operational complexity. Heron Finance removes those barriers for individual accredited investors by offering their diversified private equity strategy with:

Experienced fund managers with exposure to 7,000+ portfolio companies

Streamlined digital account setup and investing with automatic rebalancing

One point of reporting, one tax document for multiple private equity funds

Individual investors and family offices can now add Heron's private equity strategy to their account with as little as $5,000. Those who are exploring private equity for the first time can also schedule a call with the Heron team for personalized support to navigate the account opening process.

About Heron Finance

Heron Finance is a private markets investment platform serving accredited investors, RIAs, and family offices. By building custom, diversified portfolios from institutional-quality private markets funds, Heron helps clients access income-producing and growth assets without the complexity or opacity of public market wrappers.

Private equity investments involve a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment, illiquidity, long holding periods, limited transparency, and sensitivity to economic and market conditions. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Comparisons to individual private funds, public markets, institutional portfolios, or other benchmarks are provided for illustrative purposes only. These may not represent a direct comparison, may rely on data reported by third-party managers, and may reflect differing methodologies, time periods, or investment universes. Data from underlying fund managers may be subject to reporting lag, estimation, or revision.

*The underlying funds considered for the private credit strategy reported an average annualized return of approximately 13.2% after Heron fees since inception through August 2025, based on their publicly available performance. These figures reflect the returns reported by those funds and not the results of any Heron-managed account or strategy. Actual client returns may differ and will depend on fees, expenses, allocations, and timing.

