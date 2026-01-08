Heron Finance expands alternative investments platform, launching new private infrastructure investing strategy

Heron Finance now offers a globally diversified private infrastructure investing portfolio with exposure to 1,000+ infrastructure assets.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Finance announced today the official launch of its private infrastructure investing strategy , giving accredited individual investors and family offices streamlined access to five experienced fund managers and global diversification from over 1,000 private infrastructure assets. More fund managers may be added to the strategy over time through Heron's proprietary fund scoring process .

Through the new private infrastructure strategy, Heron aims to deliver individual investors access to funds with strong performance and experienced managers:

Fund performance: The underlying private infrastructure funds in the new Heron Finance strategy have delivered an average 13.5% annualized return after fees since their inception.*

"The launch of our private infrastructure strategy is a natural expansion of the Heron platform," said Mike Sall, CEO of Heron Finance. "With our platform now offering exposure to 20 experienced private markets funds selected by our proprietary fund ranking process, investors have access to a broader set of alternative investment opportunities through a single, diversified portfolio."

The new private infrastructure strategy expands Heron's alternative investments platform beyond private credit and private equity, helping individual investors aim to generate long-term returns and hedge against inflation with some of the most experienced infrastructure fund managers in the world.

The assets in the Heron Finance private infrastructure strategy span a wide range of risk levels and investment categories, including power generation, transportation, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, midstream and energy infrastructure, regulated utilities, social infrastructure, environmental services sectors, and more.

Why invest in private infrastructure funds?

Private infrastructure, as an asset class, allows investors to gain exposure to typically hard assets which provide an essential service to the ongoing functioning of the global economy and society. Historically, the asset class has demonstrated resilience across inflationary periods and market downturns. Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be another banner year for private infrastructure investments, driven by continued growth across power generation, logistics, and data centers, among other verticals.

For a deeper look, the article "Why invest in private infrastructure in 2026? 3 charts for investors" provides data points explaining why private infrastructure can help investors diversify beyond public markets.

How Heron Finance offers private market investing

Heron Finance provides individual investors and family offices with private market investment portfolios with exposure to private credit, private equity, and private infrastructure investments.

With Heron Finance, individual investors gain access to established private market investments while benefiting from:

A fully digital investing experience

Low minimum investments

One consolidated tax form

Monthly subscriptions

No multi-year lockups

1% management fee

No capital calls

Individual investors can invest with Heron in three steps:

Get a personalized portfolio recommendation — Complete a quick quiz to assess your risk and return preferences. Heron's algorithm builds a tailored private markets portfolio by selecting from experienced institutional funds based on rigorous proprietary scoring criteria. Fund your investment — Choose a standard or IRA account, transfer funds via ACH or wire, and verify your accredited investor status. Track your returns over time — Once invested, Heron optimizes your portfolio over time and provides a detailed breakdown of your portfolio returns and interest.

See how to invest in private markets with Heron Finance.

About Heron Finance

Heron Finance is a private markets investing platform serving individual accredited investors, RIAs, and family offices. By building custom, diversified portfolios from institutional-quality private markets funds, Heron helps clients access income-producing and growth assets without the complexity or opacity of public market wrappers.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

*Represents the annualized returns of an equal weighting of the private infrastructure funds available on Heron, since each fund's inception date up to the last month of completed data. Returns are shown after Heron's 1% management fee has been deducted, with interest automatically reinvested. Return represents overall performance, including interest earned and net changes in principal (accounting for any appreciation/depreciation). This is intended for informational purposes only and does not guarantee future performance or results.

Private infrastructure investments involve a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment, illiquidity, long holding periods, limited transparency, and sensitivity to economic and market conditions. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Data from underlying fund managers may be subject to reporting lag, estimation, or revision.

