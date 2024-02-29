HERON PRESTON AND H&M LAUNCH ”H2 EXCHANGE”

A circular fashion program, aiming to equip a new generation of designers with circular mindsets and skillsets, and infuse the circular process with creativity, community and learning experiences that inspire more people to participate.

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of H2 EXCHANGE is the first output from H2 - the long-term partnership between Heron Preston and H&M, which was announced in the fall of 2023. The partnership includes seasonal collections and creative advisory, as well as empowerment of young creative talent, and circular innovation initiatives underscored by a joint commitment to closing the loop of fashion. Together, these pillars represent a new approach to collaboration, where product, people and process plays equal roles in bringing the shared values of Heron Preston and H&M to life.

H2 EXCHANGE is a circular fashion program, under the creative direction of Heron Preston, aiming to equip a new generation of designers with circular mindsets and skillsets, and infusing the circular process with creativity, community and learning experiences. The ultimate goal is to engage more people, both creators and customers, to participate in the circular process, and to keep clothes in the loop for as long as possible.

An extended purpose of H2 EXCHANGE is feeding new creative ideas into the global circular programs of H&M, which includes garment collecting through H&M's vast store network, curated second hand resell, rental and repair services, recycling technologies, and pre-loved fashion marketplaces.

H2 EXCHANGE begins with an open call for young, New York-based designers to apply for the program. Three talents will be selected to work alongside Heron Preston, creating a unique collection of upcycled fashion, based on donated clothes from personal closets around New York, and gaining unique knowledge and experience during the process. Selected designs will be featured in upcoming seasonal collections, reflecting the ethos of H2 as a creative collective.

The creative work will take place at the EXCHANGE studio in New York City, which is designed to serve as an incubation space for new ideas and conversations. The studio will host a series of seminars, workshops and experiences, curated by Heron Preston and featuring leading experts in the circular fashion space. H2 EXCHANGE will also launch an Instagram account, @h2_exchange, to serve as a community hub for the project, as well as a space to share experiences, information and output along the process.

The public will be invited to donate clothes for H2 EXCHANGE between March 8 and 10, from 9am-6pm at 25 Howard Street in SoHo, New York City. Donations will be rewarded with personal tokens, giving priority access to events at the EXCHANGE studio, opportunity to buy pieces from the EXCHANGE collection, and discounts on other H2 collections. The purpose is turning contribution into a new form of currency - give something to get something. All donations will be accepted with the exception of new clothes and certain accessories listed on h2-exchange.com.

"We are exploring new ways of keeping clothes in circulation for as long as possible. Building an ecosystem based on the marriage of brains, not brands, a platform that is bigger than the product itself, that empowers young talent and innovates in the sphere of circular fashion through the use of new processes." – Heron Preston

"Fostering creative talents and circular innovation are at the heart of H&M's culture and commitment, and part of the like-minded vision H&M and Heron share. H2 EXCHANGE combines Heron's unique passion and creativity with H&M's extensive knowledge and resources, and we are excited for the program to build a community of future-makers. – Daniel Herrmann, Business Director, H&M Men

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET, as well as Afound. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

About Heron Preston

Heron Preston is a New York-based designer, artist, DJ, consultant and innovator. Born and raised in San Francisco, Preston received a B.B.A. in design and management from Parsons School of Design in New York City in 2008. From that point, Preston would work closely with Nike, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, among others, before founding his name-sake label in 2016. There he continued to explore further collaborations with organizations like Nike, Mercedes, Calvin Klein, NYC Department of Sanitation and NASA.

Preston quickly achieved industry recognition for his unique aesthetics and mindful approach versatility and durability in fashion, as well as his relentless commitment to sustainability, and sharing his platform with new generations of progressive creatives. In 2023, Heron launched his new design practice L.E.D (Less Environmentally Destructive) with the mission to launch initiatives that make sustainability culturally relevant and relatable.

