WARDROBE STAPLES, REVISITED: ROKH H&M GIVES FASHION ARCHETYPES AN EXPERIMENTAL TWIST

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the latest of its much-loved designer collaborations, H&M teams up with emerging brand Rokh on a collection full of elevated takes on wardrobe staples. Bringing Korean designer Rok Hwang's exacting eye for cut and proportion to a roster of archetypal pieces, the collection promotes deconstructed workwear icons and delivers adaptable designs that encourage personal expression. The collection includes womenswear, menswear and accessories, and will launch in selected stores and online at hm.com on April 18th, 2024.

"Rok Hwang has quickly established a strong identity for Rokh, winning fans for his ingenious tailoring and flattering dresses with offbeat silhouettes. We're excited to bring his work to a wider audience with this wonderfully inventive collection," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M.

Playfully subverting the tropes of 1980s office power-dressing, the tailoring template gets an unmistakable Rokh makeover alongside deconstructed corset tops and dresses and exuberant accessories. Customizable button fastenings and hook-and-eye trims are a key feature, allowing numerous pieces to be transformed by the individual. For women, the double-layer trench coat and oversized blazer with its extended metallic-notched belt are covetable signatures for the everyday, alongside statement occasion wear styles including the black corset dress with its detachable, irregularly pleated hem, and the cut-out blazer mini dress. For men, the oversized multi-button trench coat and cocooning leather blazer gently drill down on corporate codes. The collection features premium materials such as chrome-free leather, wool, and organic cotton.

"I always focus on making my collections as timeless as possible, focusing on customizable details and decisive cuts. To see my clothes being worn in brilliantly unique ways I never imagined while I was designing them is one of my greatest pleasures. I can't wait to see how customers engage with this fun and dynamic collection for H&M," says Rok Hwang, creative director at Rokh.

To download images, click here

To shop the collection, click here

Contact Information: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M