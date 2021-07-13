HeroX Launches ImpactCrowd to Help Nonprofits Tap the Power of the Crowd

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the world's leading platform for crowdsourced innovation, today announced the launch of ImpactCrowd, a new initiative to collaborate with nonprofits, NGOs, and mission-driven organizations to fully utilize crowdsourcing for social impact. Crowdsourcing, long used by well-funded nonprofits such as XPRIZE, is a proven means of developing practical solutions to many of the world's toughest problems. With open access to the HeroX platform, ImpactCrowd puts crowdsourcing within reach of nonprofits of any size.

HeroX's ImpactCrowd will be a gamechanger.

Often, nonprofits do not have the budget for innovation and R&D. This is where the HeroX platform comes in: with the ability to tap into the power of the crowd, nonprofits can forge relationships across sectors, find novel solutions to persistent problems, and explore innovative, multi-disciplinary approaches to achieving their organization's mission.

ImpactCrowd will focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the "Global Goals", that were adopted by the United Nations in 2015. The SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

"ImpactCrowd was inspired by the wellspring of innovation that crowdsourcing has fostered in the public sector," said Christian Cotichini, Co-founder and CEO, HeroX. "Without barriers to participation, nonprofits and NGOs can pull from HeroX's global network of over 2 million innovators, sourcing new ways to solve for social good. ImpactCrowd will be a gamechanger for organizations working to end our most intractable problems."

The global reach of crowdsourcing connects the right talent to create breakthroughs, harnessing the power of millions of minds, and is open to all. Participating nonprofits will be able to pull from a broad demographic of innovators and will pay the prize money only once the problem is solved. This means that nonprofits can be bold in identifying and sourcing solutions to long-standing problems.

"I believe that the crowd has both the talent and motivation to solve any problem – all that's missing is access and opportunity," continued Cotichini. "ImpactCrowd helps bridge this gap by connecting people with the projects they were meant to work on. Unleashing the collective intelligence of humanity in this way will accelerate the changes we need, so we can all be proud of the world we live in."

Participating organizations will be granted the use of the HeroX platform, including access to its global innovation network, and support from HeroX's team of crowdsourcing experts for their campaign needs. HeroX is also inviting interested supporting partners to get involved.

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a social network for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

