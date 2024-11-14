HeroX Seeks Innovative Solutions for Lunar Rescuing Systems

Top Solutions for Innovative, Lightweight and Easily Deployable Solutions Will Earn a Portion of the $45K Prize Purse.

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition, South Pole Safety: Designing the NASA Lunar Rescue System. The challenge focuses on ensuring astronaut safety during NASA's Artemis III mission which will include the first woman to step foot on the lunar surface and the first ever crewed landing on the Moon's South Pole region. There, the crew will face environmental hazards like harsh terrain, low gravity, and extreme temperatures that pose significant challenges. A critical concern is the safety of astronauts during extravehicular activities (EVAs), including the ability for a single astronaut to potentially transport an incapacitated crewmate up to 2 km without a lunar rover.

South Pole Safety Challenge

The challenge seeks innovative, lightweight, and easily deployable designs that allow one astronaut to safely carry their partner back to safety, operating independently of a lunar rover. This initiative aims to enhance safety measures for future lunar missions and advance human space exploration. Creativity and expertise could bridge this critical gap, enhancing the safety measures for future lunar explorers. By addressing this challenge, you have the opportunity to contribute to the next "giant leap" in human space exploration.

After the submission deadline on January 23rd, NASA subject matter experts will review the submissions to help HeroX determine the ultimate challenge winners. NASA may work with the winners and U.S. academic institutions to ensure the best ideas are put on a path toward further research and development.

"It's always exciting to see a challenge that welcomes bold and novel solutions from all over the globe," said Kal K. Sahota, President and CEO of HeroX. "Our expansive network could help connect the people with the most promising ideas to the experts with the best resources."

The Challenge: South Pole Safety: Designing the NASA Lunar Rescue System Challenge asks participants to create a compact, efficient system for astronaut rescue on the lunar surface—helping ensure swift, safe evacuation in extreme conditions.

The Prize: Up to five participants who submit the top ideas will share a total prize purse of $45,000.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): The Prize is open to anyone age 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team. Individual competitors and teams may originate from any country, as long as United States federal sanctions do not prohibit participation (some restrictions apply).

To accept the challenge, visit www.herox.com/NASASouthPoleSafety.

