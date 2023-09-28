HeroX Seeks Out-of-the-Box Solutions for Ensuring Greener Skies

Top Solutions for Reducing Aviation Emissions Will Earn Prize Purse of $30K and Chance to Collaborate with NASA's University Innovation Project

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX , the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition, Brilliant Minds for Pure Blue Skies . The Challenge seeks contributions from aviation experts and industry outsiders alike for novel and revolutionary ideas that directly address the harmful emissions produced by narrow and wide-body aircraft during flights that last longer than two hours. Budding and nascent ideas are welcomed as NASA's university partners will help to develop the most promising solutions after the challenge concludes.

Participants are tasked with a straightforward request: express your innovative idea through the questions provided in the submission form, then hit submit! Thoughtful and creative ingenuity may be key to coming up with the breakthroughs that lead to clean and healthy skies wherever planes fly.

After the submission deadline, subject matter experts from NASA will review the submissions and determine the ultimate challenge winners. NASA will then work with the winners and U.S. academic institutions to ensure that the best ideas are put on a path toward further research and development.

This challenge encourages the development of unorthodox and disruptive ideas today so that 20-30 years down the road we might have the technology necessary to match the growing demand for air transport. The next great innovation in aviation could come as easily from a seasoned engineer as from a hobbyist pilot or a high school teacher, so this challenge is designed to reward those who generate unexpected, safe, and impactful solutions.

"It's always exciting to see a challenge that welcomes bold and novel solutions from all over the globe," said Kal K. Sahota, President and CEO of HeroX. "Our expansive network could help connect the people with the most promising ideas to the experts with the best resources."

The Challenge: The Brilliant Minds for Pure Blue Skies Challenge asks the larger community to present their novel ideas for how to reduce aviation emissions in a safe and feasible manner. Out-of-the-box solutions are encouraged from participants of any background.

The Prize: Up to five participants who submit the top ideas will share a total prize purse of $30,000.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): The prize is open to anyone aged 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team, so long as the team captain is an American citizen or legal permanent resident. Other team members may originate from any country, as long as United States federal sanctions do not prohibit participation (some restrictions apply).

