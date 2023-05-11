VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX , the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today announced the appointment of Jessie D'Amato Ford as the new Director of Community Innovation. With over 18 years of experience in the crowdsourcing industry, Jessie brings a wealth of knowledge and a true passion for community building to the HeroX team.

HeroX Welcomes Jessie Ford as New Head of Community

In 2005, Jessie began her career at Topcoder, where she held various positions, including project manager, community manager, and Director of Community Innovation. Driven by a deep appreciation for community and open innovation, Jessie was responsible for a number of remarkable projects during her 17-year tenure there. (You can explore Jessie's impressive community portfolio here.)

In addition to her professional experience, Jessie is the founder of The Brackets Club , a 501c3 nonprofit organization that assists freelancers in need. The organization has made a significant impact by crowdfunding for freelancers and supporting people from various backgrounds, including those fleeing Ukraine and those facing medical emergencies.

"I am honored and excited to work at HeroX because of the company's undeniable passion for community-driven problem-solving," said Jessie, Director of Community Innovation, HeroX. "After seeing what HeroX has done with projects like the Lunar Loo Challenge, the Chrysalix PETRONAS Tank Inspection Challenge , and the Solar Prize Challenge, I just knew I had to work here. I am eager to be a part of something big, something that is making a difference in the world."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Jessie Ford join the HeroX team as our new Head of Community," said Kal K. Sahota, CEO, HeroX. Her extensive experience, deep understanding of the crowdsourcing industry, and unwavering passion for community building make her the perfect fit for our organization. Jessie's track record speaks for itself, and we're confident that she will be instrumental in taking our community engagement to new heights. At HeroX, we grow our team by looking not only at the candidate's expertise but also at who they are. Company culture is something that's foundational to HeroX, and we are excited to see how Jessie will no doubt contribute to that culture. I'm looking forward to the positive impact Jessie will have on HeroX as we continue to drive innovation and create meaningful change worldwide."

Jessie believes that the future of work is all about remote flexibility and making work fit seamlessly into our lives, not the other way around. She is excited to be a part of the HeroX journey as the company continues to deploy crowdsourcing for organizations who are seeking solutions to intractable problems.

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE HeroX